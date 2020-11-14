Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Saturday 14 November

French Polish - 16:30 Wolverhampton

French Polish has a beautiful pedigree and she defied market weakness to open her account on handicap debut at Kempton last time. She showed improved form upped to this trip for the first time, travelling fluently and keeping on well after taking up the running a furlong out. A subsequent 6 lb rise is more than fair and she can follow up.

No. 8 (7) French Polish SBK 2/1 EXC 3.4 Trainer: Roger Charlton

Jockey: Thomas Greatrex

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 74

Marta Boy - 18:30 Wolverhampton

Marta Boy showed little in maiden/minor events on this year, but has improved for the switch to handicaps, an artificial surface and the fitting of blinkers. He was ridden aggressively over six furlongs at Kempton last time, beaten only by a pair that came from much further back than him. Marta Boy has gone up 3 lb in the handicap since, but remains open to improvement and will remain of interest at this level.

No. 10 (1) Marta Boy SBK 3/1 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Jane Chapple-Hyam

Jockey: Adam Kirby

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 57

Last Surprise - 20:00 Wolverhampton

Last Surprise sets the standard on form following her victory at Pontefract in September, and should find the race panning out nicely if Dancing Feet and Afraid of Nothing get caught up in a duel for the lead as expected, so she's a confident selection as she continues her progress.