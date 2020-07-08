Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets from Gowran Park on Wednesday

- Trainer: G. M. Lyons, Ireland
Timeform select the three best bets from Gowran Park on Wednesday evening.
"...still 25 lb lower in the weights than when recording his last success..."
Timeform on Keep Believing
Mr Wendell failed to meet expectations at the Curragh last time, but he is well worth another chance to confirm the promise he showed when second on his debut at Naas two weeks earlier. He was beaten just a length on that occasion after attempting to make all, and that form sets the standard by some margin in this line-up, with plenty of winners having come out of the race subsequently. He remains open to more improvement, too, so he looks to hold obvious claims of shedding his maiden tag for the Ger Lyons yard that has operated at a 23% strike rate at Gowran in recent seasons.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|26/06/20
|Curragh
|6/14
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/sft
|9st 7lbs
|C. T. Keane
|4.26
|08/06/20
|Naas
|2/18
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|9st 7lbs
|C. T. Keane
|3.75
Hisnameis Mrdevitt - 18:25 Gowran
Hisnameis Mrdevitt left his previous efforts behind when springing a 33/1 surprise at Limerick nine days ago, displaying a notable change of pace to hit the front inside the final furlong. That form sets the standard here on weight-adjusted ratings, even with a 6 lb higher mark taken into account, and he may yet prove capable of better still after only five starts. It's also a positive that Gavin Ryan can continue the partnership in this apprentice handicap having found the key to him last time.
Lightly-raced winner. Tongue strap on for 1st time, career best when winning 12-runner handicap (33/1) at Limerick (8f, good to soft) 9 days ago. Has to be taken seriously.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|29/06/20
|Limerick
|1/12
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/sft
|z
|9st 8lbs
|G. M. Ryan
|30.53
|15/06/20
|Roscommon
|8/12
|Flat
|1m 2f 18y
|Gd/frm
|9st 9lbs
|M. A. Enright
|93.35
|21/02/20
|Dundalk
|9/14
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|9st 5lbs
|R. C. Colgan
|1000
|07/02/20
|Dundalk
|11/12
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|9st 1lbs
|R. C. Colgan
|491.48
|31/01/20
|Dundalk
|12/14
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|9st 5lbs
|Ben Martin Coen
|170
Joseph O'Brien has a good record (£29 profit to a £1 level stake) when sending only one runner to a meeting in recent seasons, making Keep Believing of definite interest when he lines up on this evening's card at Gowran. He shaped well when sixth on his most recent outing at Fairyhouse, keeping on well once in the clear after being hampered over a furlong out. That was just his second start for O'Brien, and there is a sound form case to be made for him if building on that effort, still 25 lb lower in the weights than when recording his last success in September 2017.
C&D winner. Sixth of 14 in handicap at Fairyhouse (6f, good, 10/1) 13 days ago, hampered. Significantly back up in trip. Remains the type to improve for current stable.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|25/06/20
|Fairyhouse
|6/14
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Declan McDonogh
|14.5
|20/11/19
|Dundalk
|11/14
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|10st 2lbs
|W. M. Lordan
|27.05
|13/09/19
|Listowel
|15/15
|Flat
|7f
|Soft
|V
|8st 4lbs
|C. P. Hoban
|42.74
|10/06/19
|Roscommon
|7/14
|Flat
|7f 37y
|Heavy
|0
|9st 8lbs
|L. T. McAteer
|9.1
|09/04/19
|Gowran Park
|5/16
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|V
|9st 2lbs
|W. T. Byrne
|19.5
|27/12/18
|Limerick
|-/18
|Hurdle
|2m
|Soft
|11st 7lbs
|R. A. Doyle
|160
|15/10/18
|Gowran Park
|9/15
|Flat
|7f
|Heavy
|+
|9st 12lbs
|G. M. Ryan
|12.48
|22/09/18
|Gowran Park
|11/17
|Flat
|1m 1f 100y
|Heavy
|9st 10lbs
|L. T. McAteer
|19
|13/09/18
|Listowel
|12/16
|Flat
|1m
|Soft
|0
|9st 13lbs
|G. M. Ryan
|5.3
|04/08/18
|Galway
|14/14
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|9st 8lbs
|L. T. McAteer
|10.05
|31/07/18
|Galway
|-/17
|Flat
|1m 123y
|Soft
|9st 13lbs
|L. T. McAteer
|7.04
|22/05/18
|Sligo
|2/13
|Flat
|6f 200y
|Gd/sft
|9st 3lbs
|G. M. Ryan
|4.4
|11/05/18
|Curragh
|2/30
|Flat
|7f
|Heavy
|0
|9st 12lbs
|G. M. Ryan
|18.16
|21/04/18
|Limerick
|7/13
|Flat
|1m
|Heavy
|0
|9st 4lbs
|G. M. Ryan
|9.2
|07/04/18
|Navan
|5/8
|Flat
|1m
|Heavy
|9st 3lbs
|G. M. Ryan
|4.6
|31/03/18
|Cork
|8/12
|Flat
|1m 100y
|Heavy
|9st 7lbs
|L. T. McAteer
|5.22
|14/10/17
|Cork
|4/13
|Flat
|7f
|Soft
|8st 11lbs
|G. M. Ryan
|5.1
|25/09/17
|Roscommon
|1/15
|Flat
|7f 58y
|Heavy
|9st 1lbs
|G. M. Ryan
|6.4
|19/09/17
|Galway
|3/18
|Flat
|1m 85y
|Soft
|0
|9st 8lbs
|R. P. Whelan
|14.88
|13/09/17
|Listowel
|2/15
|Flat
|7f
|Heavy
|0
|9st 12lbs
|Danny Redmond
|18.77
|24/08/17
|Killarney
|7/14
|Flat
|1m 30y
|Gd/sft
|H
|9st 13lbs
|Danny Redmond
|31.63
