Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets from Sligo on Thursday

Horses break from the stalls
There's racing at Sligo on Thursday
Timeform provide you with three selections from Sligo on Thursday.

"...This well-bred filly has yet to show her full potential..."

Timeform on Lilli Milena

Powersville - 17:10 Sligo

Powersville has returned in excellent form, finishing an encouraging third on her reappearance at Naas and then finding only one too strong at Fairyhouse last time. She proved her effectiveness here last year when scoring over course and distance and ought to launch a bold bid.

Jan Wellens - 18:10 Sligo

Jan Wellens showed improved form to get off the mark at Roscommon last time, appreciating the step up in trip to a mile and a quarter. He needed every yard of the longer trip having taken plenty of time to get going when asked for his challenge, and he could yet do better now tackling a mile and a half for the first time. The unexposed three-year-old still looks fairly treated off a 6 lb higher mark.

Lilli Milena - 19:15 Sligo

Lilli Milena appeared not to stay when tackling a mile and five furlongs at Navan last time, finding less than had looked likely after looming up on the bridle. She only finished fifth there but looked set to play a much bigger role for most of the contest and she should be well suited by dropping to a mile and a quarter here. This well-bred filly has yet to show her full potential.

