Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets from the Curragh on Friday

Oh So True - 18:15 Curragh

Oh So True, who cost €750,000 as a yearling and is a half-sister to the very smart dual Group 1 winner Shareta, made a very promising debut when finishing third over this course and distance two weeks ago. She showed her inexperience early on but when the penny finally dropped she made good headway, faring best of the newcomers and those held up. She should improve significantly with that outing under her belt and is an exciting prospect.

Capel At Dawn - 18:45 Curragh

Capel At Dawn showed much improved form to get off the mark at Naas on Saturday, seemingly relishing the step up to a mile, and she should go close despite going up 10 lb in the weights. She won by three and a half lengths in decisive style at Naas and this lightly raced three-year-old should have more to offer.

Foveros - 19:45 Curragh

Foveros catches the eye on his first start on the Flat for Willie Mullins. He was successful on his final outing for Francis-Henri Graffard in a nine-furlong Lonchamp handicap and has since developed into a useful hurdler for Mullins, notably winning back-to-back novice hurdles at Galway last season. He is completely unexposed over a mile and a half on the Flat and is one to respect based on his hurdles form and powerful connections.