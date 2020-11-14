- Trainer: Roger Charlton
- Jockey: Thomas Greatrex
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 3lbs
- OR: 74
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Saturday 14 November
Timeform identify three bets at Wolverhampton on Saturday...
"A subsequent 6 lb rise is more than fair and she can follow up..."
Timeform on French Polish
French Polish - 16:30 Wolverhampton
French Polish has a beautiful pedigree and she defied market weakness to open her account on handicap debut at Kempton last time. She showed improved form upped to this trip for the first time, travelling fluently and keeping on well after taking up the running a furlong out. A subsequent 6 lb rise is more than fair and she can follow up.
Marta Boy - 18:30 Wolverhampton
Marta Boy showed little in maiden/minor events on this year, but has improved for the switch to handicaps, an artificial surface and the fitting of blinkers. He was ridden aggressively over six furlongs at Kempton last time, beaten only by a pair that came from much further back than him. Marta Boy has gone up 3 lb in the handicap since, but remains open to improvement and will remain of interest at this level.
Last Surprise - 20:00 Wolverhampton
Last Surprise sets the standard on form following her victory at Pontefract in September, and should find the race panning out nicely if Dancing Feet and Afraid of Nothing get caught up in a duel for the lead as expected, so she's a confident selection as she continues her progress.
Smart Stat
Marta Boy - 18:30 Wolverhampton
21% - Adam Kirby's strike rate at WOLVERHAMPTON (rides *MARTA BOY*)
Recommended bets
French Polish - 16:30 Wolverhampton
Marta Boy - 18:30 Wolverhampton
Last Surprise - 20:00 Wolverhampton
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Wolv 14th Nov (1m4f Hcap)Show Hide
Saturday 14 November, 4.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|French Polish
|Lydford
|Running Cloud
|Galahad Threepwood
|Madeeh
|Lady Reset
|Marcela De Vega
|Arctic Sea
|Thematic
|Bolder Bob
|Mutamaded
|Never Surrender
Wolv 14th Nov (7f Nursery)Show Hide
Saturday 14 November, 6.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|River Wharfe
|Marta Boy
|Love Of Zoffany
|Arthurs Angel
|Priscillas Wish
|Jaffathegaffa
|Cuban Fox
|Emerald Ensign
|Bomb Squad
|Day Job
|Alpine Springs
|Banoffee
Wolv 14th Nov (7f Stks)Show Hide
Saturday 14 November, 8.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Last Surprise
|Afraid Of Nothing
|Dancing Feet
|Leafhopper
|Lady of Aran