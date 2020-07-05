To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets from Cork on Sunday

Flat racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Cork on Sunday
Timeform bring you the three best bets from Cork on Sunday.

"...the one to beat if reproducing the form of her success in the Irish St Leger last season..."

Timeform on Search For A Song

You'resobeautiful - 15:40 Cork

You'resobeautiful improved again when second in a listed race at Naas last time, travelling strongly and keeping going well to be beaten just a length and a quarter by Lady Penelope. She remains relatively lightly raced in the context of this race and is fancied to make the most of a 3 lb pull at the weights with Lady Penelope to reverse the placings, leaving Precious Moments to complete the shortlist now that she steps back up to six furlongs.

Progressive filly who won 5f Navan maiden before excellent 1¼l second of 14 to Lady Penelope in listed race at Naas (5.5f, good to soft) 15 days ago. 3 lb better off with winner so holds good claims.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
20/06/20 Naas 2/14 Flat 5f 110y Gd/sft 9st 2lbs C. D. Hayes 11.37
10/06/20 Navan 1/18 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs C. D. Hayes 2.63
13/03/20 Dundalk 2/6 Flat 6f Slow 8st 8lbs C. D. Hayes 29.2

Too Soon To Panic - 16:45 Cork

Too Soon To Panic shaped encouragingly when third on his handicap debut at Gowran two weeks ago, conceding first run to the winner/runner-up and doing well under the circumstances to be beaten only four lengths. He drops back into a maiden here and rates easily the one to beat if reproducing that form he showed last time, with the drop back in trip unlikely to pose him any problems, either. Elite Craft is the likeliest challenger of those with experience, while Federica Sophia makes plenty of appeal on pedigree and could get involved if she's forward enough to do herself justice on debut.

Lightly-raced filly. 11/1, very good third of 8 in handicap at Gowran (9.4f, good to soft) 16 days ago, unsuited by way race developed. Will take the beating.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
19/06/20 Gowran Park 3/8 Flat 1m 1f 100y Gd/sft 9st 5lbs C. D. Hayes 13.21
29/08/19 Tipperary 4/13 Flat 7f 110y Gd/sft 9st 0lbs A. J. Slattery 5.26
30/07/19 Galway 4/10 Flat 7f Good 9st 0lbs C. D. Hayes 4.15
06/06/19 Leopardstown 3/7 Flat 7f 25y Good 9st 0lbs C. D. Hayes 9.8

Search For A Song - 17:15 Cork

Aidan O'Brien has won this race four times in the last six years, but Dermot Weld is also worth following having won three of the previous five renewals. Both trainers field leading contenders in this year's renewal, but preference is for Weld's Search For A Song, who is comfortably the one to beat if reproducing the form of her success in the Irish St Leger last season. She was slightly disappointing on her return at the Curragh but should find this trip more suitable, so she is well worth another chance to confim the promise she showed in 2019.

Promising sort. Won Irish St Leger last season. Barely adequate test on comeback at the Curragh last month. Hood on 1st time. Has good chance on form.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
12/06/20 Curragh 6/9 Flat 1m 2f 110y Good 9st 2lbs Oisin James Orr 3.2
15/09/19 Curragh 1/10 Flat 1m 6f Good 8st 11lbs C. D. Hayes 13.64
22/08/19 York 1/10 Flat 1m 3f 188y Gd/frm 8st 12lbs Oisin Murphy 4.98
20/07/19 Curragh 4/8 Flat 1m 4f Good 9st 0lbs C. D. Hayes 24.91
26/06/19 Naas 2/9 Flat 1m 2f Good 9st 0lbs C. D. Hayes 3
30/05/19 Fairyhouse 1/6 Flat 1m 2f Good 9st 0lbs C. D. Hayes 1.72

Timeform,

