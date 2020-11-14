To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Saturday 14 November

All weather racing
French Polish - 16:30 Wolverhampton

French Polish has a beautiful pedigree and she defied market weakness to open her account on handicap debut at Kempton last time. She showed improved form upped to this trip for the first time, travelling fluently and keeping on well after taking up the running a furlong out. A subsequent 6 lb rise is more than fair and she can follow up.

Marta Boy - 18:30 Wolverhampton

Marta Boy showed little in maiden/minor events on this year, but has improved for the switch to handicaps, an artificial surface and the fitting of blinkers. He was ridden aggressively over six furlongs at Kempton last time, beaten only by a pair that came from much further back than him. Marta Boy has gone up 3 lb in the handicap since, but remains open to improvement and will remain of interest at this level.

Last Surprise - 20:00 Wolverhampton

Last Surprise sets the standard on form following her victory at Pontefract in September, and should find the race panning out nicely if Dancing Feet and Afraid of Nothing get caught up in a duel for the lead as expected, so she's a confident selection as she continues her progress.

Smart Stat

Marta Boy - 18:30 Wolverhampton

21% - Adam Kirby's strike rate at WOLVERHAMPTON (rides *MARTA BOY*)

Recommended bets

French Polish - 16:30 Wolverhampton
Marta Boy - 18:30 Wolverhampton
Last Surprise - 20:00 Wolverhampton

