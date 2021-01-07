- Trainer: Adrian Keatley
- Jockey: Ben Robinson
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 5lbs
- OR: 62
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Thursday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Wolverhampton on Thursday...
"He looks well treated able to race from the same mark..."
Timeform on Space Kid
Space Kid - 16:20 Wolverhampton
Space Kid has shown improved form since switched to the all-weather, building on his handicap debut at Newcastle when opening his account over this course and distance by half a length from the reopposing Zoolander in November. He seemed suited by the step up in trip and fitting of cheekpieces that day, and Space Kid improved again when narrowly defeated at Southwell last time. He looks well treated able to race from the same mark now (due to be 4 lb higher in the future).
Castlebar - 17:30 Wolverhampton
Castlebar continued the theme of run-to-run progress when opening his account in a mile and a quarter minor event at Newcastle last month in good style. The quirks he showed at this track in October were still evident, despite the addition of first-time cheekpieces, but it was still an improved performance and the handicapper hasn't been too harsh by handing him an opening mark of 84. The race at Newcastle is working out well, too, with the third and sixth both winning next time, and there should be even more to come now.
Glint of An Eye - 18:00 Wolverhampton
Glint of An Eye showed ability when trained by Joseph Murphy in Ireland and she produced her best form for this yard when finishing fifth over seven furlongs at this course last month. She wasn't ideally placed in a race where it suited horses that raced prominently, but she did well to finish as close as she did under the circumstances. The return to this longer trip will be in her favour and she is less exposed than most she will meet at this level.
Smart Stat
Castlebar – 17:30 Wolverhampton
21% - Adam Kirby's strike rate at WOLVERHAMPTON
22% - Charlie Appleby's strike rate with handicap debutants
27% - Charlie Appleby's strike rate with horses running in races between 7f and up to 10f
Recommended bets
Space Kid – 16:20 Wolverhampton
Castlebar – 17:30 Wolverhampton
Glint of An Eye – 18:00 Wolverhampton
Wolv 7th Jan (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 7 January, 4.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Space Kid
|Spirit Of Rowdown
|Heat And Dust
|Night Force
|Beechwood Emily
|Arthurs Angel
|Zoolander
|Uncle Dick
|Tataboq
|Cliffcake
|Dujac
Wolv 7th Jan (1m1f Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 7 January, 5.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Castlebar
|Book Of Secrets
|Wholelotafun
|Cubano
|Altiste
Wolv 7th Jan (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 7 January, 6.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Ten Chants
|Carey Street
|Smart Connection
|Bankawi
|Herons Nest
|Al Ozzdi
|Glint Of An Eye
|Steal The Scene
|Hedging
|Productive
|Alioski