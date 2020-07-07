Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets from Killarney on Tuesday

Tune The Chello - 16:25 Killarney

Tune The Chello was runner-up on her only start in points and made an encouraging debut when fourth at Tramore on her debut under Rules, running to a fair level. She failed to show improved form when runner-up at the same course next time and ran below expectations when third at Limerick last time, but she sets the standard on her debut effort. Returning from a break with the Henry de Bromhead yard in great form, she looks the one to beat

Friary Gold - 17:00 Killarney

Friary Gold remains a maiden after 22 starts but this looks like a weak race and he can belatedly get off the mark. He only joined Gavin Cromwell last season and has shown signs he is capable of winning from his lowly mark, most notably at Kilbeggan last time when finishing runner-up after being well backed. He holds obvious claims for an in-form yard.

Peregrine Run - 18:00 Killarney

Peregrine Run won this race last year and looks set to launch another bold bid after a promising effort on the Flat last week. Peregrine Run was sent off an unconsidered 18/1 shot at Limerick but he showcased his well-being by finishing third, beaten less than four lengths, and that should have left him spot on for this test. The sound underfoot conditions will suit.