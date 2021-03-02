Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newcastle on Tuesday

Culture - 17:30 Newcastle

Culture is building a solid record on the all-weather and will remain of interest starting out for Jedd O'Keefe. His last win came at Kempton from a 4 lb lower mark in December, and shaped well when third on his latest start back at that track in January. This will be his first start at Newcastle, but his run style should suit the stiff finish here, and he seems sure to launch another bold bid.

No. 4 (5) Culture (Fr) SBK 11/2 EXC 6.8 Trainer: Jedd O'Keeffe

Jockey: Jack Garritty

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 88

Silver Dust - 18:00 Newcastle

Silver Dust ran poorly on his first start for five months when finishing last at Southwell (unproven on the surface) in January, but was in much better form at Kempton last time, doing well to finish as close as he did coming from an unpromising position. He very much caught the eye trying to come from last to first and was beaten only by one who was ridden much more prominently. The return to this venue will be in his favour and he will remain of interest from this sort of mark.

No. 6 (3) Silver Dust (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 7 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Jack Garritty

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 79

Cuban Cigar - 18:30 Newcastle

Cuban Cigar was strong in the betting on his return from 12 weeks off at Kempton last week, beaten only by one who was on a sharper upward curve, and there is plenty to like about his chances turned out quickly from the same mark. That was a career-best effort by Cuban Cigar, and talented claimer Luke Catton takes 7 lb off now, so a big run is expected switched to tapeta for the first time.