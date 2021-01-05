Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Tuesday

Blue Moonrise - 18:10 Wolverhampton

Blue Moonrise was sent off at a big price on debut at Newcastle but offered some encouragement when a close-up fourth. She improved on that effort to get off the mark over this course and distance on Boxing Day, showing good speed to race prominently before sticking well to her task inside the final furlong. She could have a bit more to offer and should launch a bold bid for the in-form David Evans yard.

No. 2 (6) Blue Moonrise SBK 9/4 EXC 3.6 Trainer: David Evans

Jockey: Charles Bishop

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: -

Charles le Brun - 18:40 Wolverhampton

Charles le Brun has shaped as if still in good form since opening his account at Windsor in October, and he was arguably unlucky not to get his back in front when filling the runner-up spot on his latest outing at Kempton. He only just failed to overhaul the winner and probably would have done but for the trouble in-running he met entering the final furlong, briefly finding himself short of room before putting in some good late work when the gap came. He is only 1 lb higher in the weights here and should mount a bold bid to gain compensation.

No. 7 (6) Charles Le Brun SBK 5/2 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Jonathan Portman

Jockey: Duran Fentiman

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 52

Ladywood - 20:10 Wolverhampton

Ladywood boasts a decent pedigree - she is a half-sister to several winners, including the very smart Bow Creek - and she produced her best effort yet when getting off the mark at Chelmsford last month, beating several rivals who reoppose here. She stayed on well on her first attempt at a mile and quarter, readily winning by two and a quarter lengths, and a 6 lb rise in the weights looks fair. She could still have more to offer, particularly at around this distance.