Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets from Leopardstown on Wednesday

Aikido - 16:25 Leopardstown

Aikido is fancied to make a successful debut here for Ger Lyons, who has already sent out five individual two-year-old winners since the resumption of racing. Admittedly, Aikido wouldn't be the most precocious of them on pedigree (plenty of stamina on the distaff side), but this trip looks ideal in a maiden which is unlikely to take much winning on paper. Indeed, those in the field with previous experience set only a fair standard, whilst none of the other newcomers can match the £50,000 that Aikido cost as a yearling. Abogados and Ebeko are feared most after finishing second and fourth respectively in the same race at Rosommon recently.

No. 1 (5) Aikido (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.2 Trainer: G. M. Lyons, Ireland

Jockey: C. T. Keane

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: - Form:

Sinawann - 17:25 Leopardstown

Sinawann produced a career best after nine months off when sixth in the Irish 2000 Guineas at the Curragh last time, only fading in the final furlong after briefly disputing the lead. That form reads well in the context of this race, putting him 3 lb clear of New World Tapestry on weight-adjusted ratings, and he really should take all the beating if building on that effort as expected. Celtic High King and So Suave are a couple of others to consider after showing useful form in handicaps.

No. 6 (6) Sinawann (Ire) SBK 7/5 EXC 2.56 Trainer: M. Halford, Ireland

Jockey: R. P. Whelan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: - Form: 512-6

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 12/06/20 Curragh 6/11 Flat 1m Good 9st 2lbs R. P. Whelan 18.39 14/09/19 Leopardstown 2/7 Flat 1m Good 9st 3lbs R. P. Whelan 6.6 23/08/19 Curragh 1/16 Flat 1m Gd/sft 9st 5lbs R. P. Whelan 13 09/08/19 Curragh 5/19 Flat 7f Heavy 9st 5lbs R. P. Whelan 19.2

Toora Loora - 19:00 Leopardstown

Toora Loora shaped well amidst greenness when filling the runner-up spot on her debut at Roscommon two weeks ago, doing her best work at the finish to be beaten just a length and three quarters. That form sets the standard here on weight-adjusted ratings, and, sure to improve with that experience under her belt, this looks a good opportunity for her to get off the mark at the second attempt. Blackcatblackitten and Magic Chegaga have also shown enough to suggest they are up to winning races, so they could be the ones to give the selection most to do.

No. 7 (8) Toora Loora SBK 13/8 EXC 2.8 Trainer: Mrs J. Harrington, Ireland

Jockey: Shane Foley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: - Form: 2