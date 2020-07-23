Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets from Leopardstown on Thursday 23 July

Fernando Vichi - 13:30 Leopardstown

Bred more for stamina than speed, Fernando Vichy shaped very well when runner-up at Navan on his debut earlier this month, and in fact would have won in another stride or two. He is open to improvement and will take plenty of beating as he bids to go one better.

No. 3 (6) Fernando Vichi (Ire) SBK 8/15 EXC 1.67 Trainer: Donnacha Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: G. M. Ryan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: - Form: 2

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 09/07/20 Navan 2/6 Flat 1m Soft 9st 2lbs G. M. Ryan 21.78

Dark Magic - 14:30 Leopardstown

Dark Magic stepped up considerably on his reappearance effort when landing the odds at Naas last month, and he again ran well on the back of a 4 lb rise when narrowly failing at Dundalk recently, his stamina kicking in late on but just not soon enough for him to reel in the winner. This step back up to a mile should suit him and he has a good chance of regaining the winning thread.

No. 1 (1) Dark Magic SBK 9/4 EXC 4.3 Trainer: J. F. Levins, Ireland

Jockey: D. W. O'Connor

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 63 Form: 21-644612

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 12/07/20 Dundalk 2/14 Flat 7f Slow 0 10st 1lbs D. W. O'Connor 6.13 24/06/20 Naas 1/18 Flat 1m Gd/sft 0 9st 7lbs D. W. O'Connor 13.85 11/06/20 Gowran Park 6/14 Flat 7f Good 9st 7lbs D. W. O'Connor 11.52 21/02/20 Dundalk 4/12 Flat 7f Slow 0 9st 5lbs C. T. Keane 4.67 14/02/20 Dundalk 4/14 Flat 1m Slow 0 9st 5lbs D. W. O'Connor 4.9 17/01/20 Dundalk 6/14 Flat 1m Slow 0 9st 5lbs D. W. O'Connor 5.15 18/12/19 Dundalk 1/14 Flat 7f Slow 0 8st 13lbs C. T. Keane 3.68 13/12/19 Dundalk 2/13 Flat 1m Slow 0 8st 13lbs C. T. Keane 14.13 29/11/19 Dundalk 3/14 Flat 1m Slow 0 8st 13lbs C. T. Keane 22.07 04/10/19 Dundalk 11/14 Flat 1m Slow V 9st 4lbs Ben Martin Coen 12 28/09/19 Curragh 10/24 Flat 1m Soft 9st 3lbs S. P. Byrne 110 04/09/19 Gowran Park 10/16 Flat 1m Soft H 9st 9lbs J. P. Shinnick 80 25/03/19 Lingfield Park 4/12 Flat 7f 1y Std B 9st 6lbs Rob Hornby 5.01 06/03/19 Kempton Park 5/9 Flat 6f Std B 9st 1lbs Adam Kirby 11.99 22/02/19 Lingfield Park 2/9 Flat 6f 1y Std B 9st 5lbs Adam Kirby 5.46 04/02/19 Chelmsford City 6/9 Flat 6f Slow V 9st 6lbs Jack Duern 5.6 26/01/19 Lingfield Park 3/11 Flat 6f 1y Std V 9st 1lbs Sophie Ralston 8.32 09/01/19 Kempton Park 8/11 Flat 7f Std/slow V 9st 5lbs Robert Winston 6.43 30/12/18 Lingfield Park 5/11 Flat 7f 1y Std V 9st 3lbs Robert Winston 5.27 14/12/18 Kempton Park 4/9 Flat 7f Std/slow 8st 9lbs Jack Duern 21 24/11/18 Wolverhampton 7/11 Flat 7f 36y Std 9st 4lbs Robert Winston 7.29

Mr Mooj - 16:00 Leopardstown

Mr Mooj confirmed his debut promise when opening his account at the second attempt at Dundalk back in January, and he very much caught the eye when third on his return to action at Fairyhouse last month, ending up in a less than ideal position given the way the race panned out but showing good stamina to stay on well late in the day. He is open to further improvement and should pay his way in handicaps, with an opening mark of 80 perhaps on the lenient side.

No. 12 (7) Mr Mooj (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: S. M. Crosse

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 80 Form: 513