- Trainer: Edward Lynam, Ireland
- Jockey: Oisin James Orr
- Age: 6
- Weight: 10st 0lbs
- OR: 78
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets from Navan on Friday
Timeform provide three selections from Navan on Friday.
"...should benefit from this step up in trip..."
Timeform on Thosedaysaregone
Tide of Time produced a career-best effort on his final start last season, winning a five-furlong handicap at Naas in good style. The form of that race has worked out well, with runner-up Strong Johnson notably winning the Rockingham Handicap this season, and Tide of Time still looks fairly treated off an 8 lb higher mark. He handles cut in the ground (Naas win was on heavy, he has won at this course and he looks to have plenty in his favour on his return.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|03/11/19
|Naas
|1/18
|Flat
|5f
|Heavy
|8st 13lbs
|Oisin James Orr
|8.2
|23/10/19
|Navan
|4/9
|Flat
|5f
|Soft
|9st 5lbs
|Oisin James Orr
|3.56
|28/09/19
|Curragh
|13/20
|Flat
|5f
|Soft
|8st 4lbs
|C. P. Hoban
|30
|11/08/19
|Tipperary
|2/9
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/sft
|8st 5lbs
|W. M. Lordan
|3.25
|29/06/19
|Curragh
|3/16
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|8st 6lbs
|K. J. Leonard
|29.51
|22/06/19
|Down Royal
|1/8
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/sft
|8st 13lbs
|Oisin James Orr
|6.8
|07/06/19
|Curragh
|22/24
|Flat
|6f 63y
|Soft
|9st 13lbs
|Shane Foley
|36.54
|26/05/19
|Curragh
|21/26
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 13lbs
|R. P. Whelan
|25.49
|04/11/18
|Naas
|5/17
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/sft
|8st 13lbs
|Shane Foley
|5.49
|24/10/18
|Navan
|1/23
|Flat
|5f 164y
|Good
|9st 10lbs
|Shane Foley
|4.49
|14/10/18
|Navan
|1/23
|Flat
|5f 164y
|Gd/sft
|8st 13lbs
|R. P. Whelan
|41.54
|03/09/18
|Roscommon
|9/15
|Flat
|7f 52y
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Shane Foley
|20.82
|02/06/18
|Navan
|14/18
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|V
|9st 5lbs
|R. P. Downey
|7.41
|22/04/18
|Navan
|13/23
|Flat
|5f 164y
|Soft
|9st 0lbs
|Oisin James Orr
|10.5
|24/10/17
|Fairyhouse
|9/16
|Flat
|6f
|Heavy
|9st 5lbs
|W. M. Lordan
|18
|26/09/17
|Tipperary
|6/11
|Flat
|5f
|Soft
|9st 5lbs
|R. P. Downey
|120
|20/09/17
|Fairyhouse
|9/12
|Flat
|6f
|Heavy
|9st 5lbs
|W. M. Lordan
|34
Patrick Sarsfield - 19:45 Navan
Patrick Sarsfield made a mockery of his opening mark at Leopardstown, justifying strong support to scoot five lengths clear of his rivals. He has been given a hefty rise in the weights by the handicapper but still looks fairly treated, such was the impression he created that day, and he remains open to plenty of improvement after only five starts. The slight step up in trip should also suit.
Promising sort. Improved gain to win 13-runner handicap (6/5) at Leopardstown (9f, good to soft) on reappearance 12 days ago. Had plenty in hand and can make light of 15 lb rise.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|21/06/20
|Leopardstown
|1/13
|Flat
|1m 1f
|Gd/sft
|z
|9st 5lbs
|Declan McDonogh
|2.6
|22/10/19
|Curragh
|1/14
|Flat
|1m
|Heavy
|z
|9st 5lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|1.22
|01/10/19
|Cork
|2/17
|Flat
|1m 125y
|Heavy
|9st 5lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|1.54
|01/09/18
|Curragh
|2/13
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/sft
|9st 5lbs
|William James Lee
|15.62
|16/08/18
|Leopardstown
|3/8
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 5lbs
|Declan McDonogh
|55
Thosedaysaregone - 20:15 Navan
Grade 1-winning hurdler Felix Desjy was a smart sort in bumpers and is clearly a big player on his Flat debut. However, he missed all of last season and could be worth taking on with the race-fit Thosedaysaregone, who notably won the Ladbrokes Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival before finishing third in the Coral Cup. He has since finished an encouraging fourth over a mile and a half at Limerick and should benefit from this step up in trip.
Useful jumps winner. Promising type. Useful winner at 20f over hurdles. Fourth of 15 in maiden (10/1) at Limerick (12.5f, good) 16 days ago. Back up in trip. Should improve.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|17/06/20
|Limerick
|4/15
|Flat
|1m 4f 110y
|Good
|9st 9lbs
|C. P. Hoban
|14.54
|11/03/20
|Cheltenham Coral Cup
|3/25
|Hurdle
|2m 5f
|Soft
|10st 11lbs
|K. J. Brouder
|13
|01/02/20
|Leopardstown
|1/22
|Hurdle
|2m
|Gd/sft
|10st 1lbs
|K. J. Brouder
|14.53
|31/12/19
|Punchestown
|6/11
|Hurdle
|2m 3f 120y
|Gd/sft
|11st 6lbs
|K. J. Brouder
|36
|04/09/19
|Gowran Park
|7/10
|Flat
|1m 6f
|Soft
|9st 7lbs
|Seamie Heffernan
|8.8
|24/08/19
|Killarney
|3/6
|Flat
|2m 1f
|Gd/sft
|11st 4lbs
|Mr Finian Maguire
|14.5
|29/03/19
|Wetherby
|8/8
|Hurdle
|2m 3f 154y
|Good
|11st 8lbs
|K. J. Brouder
|3.4
|17/03/19
|Limerick
|1/10
|Chase
|2m 1f 160y
|Heavy
|11st 12lbs
|K. J. Brouder
|7.6
|18/02/19
|Carlisle
|5/10
|Hurdle
|2m 3f 61y
|Good
|11st 8lbs
|Alain Cawley
|7.6
|19/01/19
|Ascot
|4/10
|Hurdle
|2m 3f 58y
|Gd/sft
|10st 6lbs
|Robbie Power
|5.3
|12/01/19
|Wetherby
|1/7
|Hurdle
|2m 3f 154y
|Good
|11st 1lbs
|Adam Wedge
|2.25
|24/11/18
|Gowran Park
|9/19
|Hurdle
|2m
|Gd/sft
|11st 12lbs
|C. A. Landers
|21
|10/11/18
|Naas
|7/13
|Hurdle
|2m 3f
|Gd/sft
|11st 12lbs
|D. E. Mullins
|8.79
|02/10/18
|Sedgefield
|-/8
|Hurdle
|2m 3f 188y
|Gd/frm
|10st 12lbs
|K. J. Brouder
|2.56
|14/09/18
|Listowel
|2/15
|Hurdle
|2m 4f
|Soft
|11st 12lbs
|K. J. Brouder
|12.61
|30/04/18
|Kilbeggan
|8/11
|Hurdle
|2m 3f 86y
|Soft
|11st 12lbs
|D. J. McInerney
|5.3
|13/04/18
|Aintree
|8/20
|Bumper
|2m 209y
|Soft
|11st 4lbs
|Davy Russell
|21.93
|02/04/18
|Fairyhouse
|3/9
|Bumper
|2m
|Heavy
|11st 11lbs
|Mr R. Deegan
|50
|17/03/18
|Wexford
|1/9
|Bumper
|2m 4f
|Heavy
|11st 13lbs
|Mr R. Deegan
|6.18
|08/03/18
|Thurles
|3/8
|Bumper
|2m
|Heavy
|12st 0lbs
|Mr R. Deegan
|6.8
|24/02/18
|Fairyhouse
|3/10
|Bumper
|2m
|Soft
|11st 13lbs
|Mr R. Deegan
|30.93
On Betting.Betfair – Betslip
You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.
Recommended bets
Navan 3rd Jul (5f Hcap)Show Hide
Friday 3 July, 5.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Face Off
|Stanhope
|Tide Of Time
|Dash Dor
|Miacomet
|Limit Long
|Benedict Roezl
|Celtic Manor
|Aurora Eclipse
|Ever Rock
Navan 3rd Jul (1m2f Hcap)Show Hide
Friday 3 July, 7.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Patrick Sarsfield
|Tauran Shaman
|Halimi
|Tartlette
|Hurricane Cliff
|Pesto
|Saltonstall
|Edification
|Insignia Of Rank
|Onlyhuman
|Kiss For A Jewel
|Trading Point
|Major Reward
|Magnetic North
|Latoyah Of North
|Raphael
|Questionare
Navan 3rd Jul (2m Mdn)Show Hide
Friday 3 July, 8.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Felix Desjy
|Thosedaysaregone
|Rasiym
|Dolciano Dici
|Nibblers Charm
|Kings Song
|Pike County
|Chavi Artist
|Walking In Memphis
|Cosmos Moon
|Advantage Point
|The Jam Man
|Subset
|Dreal Deal
|Sideshow Bob
|Minky
|Tipping Point
|Carlyle My Son
Course winner. Career best when winning 18-runner handicap at Naas (5f, heavy, 13/2), staying on to lead final 1f. Off 8 months. Has to be taken seriously if he's ready to roll.