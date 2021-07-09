Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at York on Saturday

Hukum - 14:20 Newmarket

This looks an intriguing contest and it is Hukum who is fancied to come out on top. His brother Baaeed won impressively at Newmarket on Friday and Hukum shaped very well when finishing third in the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot last time, again travelling smoothly and there is a feeling we are yet to see the best of him. He is well worth a crack at this longer trip, while the return to better ground will suit, so he makes the most appeal in a first-time tongue tie.

No. 3 (2) Hukum (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4 Trainer: Owen Burrows

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Atomic Lady - 15:30 York

Atomic Lady has improved with each run so far and wasn't fazed by the drop to five furlongs when opening her account at Ripon last time, not overdoing things out in front and readily on top at the line. She has made a promising start to her career and an opening mark of 74 looks very lenient. The step back up in trip isn't much of a concern at this speed-favouring track and she is expected to follow up.

No. 7 (1) Atomic Lady (Fr) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.4 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: David Allan

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 74

Astro King - 16:05 York

A winner on his return at Nottingham in April, Astro King has improved further in defeat subsequently, finishing a solid second in the Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot in June, making no impression on the winner but keeping on well. The return to a mile and a quarter is worth exploring and he's fancied to make another bold bid. Surrey Pride scored impressively over course and distance in May and is feared most, ahead of Aaddeey and Winter Reprise.