Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets from Roscommon on Wednesday

Leading racehorse trainer Gordon Elliott
Gordon Elliott has an interesting contender in Get Out The Gate
Timeform provide three selections from Roscommon on Wednesday...

"...is of obvious interest on his first start for the yard..."

Timeform on Get Out The Gate

Onlyhuman - 17:40 Roscommon

Onlyhuman has shown useful form on the Flat and ran right up to his best when fifth in the Irish Lincolnshire earlier this month. He showed aptitude for hurdling when finishing third at Thurles on his only start in this sphere, but his early exuberance on heavy ground counted against him late on. He should appreciate this sounder surface and surely has more to offer over hurdles.

Quamino - 18:40 Roscommon

Quamino contested some extremely competitive handicaps last season, including at Leopardstown's Christmas meeting and at the Dublin Racing Festival. He has proved himself to be a useful performer in that sphere so looks well treated off a mark of 109 over hurdles. He is making his first start since the Dublin Racing Festival but has gone well fresh before.

Get Out The Gate - 19:10 Roscommon

Gordon Elliott has a fine record with recruits so Get Out The Gate is of obvious interest on his first start for the yard. He looked a useful prospect when winning his first two starts over fences for Jim Goldie last season, but he failed to build on those efforts and was unsuccessful in six subsequent starts. He switches to hurdles here and is not badly treated if the move to Elliott has rejuvenated him. The booking of Davy Russell is another positive.

Rosc 24th Jun (2m Mdn Hrd)

Wednesday 24 June, 5.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Email Rose
Onlyhuman
Dakota Beat
Bal De Rio
Santana Plessis
Blue Jig Rich
Whitsunday Islands
Turf Range
But I Like It
Gregs Diamond
Headline Joe
Del Campo
Streets Of Doyen
Papal Count
Rosc 24th Jun (2m5f Hcap Hrd)

Wednesday 24 June, 6.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Mutadaffeq
Quamino
Pump Road
Chasing Abbey
Global Fert
Father Jed
Sizing Malbay
Kings Song
Early Voice
Happy Lad
Hardy Man
Sang Tiger
Rosc 24th Jun (3m1f Hcap Hrd)

Wednesday 24 June, 7.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Oscar Academy
Get Out The Gate
Cusp Of Carabelli
Everybreathyoutake
Static Jack
Ballymacaw
Bothar Dubh
Cooldine Bog
Cuneo
Kilkishen
Sweet Home Chicago
Clondaw Native
Dorans River
Mine Now
