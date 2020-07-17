Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets from Limerick on Friday

- Trainer: G. M. Lyons, Ireland
Timeform bring you the three best bets from Limerick on Friday...
"...took another step forward when second at Gowran last time..."
Timeform on Ya Ya Baby
Alex D may have had excuses when only fourth at the Curragh last time, with that run possibly coming too soon after his excellent debut third at Naas. The form of that Naas heat is proving strong, and Alex D is well worth another chance to confirm the promise he showed on that occasion, with a repeat of that effort likely to suffice in a maiden where most of his rivals are low on potential. Giorgio Vasari has a similar profile and is feared most ahead of Repute.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|26/06/20
|Curragh
|4/5
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|9st 2lbs
|C. T. Keane
|2.7
|08/06/20
|Naas
|3/18
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|C. T. Keane
|21
Call Me Rocky - 15:00 Limerick
Call Me Rocky has made a promising start to his career and should strip fitter for his recent return to action at Roscommon. He already has the best form on offer in this line-up, and, with further improvement on the cards, this looks a good opportunity for him to open his account at the third attempt. Thaleeq should be suited by this stiffer test and likely has more to offer, while newcomer Big White Chief may prove best of the rest.
Promising individual who shaped as if better for the run when 12¾ lengths third of 14 in maiden at Roscommon (10.2f, heavy) on reappearance 10 days ago. Back down in trip. Remains capable of better.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|07/07/20
|Roscommon
|3/14
|Flat
|1m 2f 48y
|Heavy
|9st 7lbs
|Ben Martin Coen
|7.92
|22/11/19
|Dundalk
|4/13
|Flat
|1m
|Std
|9st 5lbs
|S. B. Kelly
|38
Ya Ya Baby took another step forward when second at Gowran last time, keeping on well to be beaten just a length by one who is thriving at present. That form sets the standard here on weight-adjusted ratings, even with a 2 lb higher mark taken into account, and she looks to hold sound claims of going one better under Shane Foley, who continues to go great guns in his bid to win a first Irish jockeys' championship (12 winners clear of Colin Keane). Lansing and Divine Celt are others who might have a say in proceedings.
Lightly-raced maiden. 11/2, very good second of 15 in handicap at Gowran (8f, soft) 9 days ago. Shortlist material.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|08/07/20
|Gowran Park
|2/15
|Flat
|1m
|Soft
|0
|9st 12lbs
|S. McCullagh
|8.07
|19/06/20
|Gowran Park
|4/11
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/sft
|9st 2lbs
|Shane Foley
|8.17
|15/08/19
|Leopardstown
|6/13
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|0
|9st 0lbs
|Shane Foley
|12.83
|18/07/19
|Leopardstown
|7/14
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|9st 0lbs
|Shane Foley
|13.39
|27/06/19
|Curragh
|8/15
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|9st 0lbs
|T. P. Madden
|42.41
