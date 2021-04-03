Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Saturday

Samoot - 17:55 Wolverhampton

Samoot was unfancied in the market but shaped with plenty of promise on debut at Sandown in August and is best not judged too harshly on her latest run at Newcastle when she got worked up beforehand. It was still a disappointing run given the promise of her debut run, but she is well bred, in excellent hands, and remains open to further improvement in her three-year-old season.

No. 8 (8) Samoot (Ire) SBK 11/10 EXC 2.28 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: -

Arabic Welcome - 20:00 Wolverhampton

Arabic Welcome was strong in the betting and duly opened his account on his second start for this yard in a course and distance handicap in January and he has run with credit in three starts since under this apprentice. It was a competitive handicap he finished fifth in last time, and it is already starting to work out well, and a similar performance ought to see him good enough to take this from a 2 lb lower mark.

No. 5 (2) Arabic Welcome (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Marco Botti

Jockey: Christian Howarth

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 67

Pope Gregory - 20:30 Wolverhampton

Pope Gregory was a two-time winner for Mick Channon last year and produced a career-best performance when making his second start for this yard a winning one over course and distance a fortnight ago. He deserves extra credit for that victory, too, given he made his challenge from wide and further back than most. The handicapper has raised him only 3 lb in the weights for that success and he could have more to offer for this yard, while the booking of Richard Kingscote is another positive.

No. 5 (5) Pope Gregory SBK 9/4 EXC 3.5 Trainer: James Unett

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 62



