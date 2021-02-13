To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Saturday

Wolverhampton
Timeform provide three bets from Wolverhampton on Saturday

Timeform identify the three best bets at Wolverhampton on Saturday...

"...remains one to be positive about..."

Timeform on Liverpool Knight

Arafi - 17:45 Wolverhampton

Arafi probably did quite well to get up after conceding first run at Kempton last week, making it two wins in his last two starts, and is selected to make light of a 6 lb rise. Love Destiny has really refound some form this year and looks next best ahead of course-specialist Critical Thinking.

Liverpool Knight - 18:45 Wolverhampton

Liverpool Knight failed to meet expectations at Lingfield, still looking like he was learning on the job, and remains one to be positive about mindful of his useful pedigree and powerful connections. Shenu (engaged Chelmsford Friday) was running on well once getting the hang of things at Newcastle and is feared most.

Tone The Barone - 19:15 Wolverhampton

Tone The Barone is proving progressive and a 2 lb rise for his narrow-margin Chelmsford win rather underplays his superiority. That was his sixth win from his last eight starts and he's fancied to go in again on his tapeta debut. Venturous is another thriving at present and has to be considered a big threat, along wih Lihou, who has done little wrong all winter.

Smart Stat

Liverpool Knight - 18:45 Wolverhampton

20% - Robert Havlin's strike rate at WOLVERHAMPTON

Wolv 13th Feb (7f Hcap)

Show Hide

Saturday 13 February, 5.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Love Destiny
Arafi
Jackstar
Critical Thinking
Healing Power
Spring Romance
Lets Go Lucky
Bartat
Foreseeable Future
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Wolv 13th Feb (1m4f Nov Stks)

Show Hide

Saturday 13 February, 6.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Shenu
Liverpool Knight
Atacamena
She Is Fierce
Hes A Dream
Mount Olympus
Sentilly
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Wolv 13th Feb (5f Hcap)

Show Hide

Saturday 13 February, 7.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Tone The Barone
Venturous
Lord Riddiford
Lihou
Lomu
Royal Birth
Nigel Nott
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

