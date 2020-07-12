Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets from Dundalk on Sunday

Ecclesiastical - 15:00 Dundalk

Ecclesiastical has progressed in each of his three starts since the resumption of racing, finishing runner-up the last twice. He's taken to go one better with a first-time visor fitted. The Joseph O'Brien-trained pair Shooting Spirit and Lord Mczie look the biggest threats on paper.

La Novia - 16:00 Dundalk

La Novia was strong at the finish when third on turf 17 days ago, just unable to reel in two who got first run on him, and this previous dual course and distance scorer is expected to give a good account from her basement mark. Dark Magic and Lady Sonia are just a a couple of potential threats.

Monarch of Egypt - 17:30 Dundalk

Monarch of Egypt should be very tough to beat after proving better than ever when runner-up in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot last month. This is much less competitive and he should take it with the minimum of fuss on his first start on the all-weather. Johnny Murtagh's progressive filly Siamese is taken to chase him home, ahead of Dalvey.