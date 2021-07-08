- Trainer: Charlie Fellowes
- Jockey: Jamie Spencer
- Age: 3
- Weight: 8st 12lbs
- OR: -
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at York on Friday
Timeform provide the three bets bets at York on Friday...
"...he is strongly fancied to follow up..."
Timeform on A Boy Named Ivy
Vadream looked above average when making a winning debut at Newcastle last year and she has developed well in three starts in pattern company this season, far from disgraced in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket and finishing a good third in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot last time. She travelled notably well on that occasion - traded at 2.0 in running on Betfair - and should appreciate this return to six furlongs. Big player.
A Boy Named Ivy was a fairly useful two-year-old for Alistair Whillans last year and made the perfect start for his new yard when winning a handicap at Redcar in April. He was well backed to do so and produced a career-best effort, too, doing especially well to prevail given how the race unfolded, staying on strongly to overcome a positional bias. The step up to a mile and a quarter could bring about further improvement and he is strongly fancied to follow up.
Cassy O proved better than ever to resume winning ways at Thirsk last month and ran at least as well in defeat at Haydock last time, finishing with real purpose but finding the line coming too soon. The extra distance he faces here will suit him well and he represents a yard that are bang in form and have a good record at this track.
Recommended bets
York 9th Jul (6f Grp 3)Show Hide
Friday 9 July, 2.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Vadream
|Dandalla
|Onassis
|Light Refrain
|Last Empire
|Final Song
|Declaring Love
|Ventura Diamond
|Dexter Belle
|Mo Celita
|Queen Kahlua
York 9th Jul (1m2f Hcap)Show Hide
Friday 9 July, 3.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Bollin Margaret
|War Leader
|A Boy Named Ivy
|Solent Gateway
|Sharpcliff
|Rainbow Jet
|Cote Dazur
|Carter Cowboy
|Howzer Black
|Sameem
|Baltic Baron
|House Of Kings
|Arch Moon
York 9th Jul (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Friday 9 July, 4.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Cassy O
|Tangled
|Makeen
|Al Erayg
|End Zone
|Duesenberg
|Irv
|Zumurud
|Just Hiss
|Carnival Zain
|Challet
|Redesdale Rebel
|Give It Some Teddy
|La Rav
|Swinging Eddie
|Get Knotted
|Irreverent
|Bond Angel
|Barossa Red
|Late Arrival