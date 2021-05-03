Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Tuesday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Sharpcliff - 17:30 Wolverhampton

Sharpcliff started big prices on his first two starts but was tighter in the betting over further at this course last time and appeals as the type to do better now handicapping. He didn't get the smoothest of runs on that occasion, having to come wide entering the straight, and the form looks solid with the winner going in again since.

Cathayensis - 18:00 Wolverhampton

Cathayensis appeared to have been let in on a lenient mark for her handicap debut at Newcastle last month and duly proved that to be the case when running out a ready winner. She was outpaced over three furlongs out, but found a change of gear and was never stronger than at the finish, suggesting this longer trip could bring about even more improvement. The handicapper has raised her 6 lb for that win, but it could underestimate her, and she is strongly fancied to follow up.

Heavenly Rose - 20:00 Wolverhampton

Heavenly Rose shaped with a fair bit of encouragement on debut at Newbury last month, beaten under three lengths in fifth by some promising sorts. She started a big price on that occasion, so clearly the experience and fitness was needed, and she should take another step forward now. There doesn't appear to be as much depth in this race and she looks a strong contender with Hollie Doyle taking over in the saddle.


Smart Stat

Get It - 18:30 Wolverhampton

21% - Adam Kirby's strike rate at WOLVERHAMPTON

Recommended bets

Back Sharpcliff @ 6.05/1 in the 17:30 at Wolverhampton
Back Cathayensis @ 7.06/1 in the 18:00 at Wolverhampton
Back Heavenly Rose @ 5.04/1 in the 20:00 at Wolverhampton

