Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Saturday

Arafi - 17:45 Wolverhampton

Arafi probably did quite well to get up after conceding first run at Kempton last week, making it two wins in his last two starts, and is selected to make light of a 6 lb rise. Love Destiny has really refound some form this year and looks next best ahead of course-specialist Critical Thinking.

Liverpool Knight - 18:45 Wolverhampton

Liverpool Knight failed to meet expectations at Lingfield, still looking like he was learning on the job, and remains one to be positive about mindful of his useful pedigree and powerful connections. Shenu (engaged Chelmsford Friday) was running on well once getting the hang of things at Newcastle and is feared most.

Tone The Barone - 19:15 Wolverhampton

Tone The Barone is proving progressive and a 2 lb rise for his narrow-margin Chelmsford win rather underplays his superiority. That was his sixth win from his last eight starts and he's fancied to go in again on his tapeta debut. Venturous is another thriving at present and has to be considered a big threat, along wih Lihou, who has done little wrong all winter.