Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets from Curragh on Saturday

Sonnyboyliston - 17:15 Curragh

Strong in the betting, Sonnyboyliston showed much improved form to get off the mark on his handicap debut at Gowran last month, and he was value for a bit more than the winning distance too, threatening to quicken right away before showing signs of inexperience, then finding plenty when the runner-up gave chase. Up in grade, and in weight, at Navan earlier this month, he acquitted himself really well, producing at least as good an effort on the book as he did in his reappearance win, looking very much at home over the longer trip as he stayed on for third. This is a competitive handicap but he remains of interest and could still have more to give from this mark.

No. 2 (7) Sonnyboyliston (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.66 Trainer: John Patrick Murtagh, Ireland

Jockey: Ben Martin Coen

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 86 Form: 600-13

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 03/07/20 Navan 3/9 Flat 1m 2f Gd/sft 9st 4lbs Ben Martin Coen 5.22 19/06/20 Gowran Park 1/11 Flat 1m Gd/sft 9st 7lbs Ben Martin Coen 4.7 09/10/19 Navan 12/17 Flat 1m Heavy 9st 5lbs N. G. McCullagh 40 29/09/19 Curragh 11/23 Flat 1m Heavy 9st 5lbs Seamie Heffernan 13.62 16/08/19 Curragh 6/29 Flat 7f Soft 9st 5lbs Seamie Heffernan 45.3

Romantic Proposal - 18:15 Curragh

The drop back to seven furlongs showed Romantic Proposal to much better effect last season as she landed a maiden and a handicap at Cork. She shaped as if better for the run on her return to action here last month, travelling as though the 12 lb higher mark will not prove beyond her, and with that outing now under her belt, she could be the answer in this trappy affair.

No. 14 (5) Romantic Proposal (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 6.8 Trainer: Edward Lynam, Ireland

Jockey: W. M. Lordan

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 6lbs

OR: 83 Form: 322411-6

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 27/06/20 Curragh 6/18 Flat 7f Good 8st 10lbs W. M. Lordan 8.92 01/10/19 Cork 1/15 Flat 7f Heavy 8st 4lbs W. M. Lordan 6.81 01/09/19 Cork 1/17 Flat 7f Good 9st 0lbs Declan McDonogh 7.2 17/07/19 Killarney 4/13 Flat 1m 30y Good 9st 0lbs Declan McDonogh 3.31 01/06/19 Navan 2/17 Flat 1m Good 9st 0lbs Declan McDonogh 2.58 08/05/19 Gowran Park 2/15 Flat 1m Gd/sft 9st 0lbs Declan McDonogh 3.85 20/04/19 Cork 3/17 Flat 1m 100y Gd/sft 9st 0lbs Declan McDonogh 87.58

Merchants Quay - 18:45 Curragh

Merchants Quay shaped well on debut here when finding only subsequent Coventry runner Admiral Nelson too good, and he confirmed the promise of that effort when scoring impressively over this course and distance late last month. It goes without saying that he's open to further improvement, and with Aidan O'Brien's string in typically strong form at present, he is taken to follow up his recent win.

No. 6 (2) Merchants Quay (Fr) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: W. M. Lordan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: - Form: 21