Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets from Ballinrobe on Monday

Irish stalls
Timeform provide three bets from Ballinrobe on Monday
Timeform select three bets from the Ballinrobe on Monday...

"...she can get back on track from what looks an appealing mark..."

Timeform on Getaway Queen

Love Bracelet - 16:45 Ballinrobe

Love Bracelet is a typically well-bred sort who encountered traffic problems at a crucial stage when third in a Killarney handicap last week, doing all her best work at the finish. This stiffer test may help unlock further improvement and she is marginally preferred to Red Line Alexander, who wasn't beaten at all far in a maiden at the Curragh on debut for this yard. Elite Craft is third choice.

Tirmizi - 19:15 Ballinrobe

Tirmizi ran well behind a very well handicapped winner at Leopardstown last time and he could be considered unlucky to bump into one that day. A replication of that effort will see him go close here, and is therefore preferred to The Abbey, who has been raised just 3 lb for his Killarney victory last week and will be dangerous here. One in All In makes most appeal of the rest.

Getaway Queen - 20:15 Ballinrobe

Getaway Queen shaped as if better for the run when finishing down the field on her reappearance at Fairyhouse last month, shaken up early in the straight but not at all knocked about when starting to tire. That should have blown away any cobwebs and she can get back on track from what looks an appealing mark. The sole three-year-old in the line-up Jeff Kidder rates as the chief threat on paper after his recent second at Sligo, ahead of Dream Point and Indian Eye.

Ballin 20th Jul (1m1f Mdn)

Monday 20 July, 4.45pm

Back Lay
Red Line Alexander
Love Bracelet
Solene Lilyette
Elite Craft
St Clerans
Mere Catherine
Sweeproad
Atlantique
Nailed Down
War Witch
Treasure Today
Runcible
Approachable
Ballin 20th Jul (1m5f Hcap)

Monday 20 July, 7.15pm

Back Lay
One In All In
Tirmizi
The Abbey
Kalanoura
Happy Company
Romantically
Western Boy
Maunganui
Castle Chase
Lempathie
Itsalonglongroad
Ollies Wish
Muhaafiz
Ballin 20th Jul (1m5f Hcap)

Monday 20 July, 8.15pm

Back Lay
Jeff Kidder
Shumaker
Getaway Queen
Dream Point
Indian Eye
Vita Veritas
Ask Katie
Andratx
Cherryville
Hard Times
Swift Justice
Haunting Vocals
But I Like It
