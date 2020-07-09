Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets from Navan on Thursday

- Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Navan on Thursday.
"...there is no reason why he shouldn't mount a bold follow-up bid..."
Timeform on Stanhope
Brazil - 13:05 Navan
Brazil is fancied to make a winning debut in a maiden where those with previous experience set only a fair standard. He certainly makes plenty of appeal on paper, being a brother to the Irish Derby and St Leger winner Capri, and the fact that trainer Aidan O'Brien knows the family well is always a plus in these cases. O'Brien has operated at a 21% strike rate at Navan in recent seasons, too, and his record is better still when focusing only on his two-year-olds runners at the track (24% strike rate). Los Andes shaped well on his debut at Leopardstown and is feared most.
Papa Bear - 14:50 Navan
Papa Bear stepped up on his reappearance when second at Naas last time, only just failing in a bunched finish. He has shown more than enough to suggest he is up to winning a race of this nature, and the blinkers he wears for the first time today (replacing cheekpieces) could just give him the edge he needs to belatedly open his account for the in-form Shane Foley/Jessica Harrington combination. I Am Thunder showed ability on debut and could be the one to give the selection most to do with progress expected, whilst Zephron and and King of Stars can also get involved.
Lightly-raced colt. 9/2 and cheekpieces on for 1st time, creditable second of 15 in maiden at Naas (6f, good to soft) 15 days ago, just failing. Blinkers on 1st time and respected.
|24/06/20
|Naas
|2/15
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|0
|9st 7lbs
|Shane Foley
|6.3
|15/06/20
|Fairyhouse
|5/8
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 7lbs
|T. P. Madden
|3.24
|24/07/19
|Naas
|6/16
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|Shane Foley
|7.8
|28/06/19
|Curragh
|2/12
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|Shane Foley
|13
|25/04/19
|Tipperary
|5/8
|Flat
|5f
|Soft
|9st 5lbs
|Shane Foley
|3.78
Stanhope bounced back to form on just his second outing for this yard when successful over C&D last week, hitting the front over a furlong out and always doing enough from there to land the spoils by half a length. The 6 lb penalty he carries for that success is offset by the claim of his promising rider Joey Sheridan, so there is no reason why he shouldn't mount a bold follow-up bid if arriving in the same sort of form. Strong Johnson, who is bidding for the hat-trick, also makes plenty of appeal, along with Primo Uomo.
1 win from 2 runs this year. Career best when winning 10-runner handicap at this C&D (good, 7/1) 6 days ago, always holding on. Carries penalty. One to consider.
|03/07/20
|Navan
|1/10
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|10st 2lbs
|R. P. Cleary
|17
|28/06/20
|Curragh
|7/14
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|8st 8lbs
|R. P. Cleary
|223.44
|01/09/19
|Cork
|17/18
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|9st 10lbs
|Declan McDonogh
|23.44
|16/08/19
|Curragh
|11/14
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|8st 7lbs
|W. M. Lordan
|25.93
|04/07/19
|Bellewstown
|1/8
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|9st 7lbs
|C. T. Keane
|4.85
|22/06/19
|Down Royal
|4/8
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/sft
|10st 2lbs
|Shane Foley
|8.5
|26/05/19
|Curragh
|6/7
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|9st 10lbs
|S. M. Mooney
|12
|11/05/19
|Naas
|10/13
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|10st 0lbs
|D. W. O'Connor
|8.6
|25/04/19
|Tipperary
|10/13
|Flat
|5f
|Soft
|9st 10lbs
|D. W. O'Connor
|8.55
|24/03/19
|Naas
|3/16
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|9st 3lbs
|C. T. Keane
|10.5
|04/01/19
|Dundalk
|3/11
|Flat
|5f
|Slow
|9st 13lbs
|S. M. Mooney
|3.7
|14/12/18
|Dundalk
|2/8
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 3lbs
|R. P. Cleary
|9.6
|07/12/18
|Dundalk
|1/14
|Flat
|5f
|Slow
|9st 13lbs
|S. M. Mooney
|17.65
|26/10/18
|Newbury
|3/16
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|B
|8st 12lbs
|Jim Crowley
|15.61
|04/08/18
|Chelmsford City
|7/9
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|0
|9st 12lbs
|Robert Havlin
|20
|22/06/18
|Ayr
|4/8
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|0
|9st 3lbs
|Jack Mitchell
|10.68
|28/05/18
|Windsor
|9/9
|Flat
|6f 12y
|Gd/frm
|0
|9st 7lbs
|William Buick
|4.8
|20/09/17
|Yarmouth
|2/8
|Flat
|6f 3y
|Gd/sft
|0
|9st 7lbs
|Fran Berry
|7.05
|25/08/17
|Newmarket (July)
|2/7
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|8st 13lbs
|Tom Marquand
|8.81
|13/08/17
|Leicester
|2/6
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|9st 4lbs
|Fran Berry
|20.4
|22/07/17
|Newmarket (July)
|7/7
|Flat
|6f
|Soft
|V
|9st 10lbs
|Pat Cosgrave
|4.3
Galileo colt. Brother to several winners, notably 2017 St Leger winner Capri. Dam French 12.5f winner. Most interesting newcomer from top yard and looks the one to beat.