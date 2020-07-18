To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets from Curragh on Saturday

Racing at the Curragh
Timeform provide three bets from the Curragh's Irish Oaks card on Saturday
Timeform select three bets from Curragh on Saturday...

"...he remains of interest and could still have more to give..."

Timeform on Sonnyboyliston

Sonnyboyliston - 17:15 Curragh

Strong in the betting, Sonnyboyliston showed much improved form to get off the mark on his handicap debut at Gowran last month, and he was value for a bit more than the winning distance too, threatening to quicken right away before showing signs of inexperience, then finding plenty when the runner-up gave chase. Up in grade, and in weight, at Navan earlier this month, he acquitted himself really well, producing at least as good an effort on the book as he did in his reappearance win, looking very much at home over the longer trip as he stayed on for third. This is a competitive handicap but he remains of interest and could still have more to give from this mark.

Lightly-raced winner. 1 win from 2 runs this year. Good third of 9 in handicap (7/2) at Navan (10f, good to soft) 15 days ago, suited by increase in trip. Merits consideration.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
03/07/20 Navan 3/9 Flat 1m 2f Gd/sft 9st 4lbs Ben Martin Coen 5.22
19/06/20 Gowran Park 1/11 Flat 1m Gd/sft 9st 7lbs Ben Martin Coen 4.7
09/10/19 Navan 12/17 Flat 1m Heavy 9st 5lbs N. G. McCullagh 40
29/09/19 Curragh 11/23 Flat 1m Heavy 9st 5lbs Seamie Heffernan 13.62
16/08/19 Curragh 6/29 Flat 7f Soft 9st 5lbs Seamie Heffernan 45.3

Romantic Proposal - 18:15 Curragh

The drop back to seven furlongs showed Romantic Proposal to much better effect last season as she landed a maiden and a handicap at Cork. She shaped as if better for the run on her return to action here last month, travelling as though the 12 lb higher mark will not prove beyond her, and with that outing now under her belt, she could be the answer in this trappy affair.

Improved for drop to 7f when winning Cork maiden/handicap last autumn. Shaped as if needing run here on return and could well have more to come offer still.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
27/06/20 Curragh 6/18 Flat 7f Good 8st 10lbs W. M. Lordan 8.92
01/10/19 Cork 1/15 Flat 7f Heavy 8st 4lbs W. M. Lordan 6.81
01/09/19 Cork 1/17 Flat 7f Good 9st 0lbs Declan McDonogh 7.2
17/07/19 Killarney 4/13 Flat 1m 30y Good 9st 0lbs Declan McDonogh 3.31
01/06/19 Navan 2/17 Flat 1m Good 9st 0lbs Declan McDonogh 2.58
08/05/19 Gowran Park 2/15 Flat 1m Gd/sft 9st 0lbs Declan McDonogh 3.85
20/04/19 Cork 3/17 Flat 1m 100y Gd/sft 9st 0lbs Declan McDonogh 87.58

Merchants Quay - 18:45 Curragh

Merchants Quay shaped well on debut here when finding only subsequent Coventry runner Admiral Nelson too good, and he confirmed the promise of that effort when scoring impressively over this course and distance late last month. It goes without saying that he's open to further improvement, and with Aidan O'Brien's string in typically strong form at present, he is taken to follow up his recent win.

€300,000 buy who shaped well on debut here then scored impressively in 5-runner C&D maiden 22 days ago. Goes without saying he's got more improvement in him.

Scroll for more info
Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
26/06/20 Curragh 1/5 Flat 6f Gd/sft 9st 2lbs W. M. Lordan 2.47
12/06/20 Curragh 2/11 Flat 5f Good 9st 2lbs Seamie Heffernan 2.15

Recommended bets

Sonnyboyliston - 17:15 Curragh
Romantic Proposal - 18:15 Curragh
Merchants Quay - 18:45 Curragh

