To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

England Cricket Tips

La Liga Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets from Limerick on Friday

Irish Flat racing
Timeform bring you three to back in Ireland on Friday
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform bring you the three best bets from Limerick on Friday...

"...took another step forward when second at Gowran last time..."

Timeform on Ya Ya Baby

Alex D - 13:30 Limerick

Alex D may have had excuses when only fourth at the Curragh last time, with that run possibly coming too soon after his excellent debut third at Naas. The form of that Naas heat is proving strong, and Alex D is well worth another chance to confirm the promise he showed on that occasion, with a repeat of that effort likely to suffice in a maiden where most of his rivals are low on potential. Giorgio Vasari has a similar profile and is feared most ahead of Repute.

Twice-raced colt. 6/4, fourth of 5 in maiden at the Curragh (6f, good to soft) 21 days ago. Bit disappointing there considering Naas debut promise and should do better (has plenty of size about him).

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
26/06/20 Curragh 4/5 Flat 6f Gd/sft 9st 2lbs C. T. Keane 2.7
08/06/20 Naas 3/18 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs C. T. Keane 21

Call Me Rocky - 15:00 Limerick

Call Me Rocky has made a promising start to his career and should strip fitter for his recent return to action at Roscommon. He already has the best form on offer in this line-up, and, with further improvement on the cards, this looks a good opportunity for him to open his account at the third attempt. Thaleeq should be suited by this stiffer test and likely has more to offer, while newcomer Big White Chief may prove best of the rest.

Promising individual who shaped as if better for the run when 12¾ lengths third of 14 in maiden at Roscommon (10.2f, heavy) on reappearance 10 days ago. Back down in trip. Remains capable of better.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
07/07/20 Roscommon 3/14 Flat 1m 2f 48y Heavy 9st 7lbs Ben Martin Coen 7.92
22/11/19 Dundalk 4/13 Flat 1m Std 9st 5lbs S. B. Kelly 38

Ya Ya Baby - 16:00 Limerick

Ya Ya Baby took another step forward when second at Gowran last time, keeping on well to be beaten just a length by one who is thriving at present. That form sets the standard here on weight-adjusted ratings, even with a 2 lb higher mark taken into account, and she looks to hold sound claims of going one better under Shane Foley, who continues to go great guns in his bid to win a first Irish jockeys' championship (12 winners clear of Colin Keane). Lansing and Divine Celt are others who might have a say in proceedings.

Lightly-raced maiden. 11/2, very good second of 15 in handicap at Gowran (8f, soft) 9 days ago. Shortlist material.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
08/07/20 Gowran Park 2/15 Flat 1m Soft 0 9st 12lbs S. McCullagh 8.07
19/06/20 Gowran Park 4/11 Flat 1m Gd/sft 9st 2lbs Shane Foley 8.17
15/08/19 Leopardstown 6/13 Flat 6f Gd/sft 0 9st 0lbs Shane Foley 12.83
18/07/19 Leopardstown 7/14 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 0lbs Shane Foley 13.39
27/06/19 Curragh 8/15 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 0lbs T. P. Madden 42.41

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

Alex D - 13:30 Limerick
Call Me Rocky - 15:00 Limerick
Ya Ya Baby - 16:00 Limerick

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Lim 17th Jul (6f Mdn)

Show Hide

Friday 17 July, 1.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Alex D
Giorgio Vasari
Repute
Puerto De Vega
Trusted Ally
Just Awesome
Barretstown
French Company
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Lim 17th Jul (1m Mdn)

Show Hide

Friday 17 July, 3.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Call Me Rocky
Thaleeq
Big White Chief
Calavera
Sister Eliza
Path Of Flowers
Singleasapringle
Michael Hennery
Chief Of Police
Eastern Tornado
Leabaland
Simons Gang
Sams Got The Power
Ballinroe
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Lim 17th Jul (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Friday 17 July, 4.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Ya Ya Baby
Divine Celt
Lansing
Erytheia
Miss Dancealot
Scholastic
Sienna Lady
Dragon Of Malta
Eircode
Power Of Lazarus
Miss Adventurous
On The Rhine
Camogue Wood
Odd Venture
Manhattan Dandy
Southwood
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

TF Tips,

More Horse Racing Tips

Read past articles