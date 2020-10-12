To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Monday

Racing at Wolves
Timeform provide their three best bets from Wolverhampton on Monday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Wolverhampton on Monday...

"...he makes plenty of appeal on his handicap debut."

Timeform on Lake Sand

Lake Sand - 19:00 Wolverhampton

Lake Sand showed something to work on when third on his debut for M. D. O'Callaghan at Limerick in June, his inexperience costing him second, but after going backwards on his second outing, he was sold to Ali Strong's yard for 15,000 guineas. He was ridden with an eye on the future on his first outing for Strong's yard, but he caught the eye with the way he travelled over this course and distance last month, never really dangerous but not knocked about, either. There is every chance his opening mark may have underestimated him, and he makes plenty of appeal on his handicap debut.

Turaath - 20:00 Wolverhampton

Turaath took a step forward on her handicap debut at Kempton in August, finishing an excellent third on her first run on the all-weather, and she would have finished closer to the front pair but for hanging badly in the straight. She looks the most likely type to progress in this field and, provided she shows the same ability on tapeta as she did on Kempton's polytrack, she is expected to be bang there.

A'Shamardi - 20:30 Wolverhampton

A promising sort, A'Shamardi proved himself a different proposition on his handicap debut at Lingfield last month, bred to be much better than his opening mark of 59 and duly proving that to be the case, taking a decisive advantage into the straight and in control thereafter. That race has since proved to be a reasonably warm affair, particularly for the level, and with further improvement anticipated, A'Shamardi is taken to follow up.

