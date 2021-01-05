To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Tuesday

All-weather racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Wolverhampton on Tuesday evening

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Wolverhampton on Tuesday evening...

"She could still have more to offer, particularly at around this distance..."

Timeform on Ladywood

Blue Moonrise - 18:10 Wolverhampton

Blue Moonrise was sent off at a big price on debut at Newcastle but offered some encouragement when a close-up fourth. She improved on that effort to get off the mark over this course and distance on Boxing Day, showing good speed to race prominently before sticking well to her task inside the final furlong. She could have a bit more to offer and should launch a bold bid for the in-form David Evans yard.

Charles le Brun - 18:40 Wolverhampton

Charles le Brun has shaped as if still in good form since opening his account at Windsor in October, and he was arguably unlucky not to get his back in front when filling the runner-up spot on his latest outing at Kempton. He only just failed to overhaul the winner and probably would have done but for the trouble in-running he met entering the final furlong, briefly finding himself short of room before putting in some good late work when the gap came. He is only 1 lb higher in the weights here and should mount a bold bid to gain compensation.

Ladywood - 20:10 Wolverhampton

Ladywood boasts a decent pedigree - she is a half-sister to several winners, including the very smart Bow Creek - and she produced her best effort yet when getting off the mark at Chelmsford last month, beating several rivals who reoppose here. She stayed on well on her first attempt at a mile and quarter, readily winning by two and a quarter lengths, and a 6 lb rise in the weights looks fair. She could still have more to offer, particularly at around this distance.


Smart Stat

SELFLESS ACT - 17:10 Wolverhampton
£39.79 - Ian Williams' profit to a £1 level stake with horses being stepped up in trip

Recommended bets

Blue Moonrise - 18:10 Wolverhampton
Charles le Brun - 18:40 Wolverhampton
Ladywood - 20:10 Wolverhampton

