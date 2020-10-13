- Trainer: George Scott
- Jockey: Jason Watson
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 6lbs
- OR: 52
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Tuesday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Wolverhampton on Tuesday...
"...his record at Wolverhampton on the whole is a good one, winning twice and finishing runner-up once."
Timeform on Rocket Dancer
Al Jawhra - 17:30 Wolverhampton
Making her all-weather debut in another change of headgear, Al Jawhra produced a career-best performance to finish a close second at Lingfield last week, not quite having enough to get her head in front but still pulling a long way clear of the remainder of the field. She looks well up to winning this similar event having been quickly turned out again before the handicapper has a chance to react.
Rocket Dancer - 18:00 Wolverhampton
Rocket Dancer produced a career best to land a gamble at Newcastle last month, finding plenty of improvement to run out a comfortable winner. He's not had much racing, particularly on the all-weather, so there could be more to come from Mick Easterby's charge, and he gets the vote to follow up.
Right Action - 20:30 Wolverhampton
This race looks to be nicely set up for Right Action, he is well drawn (in contrast to the other two at the head of the market, who are both drawn high), and front runners generally tend to do well over this track and trip. He has won over this course and distance in the past, and in fact his record at Wolverhampton on the whole is a good one, winning twice and finishing runner-up once. He has been going along steadily this season and looks ready to get his head back in front.
Smart Stat
RIGHT ACTION - 20:30 Wolverhampton
22% - Jack Mitchell's strike rate at WOLVERHAMPTON
Recommended bets
Al Jawhra - 17:30 Wolverhampton
Rocket Dancer - 18:00 Wolverhampton
Right Action - 20:30 Wolverhampton
Wolv 13th Oct (1m4f Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 13 October, 5.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Flying Standard
|Al Jawhra
|Corofin
|Sea Of Shadows
|Murat Asset
|Romans Empress
|Glencoe Boy
|Windrush Song
|Ross Dream
|Dame Denali
|Grimsthorpe Castle
|Mazekine
Wolv 13th Oct (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 13 October, 6.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Bay Of Naples
|Rocket Dancer
|Kenstone
|Beatbybeatbybeat
|Kendergarten Kop
|Itwouldberudenotto
|Air of York
|General Joe
|Mama Africa
Wolv 13th Oct (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 13 October, 8.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Sermon
|Right Action
|Inhalation
|Maysong
|Siglo Six
|Lucky Lodge
|Flavius Titus
|One Hart
|Medieval
|Fancy Footings
|Harry Love
|Stringybark Creek