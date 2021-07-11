- Trainer: William Haggas
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Monday
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Wolverhampton on Monday...
"...he makes plenty of appeal now with Ray Dawson taking off a valuable 3 lb..."
Timeform on Trevolli
Midrarr looked potentially useful when she opened her account at Chester last year and, though she hasn't progressed as expected since, her handicap mark continues to drop, and she fared a little better than of late at Newcastle last month. This is the weakest race she has contested and it is interesting that respected connections are keeping the faith.
Trevolli - 19:55 Wolverhampton
Trevolli has looked an improved model since joining Philip Kirby, shaping well in a big-field maiden at Redcar in May before opening his account in a similar event at Beverley 12 days later. He ran to a similar level back in handicap company when third at Newcastle last time, and this race looks no stronger, so he makes plenty of appeal now with Ray Dawson taking off a valuable 3 lb.
Major J was possibly unsuited by soft ground on his debut for this yard at Bath in May and produced his best effort to date with the cheekpieces back on when third at Chelmsford eight days ago. He received a good ride that day but this extended mile should suit him well and he is on a fair mark.
Recommended bets
Wolverhampton 12th Jul (1m6f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 12 July, 7.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Cogital
|Arabian King
|Midrarr
|Monsaraz
|Blue Medici
|Chef De Troupe
Wolverhampton 12th Jul (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 12 July, 7.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Trevolli
|Prospect
|Final Rendezvous
|Ford Madox Brown
|Elakazaam
|Macmerry Jim
|Elektronic
|Smooth Spirit
|Sealed Offer
|Hot Day
Wolverhampton 12th Jul (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 12 July, 8.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Kayfast Warrior
|Major J
|Mia Mia
|Alba De Tormes
|Rose Tiara
|Ocean Wilde
|Nagasaki Dream
|Capaldi
|Sundayinmay
|Billies Girl
|Sam Bellamy