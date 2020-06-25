To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets from Fairyhouse on Thursday

Horses racing at Fairyhouse
Fairyhouse stages racing on Thursday
Timeform provide three selections from Fairyhouse on Thursday...

"...he was always travelling well and won comfortably..."

Timeform on Protagonist

Astadash - 13:00 Fairyhouse

Astadash was sent off at 100/1 on debut in a Leopardstown maiden earlier this month but she shaped with promise, coming home better than anything to be beaten less than a length in third. The winner of that race, Ennistymon, has since finished runner-up in the Ribblesdale, which shows what a stiff task Astadash was facing. This looks a good opportunity for Astadash to get off the mark.

Protagonist - 14:00 Fairyhouse

Protagonist showed some promise over inadequate trips for Jamie Osborne last season, finishing in the frame on his last three starts for the yard, and he produced an improved performance when upped in distance on his handicap debut and first outing for Jessica Harrington at Gowran Park last week. He was always travelling well and won comfortably, without his rider needing to go for the whip. There is more to come, particularly when competing in races run at a better gallop, and he can defy a penalty.

Musalsal - 14:30 Fairyhouse

Musalsal looked an unlucky loser when finishing third to the reopposing Amazing One over this course and distance last week, but he can gain compensation here. He was travelling well when denied a clear run over two furlongs out, and he closed all the way to the line when in the open. He looks well treated off just a 1 lb higher mark.

