- Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute
- Jockey: Richard Kingscote
- Age: 3
- Weight: 8st 11lbs
- OR: -
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Saturday
Timeform provide the three best bets at Wolverhampton on Saturday.
"...remains open to further improvement in her three-year-old season..."
Timeform on Samoot
Samoot was unfancied in the market but shaped with plenty of promise on debut at Sandown in August and is best not judged too harshly on her latest run at Newcastle when she got worked up beforehand. It was still a disappointing run given the promise of her debut run, but she is well bred, in excellent hands, and remains open to further improvement in her three-year-old season.
Arabic Welcome - 20:00 Wolverhampton
Arabic Welcome was strong in the betting and duly opened his account on his second start for this yard in a course and distance handicap in January and he has run with credit in three starts since under this apprentice. It was a competitive handicap he finished fifth in last time, and it is already starting to work out well, and a similar performance ought to see him good enough to take this from a 2 lb lower mark.
Pope Gregory - 20:30 Wolverhampton
Pope Gregory was a two-time winner for Mick Channon last year and produced a career-best performance when making his second start for this yard a winning one over course and distance a fortnight ago. He deserves extra credit for that victory, too, given he made his challenge from wide and further back than most. The handicapper has raised him only 3 lb in the weights for that success and he could have more to offer for this yard, while the booking of Richard Kingscote is another positive.
Smart Stat
Samoot - 17:55 Wolverhampton
23% - Sir Michael Stoute's strike rate in early season (saddles *SAMOOT*)
Recommended bets
Wolverhampton 3rd Apr (7f Nov Stks)Show Hide
Saturday 3 April, 5.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Samoot
|Rumaythah
|Algheed
|Closeness
|Terrichang
|Hurricane Helen
|Pooky
|Runway Queen
|Queen Sarabi
Wolverhampton 3rd Apr (1m1f Hcap)Show Hide
Saturday 3 April, 8.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Lord Torranaga
|Transition
|Never Said Nothing
|Helian
|Arabic Welcome
|Carey Street
|Spiritofthenorth
|Nawar
|Diyari
Wolverhampton 3rd Apr (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Saturday 3 April, 8.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Pope Gregory
|Rectory Road
|Weloof
|International Law
|Sky Lake
|Mercurist
|Kumasi
|Olivers Pursuit
|Seaforth
|Raajihah