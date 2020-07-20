Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets from Ballinrobe on Monday

Love Bracelet - 16:45 Ballinrobe

Love Bracelet is a typically well-bred sort who encountered traffic problems at a crucial stage when third in a Killarney handicap last week, doing all her best work at the finish. This stiffer test may help unlock further improvement and she is marginally preferred to Red Line Alexander, who wasn't beaten at all far in a maiden at the Curragh on debut for this yard. Elite Craft is third choice.

Tirmizi - 19:15 Ballinrobe

Tirmizi ran well behind a very well handicapped winner at Leopardstown last time and he could be considered unlucky to bump into one that day. A replication of that effort will see him go close here, and is therefore preferred to The Abbey, who has been raised just 3 lb for his Killarney victory last week and will be dangerous here. One in All In makes most appeal of the rest.

Getaway Queen - 20:15 Ballinrobe

Getaway Queen shaped as if better for the run when finishing down the field on her reappearance at Fairyhouse last month, shaken up early in the straight but not at all knocked about when starting to tire. That should have blown away any cobwebs and she can get back on track from what looks an appealing mark. The sole three-year-old in the line-up Jeff Kidder rates as the chief threat on paper after his recent second at Sligo, ahead of Dream Point and Indian Eye.