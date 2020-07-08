Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets from Gowran Park on Wednesday

Mr Wendell - 17:25 Gowran

Mr Wendell failed to meet expectations at the Curragh last time, but he is well worth another chance to confirm the promise he showed when second on his debut at Naas two weeks earlier. He was beaten just a length on that occasion after attempting to make all, and that form sets the standard by some margin in this line-up, with plenty of winners having come out of the race subsequently. He remains open to more improvement, too, so he looks to hold obvious claims of shedding his maiden tag for the Ger Lyons yard that has operated at a 23% strike rate at Gowran in recent seasons.

No. 10 (1) Mr Wendell (Fr) SBK 7/4 EXC 3 Trainer: G. M. Lyons, Ireland

Jockey: G. F. Carroll

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: - Form: 26

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 26/06/20 Curragh 6/14 Flat 1m Gd/sft 9st 7lbs C. T. Keane 4.26 08/06/20 Naas 2/18 Flat 1m Gd/frm 9st 7lbs C. T. Keane 3.75

Hisnameis Mrdevitt - 18:25 Gowran

Hisnameis Mrdevitt left his previous efforts behind when springing a 33/1 surprise at Limerick nine days ago, displaying a notable change of pace to hit the front inside the final furlong. That form sets the standard here on weight-adjusted ratings, even with a 6 lb higher mark taken into account, and he may yet prove capable of better still after only five starts. It's also a positive that Gavin Ryan can continue the partnership in this apprentice handicap having found the key to him last time.

No. 2 (6) Hisnameis Mrdevitt (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.9 Trainer: J. J. Feane, Ireland

Jockey: G. M. Ryan

Age: 3

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 64 Form: 00981

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 29/06/20 Limerick 1/12 Flat 1m Gd/sft z 9st 8lbs G. M. Ryan 30.53 15/06/20 Roscommon 8/12 Flat 1m 2f 18y Gd/frm 9st 9lbs M. A. Enright 93.35 21/02/20 Dundalk 9/14 Flat 7f Slow 9st 5lbs R. C. Colgan 1000 07/02/20 Dundalk 11/12 Flat 7f Slow 9st 1lbs R. C. Colgan 491.48 31/01/20 Dundalk 12/14 Flat 1m Slow 9st 5lbs Ben Martin Coen 170

Keep Believing - 18:55 Gowran

Joseph O'Brien has a good record (£29 profit to a £1 level stake) when sending only one runner to a meeting in recent seasons, making Keep Believing of definite interest when he lines up on this evening's card at Gowran. He shaped well when sixth on his most recent outing at Fairyhouse, keeping on well once in the clear after being hampered over a furlong out. That was just his second start for O'Brien, and there is a sound form case to be made for him if building on that effort, still 25 lb lower in the weights than when recording his last success in September 2017.

No. 11 (9) Keep Believing (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 2.88 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Declan McDonogh

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 49 Form: 009/5700-6