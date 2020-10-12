- Trainer: Ali Stronge
- Jockey: Luke Morris
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 10lbs
- OR: 65
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Monday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Wolverhampton on Monday...
"...he makes plenty of appeal on his handicap debut."
Timeform on Lake Sand
Lake Sand - 19:00 Wolverhampton
Lake Sand showed something to work on when third on his debut for M. D. O'Callaghan at Limerick in June, his inexperience costing him second, but after going backwards on his second outing, he was sold to Ali Strong's yard for 15,000 guineas. He was ridden with an eye on the future on his first outing for Strong's yard, but he caught the eye with the way he travelled over this course and distance last month, never really dangerous but not knocked about, either. There is every chance his opening mark may have underestimated him, and he makes plenty of appeal on his handicap debut.
Turaath took a step forward on her handicap debut at Kempton in August, finishing an excellent third on her first run on the all-weather, and she would have finished closer to the front pair but for hanging badly in the straight. She looks the most likely type to progress in this field and, provided she shows the same ability on tapeta as she did on Kempton's polytrack, she is expected to be bang there.
A'Shamardi - 20:30 Wolverhampton
A promising sort, A'Shamardi proved himself a different proposition on his handicap debut at Lingfield last month, bred to be much better than his opening mark of 59 and duly proving that to be the case, taking a decisive advantage into the straight and in control thereafter. That race has since proved to be a reasonably warm affair, particularly for the level, and with further improvement anticipated, A'Shamardi is taken to follow up.
Smart Stats
A'SHAMARDI - 20:30 Wolverhampton
22% - Jack Mitchell's strike rate at WOLVERHAMPTON
39% - Jack Mitchell's strike rate on favourites
29% - Jack Mitchell's strike rate when riding prominently
Recommended bets
Lake Sand - 19:00 Wolverhampton
Turaath - 20:00 Wolverhampton
A'Shamardi - 20:30 Wolverhampton
Wolv 12th Oct (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 12 October, 7.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Brazen Bolt
|Critical Thinking
|Vape
|Lake Sand
|Thrillers Moon
|Al Aresh
|Herons Nest
|Al Simmo
|Lincoln Gamble
|Aqaareb
Wolv 12th Oct (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 12 October, 8.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Maiden Castle
|Chichester
|Turaath
|Goddess Of Fire
|Baby Steps
|Frankly Mr Shankly
|Dargel
|Clem A
|Mutaabeq
|Medieval
|Sha La La La Lee
|Directory
|Secret Return
Wolv 12th Oct (1m4f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 12 October, 8.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Ashamardi
|The Cincinnati Kid
|Deft
|London Eye
|International Law
|Red For All
|Capla Crusader
|Voice Of Calm
|Love Explodes
|Mazikeen
|Derry Boy