- Trainer: J. A. Stack, Ireland
- Jockey: C. D. Hayes
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 1lbs
- OR: -
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets from Cork on Sunday
Timeform bring you the three best bets from Cork on Sunday.
"...the one to beat if reproducing the form of her success in the Irish St Leger last season..."
Timeform on Search For A Song
You'resobeautiful - 15:40 Cork
You'resobeautiful improved again when second in a listed race at Naas last time, travelling strongly and keeping going well to be beaten just a length and a quarter by Lady Penelope. She remains relatively lightly raced in the context of this race and is fancied to make the most of a 3 lb pull at the weights with Lady Penelope to reverse the placings, leaving Precious Moments to complete the shortlist now that she steps back up to six furlongs.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|20/06/20
|Naas
|2/14
|Flat
|5f 110y
|Gd/sft
|9st 2lbs
|C. D. Hayes
|11.37
|10/06/20
|Navan
|1/18
|Flat
|5f
|Gd/frm
|9st 2lbs
|C. D. Hayes
|2.63
|13/03/20
|Dundalk
|2/6
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|8st 8lbs
|C. D. Hayes
|29.2
Too Soon To Panic - 16:45 Cork
Too Soon To Panic shaped encouragingly when third on his handicap debut at Gowran two weeks ago, conceding first run to the winner/runner-up and doing well under the circumstances to be beaten only four lengths. He drops back into a maiden here and rates easily the one to beat if reproducing that form he showed last time, with the drop back in trip unlikely to pose him any problems, either. Elite Craft is the likeliest challenger of those with experience, while Federica Sophia makes plenty of appeal on pedigree and could get involved if she's forward enough to do herself justice on debut.
Lightly-raced filly. 11/1, very good third of 8 in handicap at Gowran (9.4f, good to soft) 16 days ago, unsuited by way race developed. Will take the beating.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|19/06/20
|Gowran Park
|3/8
|Flat
|1m 1f 100y
|Gd/sft
|9st 5lbs
|C. D. Hayes
|13.21
|29/08/19
|Tipperary
|4/13
|Flat
|7f 110y
|Gd/sft
|9st 0lbs
|A. J. Slattery
|5.26
|30/07/19
|Galway
|4/10
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|C. D. Hayes
|4.15
|06/06/19
|Leopardstown
|3/7
|Flat
|7f 25y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|C. D. Hayes
|9.8
Search For A Song - 17:15 Cork
Aidan O'Brien has won this race four times in the last six years, but Dermot Weld is also worth following having won three of the previous five renewals. Both trainers field leading contenders in this year's renewal, but preference is for Weld's Search For A Song, who is comfortably the one to beat if reproducing the form of her success in the Irish St Leger last season. She was slightly disappointing on her return at the Curragh but should find this trip more suitable, so she is well worth another chance to confim the promise she showed in 2019.
Promising sort. Won Irish St Leger last season. Barely adequate test on comeback at the Curragh last month. Hood on 1st time. Has good chance on form.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|12/06/20
|Curragh
|6/9
|Flat
|1m 2f 110y
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Oisin James Orr
|3.2
|15/09/19
|Curragh
|1/10
|Flat
|1m 6f
|Good
|8st 11lbs
|C. D. Hayes
|13.64
|22/08/19
|York
|1/10
|Flat
|1m 3f 188y
|Gd/frm
|8st 12lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|4.98
|20/07/19
|Curragh
|4/8
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|C. D. Hayes
|24.91
|26/06/19
|Naas
|2/9
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|C. D. Hayes
|3
|30/05/19
|Fairyhouse
|1/6
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|C. D. Hayes
|1.72
On Betting.Betfair – Betslip
You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.
Recommended bets
You'resobeautiful - 15:40 Cork
Too Soon To Panic - 16:45 Cork
Search For A Song - 17:15 Cork
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Cork 5th Jul (6f Listed)Show Hide
Sunday 5 July, 3.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Lady Penelope
|Peace Charter
|Youresobeautiful
|Punita Arora
|Precious Moments
|Pronouncement
|Sonaiyla
|Maid Of Spirit
|Back To Brussels
|Rosemill
Cork 5th Jul (1m Mdn)Show Hide
Sunday 5 July, 4.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Elite Craft
|Too Soon To Panic
|War Leader
|Federica Sophia
|Inside Intel
|Sounds Of Spring
|Donate
|Sydney Blues
|Grizzly
|Starting Monday
|Lord Park
|Rafiah
|Gudmanlarry
|Ballyvil
|Fall For A Kiss
|Rebel Ruler
|Oasis Law
|Assam
Cork 5th Jul (1m4f Grp3)Show Hide
Sunday 5 July, 5.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Snow
|Yaxeni
|Search For A Song
|True Self
|Hamariyna
|Loveisthehigherlaw
|Salsa
|Snapraeceps
|Princess Yaiza
|Winiata
|Maria Christina
Progressive filly who won 5f Navan maiden before excellent 1¼l second of 14 to Lady Penelope in listed race at Naas (5.5f, good to soft) 15 days ago. 3 lb better off with winner so holds good claims.