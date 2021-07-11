Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Monday

Midrarr - 19:25 Wolverhampton

Midrarr looked potentially useful when she opened her account at Chester last year and, though she hasn't progressed as expected since, her handicap mark continues to drop, and she fared a little better than of late at Newcastle last month. This is the weakest race she has contested and it is interesting that respected connections are keeping the faith.

No. 3 (6) Midrarr (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 3.75 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 73

Trevolli - 19:55 Wolverhampton

Trevolli has looked an improved model since joining Philip Kirby, shaping well in a big-field maiden at Redcar in May before opening his account in a similar event at Beverley 12 days later. He ran to a similar level back in handicap company when third at Newcastle last time, and this race looks no stronger, so he makes plenty of appeal now with Ray Dawson taking off a valuable 3 lb.

No. 4 (3) Trevolli SBK 11/4 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Philip Kirby

Jockey: Ray Dawson

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 73

Major J - 20:55 Wolverhampton

Major J was possibly unsuited by soft ground on his debut for this yard at Bath in May and produced his best effort to date with the cheekpieces back on when third at Chelmsford eight days ago. He received a good ride that day but this extended mile should suit him well and he is on a fair mark.