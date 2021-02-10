- Trainer: David Loughnane
- Jockey: Richard Kingscote
- Age: 5
- Weight: 9st 4lbs
- OR: 102
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Wednesday
Timeform identify the three best bets at Wolverhampton on Wednesday...
"...has plenty going for him back in a handicap..."
Timeform on Tranchee
Tranchee - 18:15 Wolverhampton
Tranchee has improved out of all recognition since joining David Loughnane, and once again is the one they all have to beat. He gained due reward for his consistency when landing some nice bets in a six-furlong minor event at Kempton last time, beating some solid operators with a bit in hand, suggesting he can rate even higher yet. He was beaten only a short head by the smart Misty Grey over this course and distance the time before and has plenty going for him back in a handicap.
Qaaraat is thriving on a busy winter campaign and Antony Brittain's six-year-old is taken to notch win number three for 2021 with this return to the minimum trip sure to suit him. Both of his wins this year have come on the Fibresand at Southwell, but he is equally effective at this track, and shaped as though still in top form over six furlongs last time. It could be he is more effective at this sharper trip nowadays and he can launch another bold bid able to race from the same mark.
Big Time Maybe - 19:45 Wolverhampton
The thriving Eldelbar is sure to be popular chasing a hat-trick under a double penalty, but Big Time Maybe took a step back in the right direction at Lingfield last time, and is now 3 lb below his last winning mark. That was his best performance of the winter so far and he looks one to be interested in now having returned to form. The capable Rhys Clutterbuck takes a valuable 7 lb off now and Big Time Maybe will have no problem stepping back up a furlong in trip. He has a better chance than his price suggests.
Smart Stat
Imperial Dawn - 17:45 Wolverhampton
£59.00 - Paul & Oliver Cole's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting (saddles *IMPERIAL DAWN*)
Recommended bets
Tranchee – 18:15 Wolverhampton
Qaaraat – 18:45 Wolverhampton
Big Time Maybe – 19:45 Wolverhampton
