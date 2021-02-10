To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Wednesday

All-weather
Timeform provide three bets from Wolverhampton on Wednesday

Timeform identify the three best bets at Wolverhampton on Wednesday...

"...has plenty going for him back in a handicap..."

Timeform on Tranchee

Tranchee - 18:15 Wolverhampton

Tranchee has improved out of all recognition since joining David Loughnane, and once again is the one they all have to beat. He gained due reward for his consistency when landing some nice bets in a six-furlong minor event at Kempton last time, beating some solid operators with a bit in hand, suggesting he can rate even higher yet. He was beaten only a short head by the smart Misty Grey over this course and distance the time before and has plenty going for him back in a handicap.

Qaaraat - 18:45 Wolverhampton

Qaaraat is thriving on a busy winter campaign and Antony Brittain's six-year-old is taken to notch win number three for 2021 with this return to the minimum trip sure to suit him. Both of his wins this year have come on the Fibresand at Southwell, but he is equally effective at this track, and shaped as though still in top form over six furlongs last time. It could be he is more effective at this sharper trip nowadays and he can launch another bold bid able to race from the same mark.

Big Time Maybe - 19:45 Wolverhampton

The thriving Eldelbar is sure to be popular chasing a hat-trick under a double penalty, but Big Time Maybe took a step back in the right direction at Lingfield last time, and is now 3 lb below his last winning mark. That was his best performance of the winter so far and he looks one to be interested in now having returned to form. The capable Rhys Clutterbuck takes a valuable 7 lb off now and Big Time Maybe will have no problem stepping back up a furlong in trip. He has a better chance than his price suggests.


Smart Stat

Imperial Dawn - 17:45 Wolverhampton

£59.00 - Paul & Oliver Cole's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting (saddles *IMPERIAL DAWN*)

Recommended bets

Tranchee – 18:15 Wolverhampton
Qaaraat – 18:45 Wolverhampton
Big Time Maybe – 19:45 Wolverhampton

