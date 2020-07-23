To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets from Leopardstown on Thursday 23 July

Irish racing
Timeform pick out their three best bets in Ireland on Thursday
Timeform identify three bets at Leopardstown on Thursday...

"...open to further improvement and should pay his way in handicaps..."

Timeform on Mr Mooj

Fernando Vichi - 13:30 Leopardstown

Bred more for stamina than speed, Fernando Vichy shaped very well when runner-up at Navan on his debut earlier this month, and in fact would have won in another stride or two. He is open to improvement and will take plenty of beating as he bids to go one better.

Promising individual. 16/1, second of 6 in maiden at Navan (8f, soft) on debut 14 days ago, shaping best (would have won in another stride or 2). Leading claims with improvement to come.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
09/07/20 Navan 2/6 Flat 1m Soft 9st 2lbs G. M. Ryan 21.78

Dark Magic - 14:30 Leopardstown

Dark Magic stepped up considerably on his reappearance effort when landing the odds at Naas last month, and he again ran well on the back of a 4 lb rise when narrowly failing at Dundalk recently, his stamina kicking in late on but just not soon enough for him to reel in the winner. This step back up to a mile should suit him and he has a good chance of regaining the winning thread.

Latest win at Naas in June. Very good second of 14 in handicap at Dundalk (7f, 4/1) 11 days ago, finishing well and just failing. Has good chance on form.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
12/07/20 Dundalk 2/14 Flat 7f Slow 0 10st 1lbs D. W. O'Connor 6.13
24/06/20 Naas 1/18 Flat 1m Gd/sft 0 9st 7lbs D. W. O'Connor 13.85
11/06/20 Gowran Park 6/14 Flat 7f Good 9st 7lbs D. W. O'Connor 11.52
21/02/20 Dundalk 4/12 Flat 7f Slow 0 9st 5lbs C. T. Keane 4.67
14/02/20 Dundalk 4/14 Flat 1m Slow 0 9st 5lbs D. W. O'Connor 4.9
17/01/20 Dundalk 6/14 Flat 1m Slow 0 9st 5lbs D. W. O'Connor 5.15
18/12/19 Dundalk 1/14 Flat 7f Slow 0 8st 13lbs C. T. Keane 3.68
13/12/19 Dundalk 2/13 Flat 1m Slow 0 8st 13lbs C. T. Keane 14.13
29/11/19 Dundalk 3/14 Flat 1m Slow 0 8st 13lbs C. T. Keane 22.07
04/10/19 Dundalk 11/14 Flat 1m Slow V 9st 4lbs Ben Martin Coen 12
28/09/19 Curragh 10/24 Flat 1m Soft 9st 3lbs S. P. Byrne 110
04/09/19 Gowran Park 10/16 Flat 1m Soft H 9st 9lbs J. P. Shinnick 80
25/03/19 Lingfield Park 4/12 Flat 7f 1y Std B 9st 6lbs Rob Hornby 5.01
06/03/19 Kempton Park 5/9 Flat 6f Std B 9st 1lbs Adam Kirby 11.99
22/02/19 Lingfield Park 2/9 Flat 6f 1y Std B 9st 5lbs Adam Kirby 5.46
04/02/19 Chelmsford City 6/9 Flat 6f Slow V 9st 6lbs Jack Duern 5.6
26/01/19 Lingfield Park 3/11 Flat 6f 1y Std V 9st 1lbs Sophie Ralston 8.32
09/01/19 Kempton Park 8/11 Flat 7f Std/slow V 9st 5lbs Robert Winston 6.43
30/12/18 Lingfield Park 5/11 Flat 7f 1y Std V 9st 3lbs Robert Winston 5.27
14/12/18 Kempton Park 4/9 Flat 7f Std/slow 8st 9lbs Jack Duern 21
24/11/18 Wolverhampton 7/11 Flat 7f 36y Std 9st 4lbs Robert Winston 7.29

Mr Mooj - 16:00 Leopardstown

Mr Mooj confirmed his debut promise when opening his account at the second attempt at Dundalk back in January, and he very much caught the eye when third on his return to action at Fairyhouse last month, ending up in a less than ideal position given the way the race panned out but showing good stamina to stay on well late in the day. He is open to further improvement and should pay his way in handicaps, with an opening mark of 80 perhaps on the lenient side.

Promising sort. 12/1, third of 9 in handicap at Fairyhouse (10f, good) 28 days ago, caught further back than ideal. Up in trip. Stable having good spell. One to keep on right side.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
25/06/20 Fairyhouse 3/9 Flat 1m 2f Good 9st 7lbs Declan McDonogh 16
31/01/20 Dundalk 1/14 Flat 1m Slow 9st 5lbs Declan McDonogh 1.77
10/01/20 Dundalk 5/14 Flat 1m Slow 9st 5lbs Declan McDonogh 20.57

Recommended bets

Fernando Vichi – 13:30 Leopardstown
Dark Magic – 14:30 Leopardstown
Mr Mooj – 16:00 Leopardstown

