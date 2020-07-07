To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets from Killarney on Tuesday

Horse jump a fence during a chase
There's good-quality action at Killarney on Tuesday
Timeform provide three selections from Killarney's jumps meeting on Tuesday.

"...he showcased his well-being by finishing third..."

Timeform on Peregrine Run

Tune The Chello - 16:25 Killarney

Tune The Chello was runner-up on her only start in points and made an encouraging debut when fourth at Tramore on her debut under Rules, running to a fair level. She failed to show improved form when runner-up at the same course next time and ran below expectations when third at Limerick last time, but she sets the standard on her debut effort. Returning from a break with the Henry de Bromhead yard in great form, she looks the one to beat

Friary Gold - 17:00 Killarney

Friary Gold remains a maiden after 22 starts but this looks like a weak race and he can belatedly get off the mark. He only joined Gavin Cromwell last season and has shown signs he is capable of winning from his lowly mark, most notably at Kilbeggan last time when finishing runner-up after being well backed. He holds obvious claims for an in-form yard.

Peregrine Run - 18:00 Killarney

Peregrine Run won this race last year and looks set to launch another bold bid after a promising effort on the Flat last week. Peregrine Run was sent off an unconsidered 18/1 shot at Limerick but he showcased his well-being by finishing third, beaten less than four lengths, and that should have left him spot on for this test. The sound underfoot conditions will suit.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Killar 7th Jul (2m7f Mdn Hrd)

Tuesday 7 July, 4.25pm

Back Lay
Etincelle Lioterie
Tune The Chello
Mystery Stowaway
Escortnamix
Aodhan May
Infinite Glory
Fireball Breeze
Lilly Mon May
Aidacon
Upourdat
Miss Victrix
Tinas Glory
Springcool Lady
Swiss Brid
Trouble And Strife
So Enjoy
Celine Soprano
Killar 7th Jul (2m1f Hcap Hrd)

Tuesday 7 July, 5.00pm

Back Lay
Stadius
Sweet Cassie
Friary Gold
Blackyellowred
Casamari Abbey
Trenchtown Rock
Midnight Geisha
Backintheboom
Amber Run
Zinat
Costly Diamond
Gendarme
Daring Decree
Storm Flight
Wildewood
Isosceles
Doyouthinkso
Killar 7th Jul (2m5f Grd 3 Chs)

Tuesday 7 July, 6.00pm

Back Lay
Paloma Blue
Peregrine Run
Robin Des Foret
Jury Duty
Dinons
Kaiser Black
TF Tips,

