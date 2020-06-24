Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets from Roscommon on Wednesday

Onlyhuman - 17:40 Roscommon

Onlyhuman has shown useful form on the Flat and ran right up to his best when fifth in the Irish Lincolnshire earlier this month. He showed aptitude for hurdling when finishing third at Thurles on his only start in this sphere, but his early exuberance on heavy ground counted against him late on. He should appreciate this sounder surface and surely has more to offer over hurdles.

Quamino - 18:40 Roscommon

Quamino contested some extremely competitive handicaps last season, including at Leopardstown's Christmas meeting and at the Dublin Racing Festival. He has proved himself to be a useful performer in that sphere so looks well treated off a mark of 109 over hurdles. He is making his first start since the Dublin Racing Festival but has gone well fresh before.

Get Out The Gate - 19:10 Roscommon

Gordon Elliott has a fine record with recruits so Get Out The Gate is of obvious interest on his first start for the yard. He looked a useful prospect when winning his first two starts over fences for Jim Goldie last season, but he failed to build on those efforts and was unsuccessful in six subsequent starts. He switches to hurdles here and is not badly treated if the move to Elliott has rejuvenated him. The booking of Davy Russell is another positive.