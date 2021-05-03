- Trainer: John Mackie
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Tuesday
Timeform identify three horses to back at Wolverhampton on Tuesday...
"...she is strongly fancied to follow up..."
Timeform on Cathayensis
Sharpcliff - 17:30 Wolverhampton
Sharpcliff started big prices on his first two starts but was tighter in the betting over further at this course last time and appeals as the type to do better now handicapping. He didn't get the smoothest of runs on that occasion, having to come wide entering the straight, and the form looks solid with the winner going in again since.
Cathayensis - 18:00 Wolverhampton
Cathayensis appeared to have been let in on a lenient mark for her handicap debut at Newcastle last month and duly proved that to be the case when running out a ready winner. She was outpaced over three furlongs out, but found a change of gear and was never stronger than at the finish, suggesting this longer trip could bring about even more improvement. The handicapper has raised her 6 lb for that win, but it could underestimate her, and she is strongly fancied to follow up.
Heavenly Rose - 20:00 Wolverhampton
Heavenly Rose shaped with a fair bit of encouragement on debut at Newbury last month, beaten under three lengths in fifth by some promising sorts. She started a big price on that occasion, so clearly the experience and fitness was needed, and she should take another step forward now. There doesn't appear to be as much depth in this race and she looks a strong contender with Hollie Doyle taking over in the saddle.
Smart Stat
Get It - 18:30 Wolverhampton
21% - Adam Kirby's strike rate at WOLVERHAMPTON
Recommended bets
Wolverhampton 4th May (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 4 May, 5.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Sky Lake
|Mac Mccarthy
|International Law
|Weloof
|Carey Street
|Mykonos St John
|Sharpcliff
|Whatwouldyouknow
|Laurentia
|Sparkle In His Eye
|Galidermes
|Hamaron
Wolverhampton 4th May (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 4 May, 6.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Cathayensis
|Zumaaty
|Omany Amber
|Devils Cub
|Bonnie Lad
|Emulate Rose
|Carpentier
|Invincible Soldier
|Kayfast Warrior
|Broadhaven
|Rainbows Gift
|My Boy Frankie
|Tommy R
Wolverhampton 4th May (7f Nov Stks)Show Hide
Tuesday 4 May, 8.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Angels Kiss
|Far Hope
|Degree
|Heavenly Rose
|Jury Pico
|La Sensazione
|Ghazaaly
|West Side Glory
|Ryknild Street
|Retrouvailles
|Full Approval
|Brazen Jesse