Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets from the Curragh on Friday

Love
Timeform pick out three bets from the Curragh on Friday
Timeform select the three best bets from the Curragh on Friday...

Feminism - 16:45 Curragh

Feminism showed plenty to work on in a maiden that is working out well on debut at Naas last month and showed improved form when runner-up to a useful prospect over this course and distance last time. He left the stalls awkwardly, diving left, but was soon up with the principals and took up the running briefly close home before being caught on the line by one that came from further back. Feminism looks a sure-fire winner-in-waiting and can make it third time lucky.

Carrytheone - 17:15 Curragh

Carrytheone has made a promising start to his career, shaping well at big odds on debut at Naas last month, and then pushing an improver - who has since won a handicap - close over this course and distance last time. Carrytheone wore a first-time hood on that occasion (which is retained) and that form is the best on offer here. There should be even more to come from him, and should prove hard to beat for an in-form yard.

Mirann - 19:45 Curragh

Mirann showed improved form on his first start since leaving Alain de Royer Dupre when winning a handicap at Gowran Park last month, looking value for a fair bit more than the half a length winning margin. He should have no problem staying this longer trip, and Johnny Murtagh continues in great form so, despite now being 12 lb higher in the weights, Mirann is a handicapper to keep on the right side.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Curr 10th Jul (1m Mdn)

Friday 10 July, 4.45pm

Curr 10th Jul (1f Mdn)

Friday 10 July, 5.15pm

Curr 10th Jul (1m6f Hcap)

Friday 10 July, 7.45pm

