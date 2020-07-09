Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets from Navan on Thursday

Brazil - 13:05 Navan

Brazil is fancied to make a winning debut in a maiden where those with previous experience set only a fair standard. He certainly makes plenty of appeal on paper, being a brother to the Irish Derby and St Leger winner Capri, and the fact that trainer Aidan O'Brien knows the family well is always a plus in these cases. O'Brien has operated at a 21% strike rate at Navan in recent seasons, too, and his record is better still when focusing only on his two-year-olds runners at the track (24% strike rate). Los Andes shaped well on his debut at Leopardstown and is feared most.

No. 1 (2) Brazil (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.66 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: W. M. Lordan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: - Form:

Papa Bear - 14:50 Navan

Papa Bear stepped up on his reappearance when second at Naas last time, only just failing in a bunched finish. He has shown more than enough to suggest he is up to winning a race of this nature, and the blinkers he wears for the first time today (replacing cheekpieces) could just give him the edge he needs to belatedly open his account for the in-form Shane Foley/Jessica Harrington combination. I Am Thunder showed ability on debut and could be the one to give the selection most to do with progress expected, whilst Zephron and and King of Stars can also get involved.

No. 13 (7) Papa Bear (Fr) SBK 9/4 EXC 4 Trainer: Mrs J. Harrington, Ireland

Jockey: Shane Foley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: - Form: 526-52

Stanhope - 15:55 Navan

Stanhope bounced back to form on just his second outing for this yard when successful over C&D last week, hitting the front over a furlong out and always doing enough from there to land the spoils by half a length. The 6 lb penalty he carries for that success is offset by the claim of his promising rider Joey Sheridan, so there is no reason why he shouldn't mount a bold follow-up bid if arriving in the same sort of form. Strong Johnson, who is bidding for the hat-trick, also makes plenty of appeal, along with Primo Uomo.

No. 5 (3) Stanhope SBK 15/2 EXC 11.5 Trainer: John McConnell, Ireland

Jockey: J. M. Sheridan

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 86 Form: 064100-71