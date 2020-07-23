- Trainer: Donnacha Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
- Jockey: G. M. Ryan
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 5lbs
- OR: -
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets from Leopardstown on Thursday 23 July
Timeform identify three bets at Leopardstown on Thursday...
"...open to further improvement and should pay his way in handicaps..."
Timeform on Mr Mooj
Fernando Vichi - 13:30 Leopardstown
Bred more for stamina than speed, Fernando Vichy shaped very well when runner-up at Navan on his debut earlier this month, and in fact would have won in another stride or two. He is open to improvement and will take plenty of beating as he bids to go one better.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|09/07/20
|Navan
|2/6
|Flat
|1m
|Soft
|9st 2lbs
|G. M. Ryan
|21.78
Dark Magic - 14:30 Leopardstown
Dark Magic stepped up considerably on his reappearance effort when landing the odds at Naas last month, and he again ran well on the back of a 4 lb rise when narrowly failing at Dundalk recently, his stamina kicking in late on but just not soon enough for him to reel in the winner. This step back up to a mile should suit him and he has a good chance of regaining the winning thread.
Latest win at Naas in June. Very good second of 14 in handicap at Dundalk (7f, 4/1) 11 days ago, finishing well and just failing. Has good chance on form.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|12/07/20
|Dundalk
|2/14
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|0
|10st 1lbs
|D. W. O'Connor
|6.13
|24/06/20
|Naas
|1/18
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/sft
|0
|9st 7lbs
|D. W. O'Connor
|13.85
|11/06/20
|Gowran Park
|6/14
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 7lbs
|D. W. O'Connor
|11.52
|21/02/20
|Dundalk
|4/12
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|0
|9st 5lbs
|C. T. Keane
|4.67
|14/02/20
|Dundalk
|4/14
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|0
|9st 5lbs
|D. W. O'Connor
|4.9
|17/01/20
|Dundalk
|6/14
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|0
|9st 5lbs
|D. W. O'Connor
|5.15
|18/12/19
|Dundalk
|1/14
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|0
|8st 13lbs
|C. T. Keane
|3.68
|13/12/19
|Dundalk
|2/13
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|0
|8st 13lbs
|C. T. Keane
|14.13
|29/11/19
|Dundalk
|3/14
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|0
|8st 13lbs
|C. T. Keane
|22.07
|04/10/19
|Dundalk
|11/14
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|V
|9st 4lbs
|Ben Martin Coen
|12
|28/09/19
|Curragh
|10/24
|Flat
|1m
|Soft
|9st 3lbs
|S. P. Byrne
|110
|04/09/19
|Gowran Park
|10/16
|Flat
|1m
|Soft
|H
|9st 9lbs
|J. P. Shinnick
|80
|25/03/19
|Lingfield Park
|4/12
|Flat
|7f 1y
|Std
|B
|9st 6lbs
|Rob Hornby
|5.01
|06/03/19
|Kempton Park
|5/9
|Flat
|6f
|Std
|B
|9st 1lbs
|Adam Kirby
|11.99
|22/02/19
|Lingfield Park
|2/9
|Flat
|6f 1y
|Std
|B
|9st 5lbs
|Adam Kirby
|5.46
|04/02/19
|Chelmsford City
|6/9
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|V
|9st 6lbs
|Jack Duern
|5.6
|26/01/19
|Lingfield Park
|3/11
|Flat
|6f 1y
|Std
|V
|9st 1lbs
|Sophie Ralston
|8.32
|09/01/19
|Kempton Park
|8/11
|Flat
|7f
|Std/slow
|V
|9st 5lbs
|Robert Winston
|6.43
|30/12/18
|Lingfield Park
|5/11
|Flat
|7f 1y
|Std
|V
|9st 3lbs
|Robert Winston
|5.27
|14/12/18
|Kempton Park
|4/9
|Flat
|7f
|Std/slow
|8st 9lbs
|Jack Duern
|21
|24/11/18
|Wolverhampton
|7/11
|Flat
|7f 36y
|Std
|9st 4lbs
|Robert Winston
|7.29
Mr Mooj confirmed his debut promise when opening his account at the second attempt at Dundalk back in January, and he very much caught the eye when third on his return to action at Fairyhouse last month, ending up in a less than ideal position given the way the race panned out but showing good stamina to stay on well late in the day. He is open to further improvement and should pay his way in handicaps, with an opening mark of 80 perhaps on the lenient side.
Promising sort. 12/1, third of 9 in handicap at Fairyhouse (10f, good) 28 days ago, caught further back than ideal. Up in trip. Stable having good spell. One to keep on right side.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|25/06/20
|Fairyhouse
|3/9
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|9st 7lbs
|Declan McDonogh
|16
|31/01/20
|Dundalk
|1/14
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|9st 5lbs
|Declan McDonogh
|1.77
|10/01/20
|Dundalk
|5/14
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|9st 5lbs
|Declan McDonogh
|20.57
On Betting.Betfair – Betslip
You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.
Recommended bets
Fernando Vichi – 13:30 Leopardstown
Dark Magic – 14:30 Leopardstown
Mr Mooj – 16:00 Leopardstown
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Leop 23rd Jul (1m Mdn)Show Hide
Thursday 23 July, 1.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Fernando Vichi
|Fight Zone
|Sword Zorro
|Sir William Bruce
|Benaud
|Tabarly
Leop 23rd Jul (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 23 July, 2.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Dark Magic
|Stellaire Enfant
|Reddiac
|Loaded
|Voyageofdiscovery
|Everyhouronthehour
|Paddytheirishman
|Loughanlea Lass
|Wakita
|Knock Flyer
|Ocean Air
|Ifyouhaveaminute
|Quiet Desire
|Hes Our Music
Leop 23rd Jul (1m4f App Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 23 July, 4.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Mr Mooj
|Place Des Vosges
|Moktamel
|Acclamatio
|Liquid Luck
|Lyrical Attraction
|Sam Missile
|Malbas
|Shake A Leg
|Royal Admiral
|Maricruz
|Dollar Value
|Spelga
|Hannon
|Aurora Moon
|Monoxide
|Azakan
Promising individual. 16/1, second of 6 in maiden at Navan (8f, soft) on debut 14 days ago, shaping best (would have won in another stride or 2). Leading claims with improvement to come.