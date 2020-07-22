To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

World Snooker Tips

England Cricket Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets from Naas on Wednesday

Racehorse trainer Joseph O'Brien
Joseph O'Brien has a good chance with Dense Star
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform identify three bets at Naas on Wednesday...

"...she is capable of winning off this lowly mark..."

Timeform on A Step Too Far

Dense Star - 16:45 Naas

Dense Star has shown run-by-run progress and she pulled well clear of the third when chasing home the short-priced favourite at Cork last time. Her trainer Joseph O'Brien has his string in excellent form and the progressive Dense Star should launch a bold bid.

A Step Too Far - 17:15 Naas

A Step Too Far remains a maiden after 13 starts but she has shaped well on both starts since joining Kieran Cotter, twice finishing runner-up. She is capable of winning off this lowly mark and the booking of Colin Keane is a positive one. She can belatedly open her account.

Forever In Dreams - 18:15 Naas

Forever In Dreams was just touched off in the Group 2 Greelands Staks at the Curragh last month but she has less on her plate here and sets a clear standard on form. Her two previous standout efforts had come at Ascot, so it was encouraging to see she can do it away from that course, and she will prove tough to beat if running up to her best.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

Dense Star - 16:45 Naas
A Step Too Far - 17:15 Naas
Forever In Dreams - 18:15 Naas

Naas 22nd Jul (5f Mdn)

Show Hide

Wednesday 22 July, 4.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Dense Star
Steel Bull
Urban Step
Tammany Hall
Ginato
Lisabetta
Lord Dudley
Betrayed
Orochi
Mr Fayez
One Smart Cookie
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Naas 22nd Jul (5f Hcap)

Show Hide

Wednesday 22 July, 5.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Teddy Boy
A Step Too Far
Hee Haw
Sestriere
Ever Rock
Its All A Joke
Pretty Smart
Early Call
Doonard Prince
Ty Rock Brandy
Pillar
Bellick
Jackmel
Mr Shelby
Athas An Bhean
Zippity
Indiana Grey
Hot Stuff
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Naas 22nd Jul (6f Grp 3)

Show Hide

Wednesday 22 July, 6.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Forever In Dreams
Millisle
Unforgetable
Pronouncement
Lady Penelope
Sunday Sweet
Back To Brussels
Precious Moments
Lynn Britt Cabin
Laurel Wreath
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

TF Tips,

More Horse Racing Tips

Read past articles