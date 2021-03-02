To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Newcastle on Tuesday

Newcastle
Timeform provide three bets from Newcastle on Tuesday

Timeform identify the three best bets at Newcastle on Tuesday...

"...he seems sure to launch another bold bid..."

Timeform on Culture

Culture - 17:30 Newcastle

Culture is building a solid record on the all-weather and will remain of interest starting out for Jedd O'Keefe. His last win came at Kempton from a 4 lb lower mark in December, and shaped well when third on his latest start back at that track in January. This will be his first start at Newcastle, but his run style should suit the stiff finish here, and he seems sure to launch another bold bid.

Silver Dust - 18:00 Newcastle

Silver Dust ran poorly on his first start for five months when finishing last at Southwell (unproven on the surface) in January, but was in much better form at Kempton last time, doing well to finish as close as he did coming from an unpromising position. He very much caught the eye trying to come from last to first and was beaten only by one who was ridden much more prominently. The return to this venue will be in his favour and he will remain of interest from this sort of mark.

Cuban Cigar - 18:30 Newcastle

Cuban Cigar was strong in the betting on his return from 12 weeks off at Kempton last week, beaten only by one who was on a sharper upward curve, and there is plenty to like about his chances turned out quickly from the same mark. That was a career-best effort by Cuban Cigar, and talented claimer Luke Catton takes 7 lb off now, so a big run is expected switched to tapeta for the first time.

Smart Stat

Great Esteem - 16:30 Newcastle

21% - Archie Watson's strike rate at NEWCASTLE since the start of the 2017 season

Recommended bets

Culture - 17:30 Newcastle
Silver Dust - 18:00 Newcastle
Cuban Cigar - 18:30 Newcastle

Newc 2nd Mar (1m2f Hcap)

Tuesday 2 March, 5.30pm

Market rules

Songkran
Toronto
Home Before Dusk
Fox Power
Culture
The Trader
Newc 2nd Mar (1m Hcap)

Tuesday 2 March, 6.00pm

Market rules

Imperial Command
Ursa Minor
Silver Dust
Asdaa
Red Poppy
Ulshaw Bridge
Diyari
Give It Some Teddy
Newc 2nd Mar (1m Hcap)

Tuesday 2 March, 6.30pm

Market rules

Cuban Cigar
We Still Believe
Esticky End
Destacado
Vindobala
Headshot
Alba De Tormes
