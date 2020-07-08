To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets from Gowran Park on Wednesday

Flat racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Gowran on Wednesday
Timeform select the three best bets from Gowran Park on Wednesday evening.

"...still 25 lb lower in the weights than when recording his last success..."

Timeform on Keep Believing

Mr Wendell - 17:25 Gowran

Mr Wendell failed to meet expectations at the Curragh last time, but he is well worth another chance to confirm the promise he showed when second on his debut at Naas two weeks earlier. He was beaten just a length on that occasion after attempting to make all, and that form sets the standard by some margin in this line-up, with plenty of winners having come out of the race subsequently. He remains open to more improvement, too, so he looks to hold obvious claims of shedding his maiden tag for the Ger Lyons yard that has operated at a 23% strike rate at Gowran in recent seasons.

Promising sort. Sixth of 14 in maiden at the Curragh (8f, good to soft, 3/1) 12 days ago, unable to sustain effort. Had gone particularly well at Naas previously and worth another chance.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
26/06/20 Curragh 6/14 Flat 1m Gd/sft 9st 7lbs C. T. Keane 4.26
08/06/20 Naas 2/18 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 7lbs C. T. Keane 3.75

Hisnameis Mrdevitt - 18:25 Gowran

Hisnameis Mrdevitt left his previous efforts behind when springing a 33/1 surprise at Limerick nine days ago, displaying a notable change of pace to hit the front inside the final furlong. That form sets the standard here on weight-adjusted ratings, even with a 6 lb higher mark taken into account, and he may yet prove capable of better still after only five starts. It's also a positive that Gavin Ryan can continue the partnership in this apprentice handicap having found the key to him last time.

Lightly-raced winner. Tongue strap on for 1st time, career best when winning 12-runner handicap (33/1) at Limerick (8f, good to soft) 9 days ago. Has to be taken seriously.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
29/06/20 Limerick 1/12 Flat 1m Gd/sft z 9st 8lbs G. M. Ryan 30.53
15/06/20 Roscommon 8/12 Flat 1m 2f 18y Gd/frm 9st 9lbs M. A. Enright 93.35
21/02/20 Dundalk 9/14 Flat 7f Slow 9st 5lbs R. C. Colgan 1000
07/02/20 Dundalk 11/12 Flat 7f Slow 9st 1lbs R. C. Colgan 491.48
31/01/20 Dundalk 12/14 Flat 1m Slow 9st 5lbs Ben Martin Coen 170

Keep Believing - 18:55 Gowran

Joseph O'Brien has a good record (£29 profit to a £1 level stake) when sending only one runner to a meeting in recent seasons, making Keep Believing of definite interest when he lines up on this evening's card at Gowran. He shaped well when sixth on his most recent outing at Fairyhouse, keeping on well once in the clear after being hampered over a furlong out. That was just his second start for O'Brien, and there is a sound form case to be made for him if building on that effort, still 25 lb lower in the weights than when recording his last success in September 2017.

C&D winner. Sixth of 14 in handicap at Fairyhouse (6f, good, 10/1) 13 days ago, hampered. Significantly back up in trip. Remains the type to improve for current stable.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
25/06/20 Fairyhouse 6/14 Flat 6f Good 9st 0lbs Declan McDonogh 14.5
20/11/19 Dundalk 11/14 Flat 1m Slow 10st 2lbs W. M. Lordan 27.05
13/09/19 Listowel 15/15 Flat 7f Soft V 8st 4lbs C. P. Hoban 42.74
10/06/19 Roscommon 7/14 Flat 7f 37y Heavy 0 9st 8lbs L. T. McAteer 9.1
09/04/19 Gowran Park 5/16 Flat 7f Gd/sft V 9st 2lbs W. T. Byrne 19.5
27/12/18 Limerick -/18 Hurdle 2m Soft 11st 7lbs R. A. Doyle 160
15/10/18 Gowran Park 9/15 Flat 7f Heavy + 9st 12lbs G. M. Ryan 12.48
22/09/18 Gowran Park 11/17 Flat 1m 1f 100y Heavy 9st 10lbs L. T. McAteer 19
13/09/18 Listowel 12/16 Flat 1m Soft 0 9st 13lbs G. M. Ryan 5.3
04/08/18 Galway 14/14 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 8lbs L. T. McAteer 10.05
31/07/18 Galway -/17 Flat 1m 123y Soft 9st 13lbs L. T. McAteer 7.04
22/05/18 Sligo 2/13 Flat 6f 200y Gd/sft 9st 3lbs G. M. Ryan 4.4
11/05/18 Curragh 2/30 Flat 7f Heavy 0 9st 12lbs G. M. Ryan 18.16
21/04/18 Limerick 7/13 Flat 1m Heavy 0 9st 4lbs G. M. Ryan 9.2
07/04/18 Navan 5/8 Flat 1m Heavy 9st 3lbs G. M. Ryan 4.6
31/03/18 Cork 8/12 Flat 1m 100y Heavy 9st 7lbs L. T. McAteer 5.22
14/10/17 Cork 4/13 Flat 7f Soft 8st 11lbs G. M. Ryan 5.1
25/09/17 Roscommon 1/15 Flat 7f 58y Heavy 9st 1lbs G. M. Ryan 6.4
19/09/17 Galway 3/18 Flat 1m 85y Soft 0 9st 8lbs R. P. Whelan 14.88
13/09/17 Listowel 2/15 Flat 7f Heavy 0 9st 12lbs Danny Redmond 18.77
24/08/17 Killarney 7/14 Flat 1m 30y Gd/sft H 9st 13lbs Danny Redmond 31.63

Recommended bets

Mr Wendell - 17:25 Gowran
Hisnameis Mrdevitt - 18:25 Gowran
Keep Believing - 18:55 Gowran

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

