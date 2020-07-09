To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets from Navan on Thursday

Flat racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Navan on Thursday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Navan on Thursday.

"...there is no reason why he shouldn't mount a bold follow-up bid..."

Timeform on Stanhope

Brazil - 13:05 Navan

Brazil is fancied to make a winning debut in a maiden where those with previous experience set only a fair standard. He certainly makes plenty of appeal on paper, being a brother to the Irish Derby and St Leger winner Capri, and the fact that trainer Aidan O'Brien knows the family well is always a plus in these cases. O'Brien has operated at a 21% strike rate at Navan in recent seasons, too, and his record is better still when focusing only on his two-year-olds runners at the track (24% strike rate). Los Andes shaped well on his debut at Leopardstown and is feared most.

Galileo colt. Brother to several winners, notably 2017 St Leger winner Capri. Dam French 12.5f winner. Most interesting newcomer from top yard and looks the one to beat.

Papa Bear - 14:50 Navan

Papa Bear stepped up on his reappearance when second at Naas last time, only just failing in a bunched finish. He has shown more than enough to suggest he is up to winning a race of this nature, and the blinkers he wears for the first time today (replacing cheekpieces) could just give him the edge he needs to belatedly open his account for the in-form Shane Foley/Jessica Harrington combination. I Am Thunder showed ability on debut and could be the one to give the selection most to do with progress expected, whilst Zephron and and King of Stars can also get involved.

Lightly-raced colt. 9/2 and cheekpieces on for 1st time, creditable second of 15 in maiden at Naas (6f, good to soft) 15 days ago, just failing. Blinkers on 1st time and respected.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
24/06/20 Naas 2/15 Flat 6f Gd/sft 0 9st 7lbs Shane Foley 6.3
15/06/20 Fairyhouse 5/8 Flat 6f Good 9st 7lbs T. P. Madden 3.24
24/07/19 Naas 6/16 Flat 6f Good 9st 5lbs Shane Foley 7.8
28/06/19 Curragh 2/12 Flat 6f Good 9st 5lbs Shane Foley 13
25/04/19 Tipperary 5/8 Flat 5f Soft 9st 5lbs Shane Foley 3.78

Stanhope - 15:55 Navan

Stanhope bounced back to form on just his second outing for this yard when successful over C&D last week, hitting the front over a furlong out and always doing enough from there to land the spoils by half a length. The 6 lb penalty he carries for that success is offset by the claim of his promising rider Joey Sheridan, so there is no reason why he shouldn't mount a bold follow-up bid if arriving in the same sort of form. Strong Johnson, who is bidding for the hat-trick, also makes plenty of appeal, along with Primo Uomo.

1 win from 2 runs this year. Career best when winning 10-runner handicap at this C&D (good, 7/1) 6 days ago, always holding on. Carries penalty. One to consider.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
03/07/20 Navan 1/10 Flat 5f Good 10st 2lbs R. P. Cleary 17
28/06/20 Curragh 7/14 Flat 5f Good 8st 8lbs R. P. Cleary 223.44
01/09/19 Cork 17/18 Flat 5f Good 9st 10lbs Declan McDonogh 23.44
16/08/19 Curragh 11/14 Flat 6f Soft 8st 7lbs W. M. Lordan 25.93
04/07/19 Bellewstown 1/8 Flat 5f Good 9st 7lbs C. T. Keane 4.85
22/06/19 Down Royal 4/8 Flat 5f Gd/sft 10st 2lbs Shane Foley 8.5
26/05/19 Curragh 6/7 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 10lbs S. M. Mooney 12
11/05/19 Naas 10/13 Flat 6f Good 10st 0lbs D. W. O'Connor 8.6
25/04/19 Tipperary 10/13 Flat 5f Soft 9st 10lbs D. W. O'Connor 8.55
24/03/19 Naas 3/16 Flat 6f Soft 9st 3lbs C. T. Keane 10.5
04/01/19 Dundalk 3/11 Flat 5f Slow 9st 13lbs S. M. Mooney 3.7
14/12/18 Dundalk 2/8 Flat 6f Slow 9st 3lbs R. P. Cleary 9.6
07/12/18 Dundalk 1/14 Flat 5f Slow 9st 13lbs S. M. Mooney 17.65
26/10/18 Newbury 3/16 Flat 6f Gd/sft B 8st 12lbs Jim Crowley 15.61
04/08/18 Chelmsford City 7/9 Flat 6f Slow 0 9st 12lbs Robert Havlin 20
22/06/18 Ayr 4/8 Flat 6f Good 0 9st 3lbs Jack Mitchell 10.68
28/05/18 Windsor 9/9 Flat 6f 12y Gd/frm 0 9st 7lbs William Buick 4.8
20/09/17 Yarmouth 2/8 Flat 6f 3y Gd/sft 0 9st 7lbs Fran Berry 7.05
25/08/17 Newmarket (July) 2/7 Flat 6f Gd/frm 8st 13lbs Tom Marquand 8.81
13/08/17 Leicester 2/6 Flat 6f Gd/sft 9st 4lbs Fran Berry 20.4
22/07/17 Newmarket (July) 7/7 Flat 6f Soft V 9st 10lbs Pat Cosgrave 4.3

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

