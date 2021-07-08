To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at York on Friday

York
Vadream - 14:40 York

Vadream looked above average when making a winning debut at Newcastle last year and she has developed well in three starts in pattern company this season, far from disgraced in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket and finishing a good third in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot last time. She travelled notably well on that occasion - traded at 2.0 in running on Betfair - and should appreciate this return to six furlongs. Big player.

A Boy Named Ivy - 15:50 York

A Boy Named Ivy was a fairly useful two-year-old for Alistair Whillans last year and made the perfect start for his new yard when winning a handicap at Redcar in April. He was well backed to do so and produced a career-best effort, too, doing especially well to prevail given how the race unfolded, staying on strongly to overcome a positional bias. The step up to a mile and a quarter could bring about further improvement and he is strongly fancied to follow up.

Cassy O - 16:25 York

Cassy O proved better than ever to resume winning ways at Thirsk last month and ran at least as well in defeat at Haydock last time, finishing with real purpose but finding the line coming too soon. The extra distance he faces here will suit him well and he represents a yard that are bang in form and have a good record at this track.

Recommended bets

Back Vadream @ 3.953/1 in the 14:40 at York
Back A Boy Named Ivy @ 4.57/2 in the 15:50 at York
Back Cassy O @ 7.06/1 in the 16:25 at York

York 9th Jul (6f Grp 3)

Friday 9 July, 2.40pm

Vadream
Dandalla
Onassis
Light Refrain
Last Empire
Final Song
Declaring Love
Ventura Diamond
Dexter Belle
Mo Celita
Queen Kahlua
York 9th Jul (1m2f Hcap)

Friday 9 July, 3.50pm

Bollin Margaret
War Leader
A Boy Named Ivy
Solent Gateway
Sharpcliff
Rainbow Jet
Cote Dazur
Carter Cowboy
Howzer Black
Sameem
Baltic Baron
House Of Kings
Arch Moon
York 9th Jul (1m Hcap)

Friday 9 July, 4.25pm

Cassy O
Tangled
Makeen
Al Erayg
End Zone
Duesenberg
Irv
Zumurud
Just Hiss
Carnival Zain
Challet
Redesdale Rebel
Give It Some Teddy
La Rav
Swinging Eddie
Get Knotted
Irreverent
Bond Angel
Barossa Red
Late Arrival
