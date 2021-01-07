To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Thursday

Wolverhampton run-in
Timeform bring you three to back at Wolverhampton on Thursday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Wolverhampton on Thursday...

"He looks well treated able to race from the same mark..."

Timeform on Space Kid

Space Kid - 16:20 Wolverhampton

Space Kid has shown improved form since switched to the all-weather, building on his handicap debut at Newcastle when opening his account over this course and distance by half a length from the reopposing Zoolander in November. He seemed suited by the step up in trip and fitting of cheekpieces that day, and Space Kid improved again when narrowly defeated at Southwell last time. He looks well treated able to race from the same mark now (due to be 4 lb higher in the future).

Castlebar - 17:30 Wolverhampton

Castlebar continued the theme of run-to-run progress when opening his account in a mile and a quarter minor event at Newcastle last month in good style. The quirks he showed at this track in October were still evident, despite the addition of first-time cheekpieces, but it was still an improved performance and the handicapper hasn't been too harsh by handing him an opening mark of 84. The race at Newcastle is working out well, too, with the third and sixth both winning next time, and there should be even more to come now.

Glint of An Eye - 18:00 Wolverhampton

Glint of An Eye showed ability when trained by Joseph Murphy in Ireland and she produced her best form for this yard when finishing fifth over seven furlongs at this course last month. She wasn't ideally placed in a race where it suited horses that raced prominently, but she did well to finish as close as she did under the circumstances. The return to this longer trip will be in her favour and she is less exposed than most she will meet at this level.


Smart Stat

Castlebar – 17:30 Wolverhampton

21% - Adam Kirby's strike rate at WOLVERHAMPTON
22% - Charlie Appleby's strike rate with handicap debutants
27% - Charlie Appleby's strike rate with horses running in races between 7f and up to 10f

Recommended bets

Space Kid – 16:20 Wolverhampton
Castlebar – 17:30 Wolverhampton
Glint of An Eye – 18:00 Wolverhampton

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Wolv 7th Jan (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 7 January, 4.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Space Kid
Spirit Of Rowdown
Heat And Dust
Night Force
Beechwood Emily
Arthurs Angel
Zoolander
Uncle Dick
Tataboq
Cliffcake
Dujac
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Wolv 7th Jan (1m1f Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 7 January, 5.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Castlebar
Book Of Secrets
Wholelotafun
Cubano
Altiste
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Wolv 7th Jan (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 7 January, 6.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Ten Chants
Carey Street
Smart Connection
Bankawi
Herons Nest
Al Ozzdi
Glint Of An Eye
Steal The Scene
Hedging
Productive
Alioski
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles