Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets from Killarney and Roscommon on Monday

Tiger Twenty Two - 15:00 Roscommon

Tiger Twenty Two produced a career-best effort when running out an easy winner at Bellewstown last week and he can defy a penalty for that three-and-three-quarter-length success. He may be a nine-year-old, but he has made only six starts since joining Gordon Elliott, so there could still be a bit to come.

Thunder Kiss - 18:55 Killarney

Thunder Kiss has shaped with promise to finish runner-up on both starts, and she was a big eye-catcher at the Curragh last time. The well-bred Thunder Kiss looked unlucky not to win at the Curragh, making up plenty of ground in the straight but failing to overhaul the winner who dictated a steady pace. She remains open to plenty of improvement, particularly over this kind of trip.

The Abbey - 20:25 Killarney

The Abbey showed fair form over hurdles, notably finishing runner-up off a mark of 102, and he is of interest on his Flat handicap debut. He shaped as if finding a mile and a half too sharp when making some late headway at Limerick last time, so will be well suited by stepping up in trip, and an opening mark of 65 could prove to be lenient.