Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Thursday

Space Kid - 16:20 Wolverhampton

Space Kid has shown improved form since switched to the all-weather, building on his handicap debut at Newcastle when opening his account over this course and distance by half a length from the reopposing Zoolander in November. He seemed suited by the step up in trip and fitting of cheekpieces that day, and Space Kid improved again when narrowly defeated at Southwell last time. He looks well treated able to race from the same mark now (due to be 4 lb higher in the future).

No. 6 (11) Space Kid (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 5 Trainer: Adrian Keatley

Jockey: Ben Robinson

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 62

Castlebar - 17:30 Wolverhampton

Castlebar continued the theme of run-to-run progress when opening his account in a mile and a quarter minor event at Newcastle last month in good style. The quirks he showed at this track in October were still evident, despite the addition of first-time cheekpieces, but it was still an improved performance and the handicapper hasn't been too harsh by handing him an opening mark of 84. The race at Newcastle is working out well, too, with the third and sixth both winning next time, and there should be even more to come now.

No. 1 (5) Castlebar (Ire) SBK 4/6 EXC 1.77 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: Adam Kirby

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 84

Glint of An Eye - 18:00 Wolverhampton

Glint of An Eye showed ability when trained by Joseph Murphy in Ireland and she produced her best form for this yard when finishing fifth over seven furlongs at this course last month. She wasn't ideally placed in a race where it suited horses that raced prominently, but she did well to finish as close as she did under the circumstances. The return to this longer trip will be in her favour and she is less exposed than most she will meet at this level.