To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Monday

Wolverhampton
Timeform bring you three to back at Wolverhampton on Monday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Wolverhampton on Monday...

"...he makes plenty of appeal now with Ray Dawson taking off a valuable 3 lb..."

Timeform on Trevolli

Midrarr - 19:25 Wolverhampton

Midrarr looked potentially useful when she opened her account at Chester last year and, though she hasn't progressed as expected since, her handicap mark continues to drop, and she fared a little better than of late at Newcastle last month. This is the weakest race she has contested and it is interesting that respected connections are keeping the faith.

Trevolli - 19:55 Wolverhampton

Trevolli has looked an improved model since joining Philip Kirby, shaping well in a big-field maiden at Redcar in May before opening his account in a similar event at Beverley 12 days later. He ran to a similar level back in handicap company when third at Newcastle last time, and this race looks no stronger, so he makes plenty of appeal now with Ray Dawson taking off a valuable 3 lb.

Major J - 20:55 Wolverhampton

Major J was possibly unsuited by soft ground on his debut for this yard at Bath in May and produced his best effort to date with the cheekpieces back on when third at Chelmsford eight days ago. He received a good ride that day but this extended mile should suit him well and he is on a fair mark.

Recommended bets

Back Midrarr @ 5.59/2 in the 19:25 at Wolverhampton
Back Trevolli @ 4.03/1 in the 19:55 at Wolverhampton
Back Major J @ 3.55/2 in the 20:55 at Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton 12th Jul (1m6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 12 July, 7.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Cogital
Arabian King
Midrarr
Monsaraz
Blue Medici
Chef De Troupe
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Wolverhampton 12th Jul (7f Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 12 July, 7.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Trevolli
Prospect
Final Rendezvous
Ford Madox Brown
Elakazaam
Macmerry Jim
Elektronic
Smooth Spirit
Sealed Offer
Hot Day
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Wolverhampton 12th Jul (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 12 July, 8.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Kayfast Warrior
Major J
Mia Mia
Alba De Tormes
Rose Tiara
Ocean Wilde
Nagasaki Dream
Capaldi
Sundayinmay
Billies Girl
Sam Bellamy
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips