- Trainer: George Scott
- Jockey: David Probert
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 2lbs
- OR: 65
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Monday
Timeform provide the three best bets at Wolverhampton on Monday...
"...boasts the best form on offer in this race and should be a big player on the staying scene this winter."
Timeform on Rainbow Dreamer
Livia The Empress - 16:10 Wolverhampton
Livia The Empress showed improved form to get off the mark in convincing fashion at Chelmsford in November, and she has continued in good heart since, running at least as well in defeat when third at this venue four days on, before shaping with plenty of encouragement at Lingfield last time, just seeming to run out of steam late on having made a big move into contention. The step back in trip should show her to better effect, and this steadily progressive filly looks the answer in a competitive opening race.
Rainbow Dreamer - 18:10 Wolverhampton
A winner of this race last season, Rainbow Dreamer finished an encouraging third on the back of a six-month absence at Newcastle last time, and with that run under his belt, he looks to be in with a good chance of retaining his crown. He boasts the best form on offer in this race and should be a big player on the staying scene this winter.
Power Of States - 18:40 Wolverhampton
Power Of Stages had to share the prize when dead-heating for first at Chelmsford last month, furthering his excellent course record as he landed a third successive victory, and though he found his winning run ended under a penalty at the same venue last time, he was not seen to best effect on that occasion, not getting as favourable position as his market rival. He remains in good form however, and makes the most appeal on his first attempt on a tapeta surface.
Smart Stat
POWER OF STATES - 18:40 Wolverhampton
23% - Hugo Palmer's strike rate at WOLVERHAMPTON since the start of the 2017 season
20% - Hugo Palmer's strike rate in winter
NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets
Betfair Sportsbook are now officially non runner money back on all 2021 Cheltenham Festival races. “NRMB” applies to all bets placed after 10:00am on Tuesday 12th January. The promotion applies to both new and existing customers with registered Betfair accounts. Terms and conditions apply.
Recommended bets
Livia The Empress - 16:10 Wolverhampton
Rainbow Dreamer - 18:10 Wolverhampton
Power Of States - 18:40 Wolverhampton
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.