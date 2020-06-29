To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets from Limerick on Monday

Irish racing
Timeform pick out three to back at Limerick on Monday
Timeform bring you the three best bets from Limerick on Monday...

"...shaped like a sure-fire future winner..."

Timeform on Great House

Giorgio Vasari - 13:40 Limerick

This is best left to Giorgio Vasari, who finished clear of the rest when going close on debut at Fairyhouse a fortnight ago. A typically well-bred colt from the O'Brien yard, he should improve with that experience under his belt and eventually go on to better things. The Blue Panther was turned over when odds on for a Navan maiden last week and a bigger threat may be posed by newcomer To Glory.

Miss Dancealot - 14:40 Limerick

Miss Dancealot didn't show much in three runs in maidens last season, but improved on reappearance/handicap debut at Roscommon earlier this month, leaving the impression she should have finished closer. She looks the way to go now stepped up in trip. Slade Runner will also benefit from returning to 1m so rates next best ahead of top weight Be Like The Bird.

Great House - 16:10 Limerick

Ready preference is for Great House, who shaped like a sure-fire future winner when a strong-finishing second in a Gowran maiden on his recent debut, and is sure to benefit from this step up to a mile and a half. Got Trumped lacks the selections scope but possesses the best form so commands plenty of respect, while Penny Out and Shamiyan are two others to consider.

Recommended bets

Giorgio Vasari - 13:40 Limerick
Miss Dancealot - 14:40 Limerick
Great House - 16:10 Limerick

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Bet slip

Close

