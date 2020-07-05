Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets from Cork on Sunday

You'resobeautiful - 15:40 Cork

You'resobeautiful improved again when second in a listed race at Naas last time, travelling strongly and keeping going well to be beaten just a length and a quarter by Lady Penelope. She remains relatively lightly raced in the context of this race and is fancied to make the most of a 3 lb pull at the weights with Lady Penelope to reverse the placings, leaving Precious Moments to complete the shortlist now that she steps back up to six furlongs.

No. 10 (9) You'resobeautiful (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.3 Trainer: J. A. Stack, Ireland

Jockey: C. D. Hayes

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: - Form: 212

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 20/06/20 Naas 2/14 Flat 5f 110y Gd/sft 9st 2lbs C. D. Hayes 11.37 10/06/20 Navan 1/18 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 2lbs C. D. Hayes 2.63 13/03/20 Dundalk 2/6 Flat 6f Slow 8st 8lbs C. D. Hayes 29.2

Too Soon To Panic - 16:45 Cork

Too Soon To Panic shaped encouragingly when third on his handicap debut at Gowran two weeks ago, conceding first run to the winner/runner-up and doing well under the circumstances to be beaten only four lengths. He drops back into a maiden here and rates easily the one to beat if reproducing that form he showed last time, with the drop back in trip unlikely to pose him any problems, either. Elite Craft is the likeliest challenger of those with experience, while Federica Sophia makes plenty of appeal on pedigree and could get involved if she's forward enough to do herself justice on debut.

No. 18 (8) Too Soon To Panic (Ire) SBK 85/40 EXC 3.4 Trainer: J. A. Stack, Ireland

Jockey: C. D. Hayes

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: - Form: 344-3

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 19/06/20 Gowran Park 3/8 Flat 1m 1f 100y Gd/sft 9st 5lbs C. D. Hayes 13.21 29/08/19 Tipperary 4/13 Flat 7f 110y Gd/sft 9st 0lbs A. J. Slattery 5.26 30/07/19 Galway 4/10 Flat 7f Good 9st 0lbs C. D. Hayes 4.15 06/06/19 Leopardstown 3/7 Flat 7f 25y Good 9st 0lbs C. D. Hayes 9.8

Search For A Song - 17:15 Cork

Aidan O'Brien has won this race four times in the last six years, but Dermot Weld is also worth following having won three of the previous five renewals. Both trainers field leading contenders in this year's renewal, but preference is for Weld's Search For A Song, who is comfortably the one to beat if reproducing the form of her success in the Irish St Leger last season. She was slightly disappointing on her return at the Curragh but should find this trip more suitable, so she is well worth another chance to confim the promise she showed in 2019.

No. 1 (5) Search For A Song (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 6.2 Trainer: D. K. Weld, Ireland

Jockey: Oisin James Orr

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: - Form: 12411-6