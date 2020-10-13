To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Tuesday

Racing at Wolves
Timeform provide their three best bets from Wolverhampton on Tuesday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Wolverhampton on Tuesday...

"...his record at Wolverhampton on the whole is a good one, winning twice and finishing runner-up once."

Timeform on Rocket Dancer

Al Jawhra - 17:30 Wolverhampton

Making her all-weather debut in another change of headgear, Al Jawhra produced a career-best performance to finish a close second at Lingfield last week, not quite having enough to get her head in front but still pulling a long way clear of the remainder of the field. She looks well up to winning this similar event having been quickly turned out again before the handicapper has a chance to react.

Rocket Dancer - 18:00 Wolverhampton

Rocket Dancer produced a career best to land a gamble at Newcastle last month, finding plenty of improvement to run out a comfortable winner. He's not had much racing, particularly on the all-weather, so there could be more to come from Mick Easterby's charge, and he gets the vote to follow up.

Right Action - 20:30 Wolverhampton

This race looks to be nicely set up for Right Action, he is well drawn (in contrast to the other two at the head of the market, who are both drawn high), and front runners generally tend to do well over this track and trip. He has won over this course and distance in the past, and in fact his record at Wolverhampton on the whole is a good one, winning twice and finishing runner-up once. He has been going along steadily this season and looks ready to get his head back in front.

Smart Stat

RIGHT ACTION - 20:30 Wolverhampton
22% - Jack Mitchell's strike rate at WOLVERHAMPTON

Recommended bets

Al Jawhra - 17:30 Wolverhampton
Rocket Dancer - 18:00 Wolverhampton
Right Action - 20:30 Wolverhampton

