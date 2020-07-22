Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets from Naas on Wednesday

Dense Star - 16:45 Naas

Dense Star has shown run-by-run progress and she pulled well clear of the third when chasing home the short-priced favourite at Cork last time. Her trainer Joseph O'Brien has his string in excellent form and the progressive Dense Star should launch a bold bid.

A Step Too Far - 17:15 Naas

A Step Too Far remains a maiden after 13 starts but she has shaped well on both starts since joining Kieran Cotter, twice finishing runner-up. She is capable of winning off this lowly mark and the booking of Colin Keane is a positive one. She can belatedly open her account.

Forever In Dreams - 18:15 Naas

Forever In Dreams was just touched off in the Group 2 Greelands Staks at the Curragh last month but she has less on her plate here and sets a clear standard on form. Her two previous standout efforts had come at Ascot, so it was encouraging to see she can do it away from that course, and she will prove tough to beat if running up to her best.