Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Saturday

Nap

Bashosh - 19:30 Wolverhampton

Bashosh looked a good prospect when making a winning debut at Leicester earlier this year and confirmed the impression made there when following up under a penalty in a similar event at Doncaster. That form stacks up and he can be forgiven his latest run on handicap debut at Redcar where he wasn't best positioned or seen to best effect in a steadily-run race. A handicap mark of 91 could still prove very lenient now stepping up to a mile and a half.

No. 6 (3) Bashosh (Ire) EXC 1.11 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 91

Next best

Old Flame - 18:00 Wolverhampton

Old Flame is from a smart family and represents the Ralph Beckett yard who are having an excellent season with their juveniles. He is seemingly held in high regard, too, as he was sent off the even-money favourite for his recent debut at Kempton where he was far too green to do himself justice. He certainly showed plenty to work on, though, and his rider nowhere near got to the bottom of him. Old Flame is open to significant improvement now and should prove hard to beat if progressing as expected.

No. 6 (12) Old Flame EXC 1.1 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Callum Shepherd

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Each way

Far From A Ruby - 17:25 Wolverhampton

Far From A Ruby has been holding her form really well of late, opening her account over a mile at Kempton in July and filling the runner-up spot twice since. She seemingly had no excuse last time, but this represents a slight drop in class for her, and it will be disappointing if she doesn't at least finish in the places.