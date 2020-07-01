To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

La Liga Tips

PGA Tour Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets from Leopardstown on Wednesday

Flat racing at Leopardstown
Timeform pick out three to back at Leopardstown on Wednesday
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Leopardstown on Wednesday evening...

"...produced a career best after nine months off when sixth in the Irish 2000 Guineas..."

Timeform on Sinawann

Aikido - 16:25 Leopardstown

Aikido is fancied to make a successful debut here for Ger Lyons, who has already sent out five individual two-year-old winners since the resumption of racing. Admittedly, Aikido wouldn't be the most precocious of them on pedigree (plenty of stamina on the distaff side), but this trip looks ideal in a maiden which is unlikely to take much winning on paper. Indeed, those in the field with previous experience set only a fair standard, whilst none of the other newcomers can match the £50,000 that Aikido cost as a yearling. Abogados and Ebeko are feared most after finishing second and fourth respectively in the same race at Rosommon recently.

Foaled April 18. 27,000 gns foal, £50,000 yearling, Dandy Man colt. Dam, runner-up at 1¼m/11f in Germany, half-sister to smart 1¼m-13f winner Quidamo. Highly respected on debut.

Scroll for more info

Sinawann - 17:25 Leopardstown

Sinawann produced a career best after nine months off when sixth in the Irish 2000 Guineas at the Curragh last time, only fading in the final furlong after briefly disputing the lead. That form reads well in the context of this race, putting him 3 lb clear of New World Tapestry on weight-adjusted ratings, and he really should take all the beating if building on that effort as expected. Celtic High King and So Suave are a couple of others to consider after showing useful form in handicaps.

Lightly-raced winner. Good 4¾ lengths sixth of 11 to Siskin in Irish 2000 Guineas at the Curragh (8f, good, 14/1) 19 days ago. Has to be taken seriously.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
12/06/20 Curragh 6/11 Flat 1m Good 9st 2lbs R. P. Whelan 18.39
14/09/19 Leopardstown 2/7 Flat 1m Good 9st 3lbs R. P. Whelan 6.6
23/08/19 Curragh 1/16 Flat 1m Gd/sft 9st 5lbs R. P. Whelan 13
09/08/19 Curragh 5/19 Flat 7f Heavy 9st 5lbs R. P. Whelan 19.2

Toora Loora - 19:00 Leopardstown

Toora Loora shaped well amidst greenness when filling the runner-up spot on her debut at Roscommon two weeks ago, doing her best work at the finish to be beaten just a length and three quarters. That form sets the standard here on weight-adjusted ratings, and, sure to improve with that experience under her belt, this looks a good opportunity for her to get off the mark at the second attempt. Blackcatblackitten and Magic Chegaga have also shown enough to suggest they are up to winning races, so they could be the ones to give the selection most to do.

Promising type. 33/1, second of 13 in maiden at Roscommon (10.1f, good to firm) on debut 16 days ago, running on late. Open to improvement.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
15/06/20 Roscommon 2/13 Flat 1m 2f 18y Gd/frm 9st 2lbs S. McCullagh 50

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

Aikido - 16:25 Leopardstown
Sinawann - 17:25 Leopardstown
Toora Loora - 19:00 Leopardstown

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Leop 1st Jul (7f Mdn)

Show Hide

Wednesday 1 July, 4.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Ebeko
Cadillac
Aikido
Abogados
Zozimus
Sassified
Star Image
Tiger Mylk
Kaluz
Our Secret Pearl
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Leop 1st Jul (1m Grp 3)

Show Hide

Wednesday 1 July, 5.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Sinawann
New World Tapestry
Masteroffoxhounds
So Suave
Celtic High King
Dalvey
Confidence High
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Leop 1st Jul (1m2f Mdn)

Show Hide

Wednesday 1 July, 7.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Toora Loora
Blackcatblackitten
Magic Chegaga
Tashi
Hashmaa
Breaking News
Bigga Da Betta
Tooreen Angel
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

TF Tips,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles