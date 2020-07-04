Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets from Naas on Saturday

Street Kid - 14:00 Naas

Street Kid is related to several winners, and shaped with plenty of promise on debut when narrowly denied at Navan last month. He was held back by inexperience, running green and carrying his head awkwardly over two furlongs out, having every chance inside the final furlong but just denied by one who had the benefit of experience. Street Kid looks a banker for a race of this nature and should prove hard to beat.

Star of Cashel - 15:35 Naas

Star of Cashel didn't progress as expected last season, but he showed improved form on handicap debut/return when third at Leopardstown last month, doing well under the circumstances having been forced with throughout. He clearly wasn't seen to best effect, but he stayed on well in the closing stages to take third near the line. Star of Cashel is bred to be better than a mark of 66, and he is entitled to take another step forward now. The addition of first-time cheekpieces could also eke out a bit more.

Lough Cutra - 16:40 Naas

Lough Cutra ran respectably up against a useful prospect at Leopardstown 13 days ago, and given he was never far away from a solid pace that day, he looks interesting now dropping back to a mile for his handicap debut. Ger Lyons and Colin Keane continue to carry all before them and the well-bred Lough Cutra could take another step forward.