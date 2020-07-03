Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets from Navan on Friday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse racing at Navan
Navan stages a good-quality card on Friday evening
Timeform provide three selections from Navan on Friday.

"...should benefit from this step up in trip..."

Timeform on Thosedaysaregone

Tide of Time - 17:40 Navan

Tide of Time produced a career-best effort on his final start last season, winning a five-furlong handicap at Naas in good style. The form of that race has worked out well, with runner-up Strong Johnson notably winning the Rockingham Handicap this season, and Tide of Time still looks fairly treated off an 8 lb higher mark. He handles cut in the ground (Naas win was on heavy, he has won at this course and he looks to have plenty in his favour on his return.

Course winner. Career best when winning 18-runner handicap at Naas (5f, heavy, 13/2), staying on to lead final 1f. Off 8 months. Has to be taken seriously if he's ready to roll.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
03/11/19 Naas 1/18 Flat 5f Heavy 8st 13lbs Oisin James Orr 8.2
23/10/19 Navan 4/9 Flat 5f Soft 9st 5lbs Oisin James Orr 3.56
28/09/19 Curragh 13/20 Flat 5f Soft 8st 4lbs C. P. Hoban 30
11/08/19 Tipperary 2/9 Flat 5f Gd/sft 8st 5lbs W. M. Lordan 3.25
29/06/19 Curragh 3/16 Flat 6f Good 8st 6lbs K. J. Leonard 29.51
22/06/19 Down Royal 1/8 Flat 5f Gd/sft 8st 13lbs Oisin James Orr 6.8
07/06/19 Curragh 22/24 Flat 6f 63y Soft 9st 13lbs Shane Foley 36.54
26/05/19 Curragh 21/26 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 13lbs R. P. Whelan 25.49
04/11/18 Naas 5/17 Flat 5f Gd/sft 8st 13lbs Shane Foley 5.49
24/10/18 Navan 1/23 Flat 5f 164y Good 9st 10lbs Shane Foley 4.49
14/10/18 Navan 1/23 Flat 5f 164y Gd/sft 8st 13lbs R. P. Whelan 41.54
03/09/18 Roscommon 9/15 Flat 7f 52y Good 9st 2lbs Shane Foley 20.82
02/06/18 Navan 14/18 Flat 5f Good V 9st 5lbs R. P. Downey 7.41
22/04/18 Navan 13/23 Flat 5f 164y Soft 9st 0lbs Oisin James Orr 10.5
24/10/17 Fairyhouse 9/16 Flat 6f Heavy 9st 5lbs W. M. Lordan 18
26/09/17 Tipperary 6/11 Flat 5f Soft 9st 5lbs R. P. Downey 120
20/09/17 Fairyhouse 9/12 Flat 6f Heavy 9st 5lbs W. M. Lordan 34

Patrick Sarsfield - 19:45 Navan

Patrick Sarsfield made a mockery of his opening mark at Leopardstown, justifying strong support to scoot five lengths clear of his rivals. He has been given a hefty rise in the weights by the handicapper but still looks fairly treated, such was the impression he created that day, and he remains open to plenty of improvement after only five starts. The slight step up in trip should also suit.

Promising sort. Improved gain to win 13-runner handicap (6/5) at Leopardstown (9f, good to soft) on reappearance 12 days ago. Had plenty in hand and can make light of 15 lb rise.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
21/06/20 Leopardstown 1/13 Flat 1m 1f Gd/sft z 9st 5lbs Declan McDonogh 2.6
22/10/19 Curragh 1/14 Flat 1m Heavy z 9st 5lbs Donnacha O'Brien 1.22
01/10/19 Cork 2/17 Flat 1m 125y Heavy 9st 5lbs Donnacha O'Brien 1.54
01/09/18 Curragh 2/13 Flat 1m Gd/sft 9st 5lbs William James Lee 15.62
16/08/18 Leopardstown 3/8 Flat 1m Good 9st 5lbs Declan McDonogh 55

Thosedaysaregone - 20:15 Navan

Grade 1-winning hurdler Felix Desjy was a smart sort in bumpers and is clearly a big player on his Flat debut. However, he missed all of last season and could be worth taking on with the race-fit Thosedaysaregone, who notably won the Ladbrokes Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival before finishing third in the Coral Cup. He has since finished an encouraging fourth over a mile and a half at Limerick and should benefit from this step up in trip.

Useful jumps winner. Promising type. Useful winner at 20f over hurdles. Fourth of 15 in maiden (10/1) at Limerick (12.5f, good) 16 days ago. Back up in trip. Should improve.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
17/06/20 Limerick 4/15 Flat 1m 4f 110y Good 9st 9lbs C. P. Hoban 14.54
11/03/20 Cheltenham Coral Cup 3/25 Hurdle 2m 5f Soft 10st 11lbs K. J. Brouder 13
01/02/20 Leopardstown 1/22 Hurdle 2m Gd/sft 10st 1lbs K. J. Brouder 14.53
31/12/19 Punchestown 6/11 Hurdle 2m 3f 120y Gd/sft 11st 6lbs K. J. Brouder 36
04/09/19 Gowran Park 7/10 Flat 1m 6f Soft 9st 7lbs Seamie Heffernan 8.8
24/08/19 Killarney 3/6 Flat 2m 1f Gd/sft 11st 4lbs Mr Finian Maguire 14.5
29/03/19 Wetherby 8/8 Hurdle 2m 3f 154y Good 11st 8lbs K. J. Brouder 3.4
17/03/19 Limerick 1/10 Chase 2m 1f 160y Heavy 11st 12lbs K. J. Brouder 7.6
18/02/19 Carlisle 5/10 Hurdle 2m 3f 61y Good 11st 8lbs Alain Cawley 7.6
19/01/19 Ascot 4/10 Hurdle 2m 3f 58y Gd/sft 10st 6lbs Robbie Power 5.3
12/01/19 Wetherby 1/7 Hurdle 2m 3f 154y Good 11st 1lbs Adam Wedge 2.25
24/11/18 Gowran Park 9/19 Hurdle 2m Gd/sft 11st 12lbs C. A. Landers 21
10/11/18 Naas 7/13 Hurdle 2m 3f Gd/sft 11st 12lbs D. E. Mullins 8.79
02/10/18 Sedgefield -/8 Hurdle 2m 3f 188y Gd/frm 10st 12lbs K. J. Brouder 2.56
14/09/18 Listowel 2/15 Hurdle 2m 4f Soft 11st 12lbs K. J. Brouder 12.61
30/04/18 Kilbeggan 8/11 Hurdle 2m 3f 86y Soft 11st 12lbs D. J. McInerney 5.3
13/04/18 Aintree 8/20 Bumper 2m 209y Soft 11st 4lbs Davy Russell 21.93
02/04/18 Fairyhouse 3/9 Bumper 2m Heavy 11st 11lbs Mr R. Deegan 50
17/03/18 Wexford 1/9 Bumper 2m 4f Heavy 11st 13lbs Mr R. Deegan 6.18
08/03/18 Thurles 3/8 Bumper 2m Heavy 12st 0lbs Mr R. Deegan 6.8
24/02/18 Fairyhouse 3/10 Bumper 2m Soft 11st 13lbs Mr R. Deegan 30.93

Recommended bets

Tide of Time - 17:40 Navan
Patrick Sarsfield - 19:45 Navan
Thosedaysaregone - 20:15 Navan

