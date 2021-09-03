- Trainer: Roger Varian
- Jockey: David Egan
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 2lbs
- OR: 91
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Saturday
Timeform flag up three horses to back at Wolverhampton on Saturday.
"A handicap mark of 91 could still prove very lenient now stepping up to a mile and a half..."
Timeform on Bashosh
Nap
Bashosh looked a good prospect when making a winning debut at Leicester earlier this year and confirmed the impression made there when following up under a penalty in a similar event at Doncaster. That form stacks up and he can be forgiven his latest run on handicap debut at Redcar where he wasn't best positioned or seen to best effect in a steadily-run race. A handicap mark of 91 could still prove very lenient now stepping up to a mile and a half.
Next best
Old Flame - 18:00 Wolverhampton
Old Flame is from a smart family and represents the Ralph Beckett yard who are having an excellent season with their juveniles. He is seemingly held in high regard, too, as he was sent off the even-money favourite for his recent debut at Kempton where he was far too green to do himself justice. He certainly showed plenty to work on, though, and his rider nowhere near got to the bottom of him. Old Flame is open to significant improvement now and should prove hard to beat if progressing as expected.
Each way
Far From A Ruby - 17:25 Wolverhampton
Far From A Ruby has been holding her form really well of late, opening her account over a mile at Kempton in July and filling the runner-up spot twice since. She seemingly had no excuse last time, but this represents a slight drop in class for her, and it will be disappointing if she doesn't at least finish in the places.
Smart Stat
Bashosh - 19:30 Wolverhampton
25% - Roger Varian's strike rate at WOLVERHAMPTON since the start of the 2017 season
Recommended bets
Wolverhampton 4th Sep (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Saturday 4 September, 5.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Far From A Ruby
|Vocatus
|Parikarma
|Glendun
|Boy In The Bar
|Ephemeral
|Rocket Dancer
|Kumasi
|Gloryella
Wolverhampton 4th Sep (7f Nov Stks)Show Hide
Saturday 4 September, 6.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Dubai Hope
|Old Flame
|Shobiz
|Unique Cut
|Pyrrhos
|Mcted
|Title Track
|Clownsman
|Alafdhal
|Lady Iris
|Barney Too
|Shamadaan
Wolverhampton 4th Sep (1m4f Hcap)Show Hide
Saturday 4 September, 7.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Bashosh
|Fair Star
|Possible Man
|Sky Defender
|Snow Ocean
|Big Team
|Petite Jack