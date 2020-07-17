Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets from Limerick on Friday

Alex D - 13:30 Limerick

Alex D may have had excuses when only fourth at the Curragh last time, with that run possibly coming too soon after his excellent debut third at Naas. The form of that Naas heat is proving strong, and Alex D is well worth another chance to confirm the promise he showed on that occasion, with a repeat of that effort likely to suffice in a maiden where most of his rivals are low on potential. Giorgio Vasari has a similar profile and is feared most ahead of Repute.

No. 1 (1) Alex D SBK 9/5 EXC 3.2 Trainer: G. M. Lyons, Ireland

Jockey: C. T. Keane

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: - Form: 34

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 26/06/20 Curragh 4/5 Flat 6f Gd/sft 9st 2lbs C. T. Keane 2.7 08/06/20 Naas 3/18 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs C. T. Keane 21

Call Me Rocky - 15:00 Limerick

Call Me Rocky has made a promising start to his career and should strip fitter for his recent return to action at Roscommon. He already has the best form on offer in this line-up, and, with further improvement on the cards, this looks a good opportunity for him to open his account at the third attempt. Thaleeq should be suited by this stiffer test and likely has more to offer, while newcomer Big White Chief may prove best of the rest.

No. 9 (9) Call Me Rocky (Ire) SBK 5/6 EXC 2.02 Trainer: John Patrick Murtagh, Ireland

Jockey: S. B. Kelly

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: - Form: 4-3

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 07/07/20 Roscommon 3/14 Flat 1m 2f 48y Heavy 9st 7lbs Ben Martin Coen 7.92 22/11/19 Dundalk 4/13 Flat 1m Std 9st 5lbs S. B. Kelly 38

Ya Ya Baby - 16:00 Limerick

Ya Ya Baby took another step forward when second at Gowran last time, keeping on well to be beaten just a length by one who is thriving at present. That form sets the standard here on weight-adjusted ratings, even with a 2 lb higher mark taken into account, and she looks to hold sound claims of going one better under Shane Foley, who continues to go great guns in his bid to win a first Irish jockeys' championship (12 winners clear of Colin Keane). Lansing and Divine Celt are others who might have a say in proceedings.

No. 1 (17) Ya Ya Baby (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4 Trainer: Mrs J. Harrington, Ireland

Jockey: Shane Foley

Age: 3

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 64 Form: 876-42