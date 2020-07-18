- Trainer: John Patrick Murtagh, Ireland
- Jockey: Ben Martin Coen
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 10lbs
- OR: 86
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets from Curragh on Saturday
Timeform select three bets from Curragh on Saturday...
"...he remains of interest and could still have more to give..."
Timeform on Sonnyboyliston
Sonnyboyliston - 17:15 Curragh
Strong in the betting, Sonnyboyliston showed much improved form to get off the mark on his handicap debut at Gowran last month, and he was value for a bit more than the winning distance too, threatening to quicken right away before showing signs of inexperience, then finding plenty when the runner-up gave chase. Up in grade, and in weight, at Navan earlier this month, he acquitted himself really well, producing at least as good an effort on the book as he did in his reappearance win, looking very much at home over the longer trip as he stayed on for third. This is a competitive handicap but he remains of interest and could still have more to give from this mark.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|03/07/20
|Navan
|3/9
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Gd/sft
|9st 4lbs
|Ben Martin Coen
|5.22
|19/06/20
|Gowran Park
|1/11
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/sft
|9st 7lbs
|Ben Martin Coen
|4.7
|09/10/19
|Navan
|12/17
|Flat
|1m
|Heavy
|9st 5lbs
|N. G. McCullagh
|40
|29/09/19
|Curragh
|11/23
|Flat
|1m
|Heavy
|9st 5lbs
|Seamie Heffernan
|13.62
|16/08/19
|Curragh
|6/29
|Flat
|7f
|Soft
|9st 5lbs
|Seamie Heffernan
|45.3
Romantic Proposal - 18:15 Curragh
The drop back to seven furlongs showed Romantic Proposal to much better effect last season as she landed a maiden and a handicap at Cork. She shaped as if better for the run on her return to action here last month, travelling as though the 12 lb higher mark will not prove beyond her, and with that outing now under her belt, she could be the answer in this trappy affair.
Improved for drop to 7f when winning Cork maiden/handicap last autumn. Shaped as if needing run here on return and could well have more to come offer still.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|27/06/20
|Curragh
|6/18
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|8st 10lbs
|W. M. Lordan
|8.92
|01/10/19
|Cork
|1/15
|Flat
|7f
|Heavy
|8st 4lbs
|W. M. Lordan
|6.81
|01/09/19
|Cork
|1/17
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Declan McDonogh
|7.2
|17/07/19
|Killarney
|4/13
|Flat
|1m 30y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Declan McDonogh
|3.31
|01/06/19
|Navan
|2/17
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Declan McDonogh
|2.58
|08/05/19
|Gowran Park
|2/15
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/sft
|9st 0lbs
|Declan McDonogh
|3.85
|20/04/19
|Cork
|3/17
|Flat
|1m 100y
|Gd/sft
|9st 0lbs
|Declan McDonogh
|87.58
Merchants Quay - 18:45 Curragh
Merchants Quay shaped well on debut here when finding only subsequent Coventry runner Admiral Nelson too good, and he confirmed the promise of that effort when scoring impressively over this course and distance late last month. It goes without saying that he's open to further improvement, and with Aidan O'Brien's string in typically strong form at present, he is taken to follow up his recent win.
€300,000 buy who shaped well on debut here then scored impressively in 5-runner C&D maiden 22 days ago. Goes without saying he's got more improvement in him.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|26/06/20
|Curragh
|1/5
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|9st 2lbs
|W. M. Lordan
|2.47
|12/06/20
|Curragh
|2/11
|Flat
|5f
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Seamie Heffernan
|2.15
