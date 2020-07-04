Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets from Naas on Saturday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Irish racing
There is Flat racing at Naas on Saturday
Timeform provide three selections from Naas on Saturday.

"...looks a banker for a race of this nature and should prove hard to beat..."

Timeform on Street Kid

Street Kid - 14:00 Naas

Street Kid is related to several winners, and shaped with plenty of promise on debut when narrowly denied at Navan last month. He was held back by inexperience, running green and carrying his head awkwardly over two furlongs out, having every chance inside the final furlong but just denied by one who had the benefit of experience. Street Kid looks a banker for a race of this nature and should prove hard to beat.

Star of Cashel - 15:35 Naas

Star of Cashel didn't progress as expected last season, but he showed improved form on handicap debut/return when third at Leopardstown last month, doing well under the circumstances having been forced with throughout. He clearly wasn't seen to best effect, but he stayed on well in the closing stages to take third near the line. Star of Cashel is bred to be better than a mark of 66, and he is entitled to take another step forward now. The addition of first-time cheekpieces could also eke out a bit more.

Lough Cutra - 16:40 Naas

Lough Cutra ran respectably up against a useful prospect at Leopardstown 13 days ago, and given he was never far away from a solid pace that day, he looks interesting now dropping back to a mile for his handicap debut. Ger Lyons and Colin Keane continue to carry all before them and the well-bred Lough Cutra could take another step forward.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Naas 4th Jul (6f Mdn)

Saturday 4 July, 2.00pm

Tar Heel
Street Kid
Perfect Sign
My Boy Charles
Zoffanys Delight
Dame Dandy
Rebel Step
Turbo Spirit
Adakaz
Social Danzer
Cisco Disco
Naas 4th Jul (7f Hcap)

Saturday 4 July, 3.35pm

Star Of Cashel
Darkest
Wild Cherry
Funny Little Ways
Madaket Mystery
Joven
Miss Molly T
But You Said
Kokura
Harbanaker
Celtic Crown
Naas 4th Jul (1m Hcap)

Saturday 4 July, 4.40pm

Lough Cutra
Fame And Acclaim
Meaningful Vote
Toronto
Ocean Monarch
Arranmore
Between Hills
The King Of Kells
Fiburn F
Timeform,

