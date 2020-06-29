Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets from Limerick on Monday

Lim 29th Jun (6f Mdn)Show Hide
Monday 29 June, 1.40pm
Timeform bring you the three best bets from Limerick on Monday...
"...shaped like a sure-fire future winner..."
Timeform on Great House
Giorgio Vasari - 13:40 Limerick
This is best left to Giorgio Vasari, who finished clear of the rest when going close on debut at Fairyhouse a fortnight ago. A typically well-bred colt from the O'Brien yard, he should improve with that experience under his belt and eventually go on to better things. The Blue Panther was turned over when odds on for a Navan maiden last week and a bigger threat may be posed by newcomer To Glory.
Miss Dancealot - 14:40 Limerick
Miss Dancealot didn't show much in three runs in maidens last season, but improved on reappearance/handicap debut at Roscommon earlier this month, leaving the impression she should have finished closer. She looks the way to go now stepped up in trip. Slade Runner will also benefit from returning to 1m so rates next best ahead of top weight Be Like The Bird.
Ready preference is for Great House, who shaped like a sure-fire future winner when a strong-finishing second in a Gowran maiden on his recent debut, and is sure to benefit from this step up to a mile and a half. Got Trumped lacks the selections scope but possesses the best form so commands plenty of respect, while Penny Out and Shamiyan are two others to consider.
