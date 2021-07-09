- Trainer: Owen Burrows
- Jockey: Jim Crowley
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 0lbs
- OR: -
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at York on Saturday
Timeform bring you three best bets from York on Saturday.
"...an opening mark of 74 looks very lenient..."
Timeform on Atomic Lady
This looks an intriguing contest and it is Hukum who is fancied to come out on top. His brother Baaeed won impressively at Newmarket on Friday and Hukum shaped very well when finishing third in the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot last time, again travelling smoothly and there is a feeling we are yet to see the best of him. He is well worth a crack at this longer trip, while the return to better ground will suit, so he makes the most appeal in a first-time tongue tie.
Atomic Lady has improved with each run so far and wasn't fazed by the drop to five furlongs when opening her account at Ripon last time, not overdoing things out in front and readily on top at the line. She has made a promising start to her career and an opening mark of 74 looks very lenient. The step back up in trip isn't much of a concern at this speed-favouring track and she is expected to follow up.
A winner on his return at Nottingham in April, Astro King has improved further in defeat subsequently, finishing a solid second in the Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot in June, making no impression on the winner but keeping on well. The return to a mile and a quarter is worth exploring and he's fancied to make another bold bid. Surrey Pride scored impressively over course and distance in May and is feared most, ahead of Aaddeey and Winter Reprise.
Smart Stat
Astro King - 16:05 York
21% - Sir Michael Stoute's strike rate with horses running over 10f+
Recommended bets
York 10th Jul (1m6f Grp 3)Show Hide
Saturday 10 July, 2.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Hukum
|Fujaira Prince
|Ilaraab
|Sonnyboyliston
|Quickthorn
|Roberto Escobarr
|Louganini
|Outbox
|Away He Goes
|Morando
|Max Vega
York 10th Jul (6f Nursery)Show Hide
Saturday 10 July, 3.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Atomic Lady
|Night Candle
|Red Power
|Makalu
|Silken Petals
|Jersey Rose
|Meng Tian
|International Boy
|Royal Emerther
|Wiganese
York 10th Jul (1m2f Hcap)Show Hide
Saturday 10 July, 4.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|Astro King
|Surrey Pride
|Aaddeey
|Dawaam
|Johnny Drama
|Lucander
|Nicholas T
|Fishable
|Ascension
|Bright Start
|Al Zaraqaan
|Strait Of Hormuz
|Dark Pine
|Winter Reprise
|Good Birthday
|Hartswood
|Whats The Story
|Data Protection
|Cockalorum
|Palavecino
|Victory Chime
|Sky Defender