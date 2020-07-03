Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets from Navan on Friday

Tide of Time - 17:40 Navan

Tide of Time produced a career-best effort on his final start last season, winning a five-furlong handicap at Naas in good style. The form of that race has worked out well, with runner-up Strong Johnson notably winning the Rockingham Handicap this season, and Tide of Time still looks fairly treated off an 8 lb higher mark. He handles cut in the ground (Naas win was on heavy, he has won at this course and he looks to have plenty in his favour on his return.

No. 2 (8) Tide Of Time SBK 9/2 EXC 7 Trainer: Edward Lynam, Ireland

Jockey: Oisin James Orr

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 78 Form: 00132041-

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 03/11/19 Naas 1/18 Flat 5f Heavy 8st 13lbs Oisin James Orr 8.2 23/10/19 Navan 4/9 Flat 5f Soft 9st 5lbs Oisin James Orr 3.56 28/09/19 Curragh 13/20 Flat 5f Soft 8st 4lbs C. P. Hoban 30 11/08/19 Tipperary 2/9 Flat 5f Gd/sft 8st 5lbs W. M. Lordan 3.25 29/06/19 Curragh 3/16 Flat 6f Good 8st 6lbs K. J. Leonard 29.51 22/06/19 Down Royal 1/8 Flat 5f Gd/sft 8st 13lbs Oisin James Orr 6.8 07/06/19 Curragh 22/24 Flat 6f 63y Soft 9st 13lbs Shane Foley 36.54 26/05/19 Curragh 21/26 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 13lbs R. P. Whelan 25.49 04/11/18 Naas 5/17 Flat 5f Gd/sft 8st 13lbs Shane Foley 5.49 24/10/18 Navan 1/23 Flat 5f 164y Good 9st 10lbs Shane Foley 4.49 14/10/18 Navan 1/23 Flat 5f 164y Gd/sft 8st 13lbs R. P. Whelan 41.54 03/09/18 Roscommon 9/15 Flat 7f 52y Good 9st 2lbs Shane Foley 20.82 02/06/18 Navan 14/18 Flat 5f Good V 9st 5lbs R. P. Downey 7.41 22/04/18 Navan 13/23 Flat 5f 164y Soft 9st 0lbs Oisin James Orr 10.5 24/10/17 Fairyhouse 9/16 Flat 6f Heavy 9st 5lbs W. M. Lordan 18 26/09/17 Tipperary 6/11 Flat 5f Soft 9st 5lbs R. P. Downey 120 20/09/17 Fairyhouse 9/12 Flat 6f Heavy 9st 5lbs W. M. Lordan 34

Patrick Sarsfield - 19:45 Navan

Patrick Sarsfield made a mockery of his opening mark at Leopardstown, justifying strong support to scoot five lengths clear of his rivals. He has been given a hefty rise in the weights by the handicapper but still looks fairly treated, such was the impression he created that day, and he remains open to plenty of improvement after only five starts. The slight step up in trip should also suit.

No. 2 (7) Patrick Sarsfield (Fr) SBK 7/5 EXC 2.62 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Declan McDonogh

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 101 Form: 32/21-1

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 21/06/20 Leopardstown 1/13 Flat 1m 1f Gd/sft z 9st 5lbs Declan McDonogh 2.6 22/10/19 Curragh 1/14 Flat 1m Heavy z 9st 5lbs Donnacha O'Brien 1.22 01/10/19 Cork 2/17 Flat 1m 125y Heavy 9st 5lbs Donnacha O'Brien 1.54 01/09/18 Curragh 2/13 Flat 1m Gd/sft 9st 5lbs William James Lee 15.62 16/08/18 Leopardstown 3/8 Flat 1m Good 9st 5lbs Declan McDonogh 55

Thosedaysaregone - 20:15 Navan

Grade 1-winning hurdler Felix Desjy was a smart sort in bumpers and is clearly a big player on his Flat debut. However, he missed all of last season and could be worth taking on with the race-fit Thosedaysaregone, who notably won the Ladbrokes Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival before finishing third in the Coral Cup. He has since finished an encouraging fourth over a mile and a half at Limerick and should benefit from this step up in trip.

No. 14 (14) Thosedaysaregone (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 2.98 Trainer: Charles Byrnes, Ireland

Jockey: Mr P. Byrnes

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: - Form: 37-4