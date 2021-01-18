Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Monday

Livia The Empress - 16:10 Wolverhampton

Livia The Empress showed improved form to get off the mark in convincing fashion at Chelmsford in November, and she has continued in good heart since, running at least as well in defeat when third at this venue four days on, before shaping with plenty of encouragement at Lingfield last time, just seeming to run out of steam late on having made a big move into contention. The step back in trip should show her to better effect, and this steadily progressive filly looks the answer in a competitive opening race.

No. 5 (8) Livia The Empress (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.4 Trainer: George Scott

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 65

Rainbow Dreamer - 18:10 Wolverhampton

A winner of this race last season, Rainbow Dreamer finished an encouraging third on the back of a six-month absence at Newcastle last time, and with that run under his belt, he looks to be in with a good chance of retaining his crown. He boasts the best form on offer in this race and should be a big player on the staying scene this winter.

No. 8 (8) Rainbow Dreamer SBK 11/8 EXC 2.52 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Power Of States - 18:40 Wolverhampton

Power Of Stages had to share the prize when dead-heating for first at Chelmsford last month, furthering his excellent course record as he landed a third successive victory, and though he found his winning run ended under a penalty at the same venue last time, he was not seen to best effect on that occasion, not getting as favourable position as his market rival. He remains in good form however, and makes the most appeal on his first attempt on a tapeta surface.