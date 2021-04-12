To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Monday

Wolverhampton
Timeform bring you three to back at Redcar on Monday

Timeform select the three best bets at Wolverhampton on Monday.

"...she should prove hard to beat..."

Timeform on Two Two Time

Makambe - 16:50 Wolverhampton

Makambe had fallen 8 lb below his last winning mark and took advantage when landing some nice bets over this course and distance last time. He went without the tongue strap on that occasion, fending off and coming clear with a similarly well-treated sort, so there is reason to be positive about the form. A subsequent 4 lb rise still leaves him well treated on the pick of his form and he seems sure to launch another bold bid.

Two Two Time - 19:20 Wolverhampton

This doesn't look a strong race of its type and Two Two Time is a solid fancy to come out on top. A well-related filly, she shaped with plenty of encouragement when finishing fourth over a mile on debut at Lingfield in October. She was in need of the experience but showed definite signs of ability under a considerate ride, staying on well in the closing stages under a hands-and-heels ride. There is plenty of stamina in her pedigree, so this step up in trip will unlock more improvement, and she should prove hard to beat.

Artisan Bleu - 19:50 Wolverhampton

Artisan Bleu has made steady progress since switching to handicaps, building on previous promise when deservedly opening her account over this course and distance last month. She was surprisingly easy to back given how she had been shaping, but showed improved form to come out on top, proving well suited by having a strong pace to aim at. Artisan Bleu will stay further in time, but is more than capable of following up kept to this trip following a 5 lb rise in the weights.

Smart Stat

Where Next Jo - 18:20 Wolverhampton

£78.32 - Derek Shaw's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Makambe @ 5.24/1 in the 16:50 at Wolverhampton
Back Two Two Time @ 3.211/5 in the 19:20 at Wolverhampton
Back Artisan Bleu @ 2.466/4 in the 19:50 at Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton 12th Apr (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 12 April, 4.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Swinging Eddie
Makambe
In The Cove
Divine Connection
Foreseeable Future
Bertog
Diamond Jill
Mac Mccarthy
Dont Jump George
Chandon Elysees
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Wolverhampton 12th Apr (1m1f Nov Stks)

Show Hide

Monday 12 April, 7.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Two Two Time
Rich Dream
Greystoke
Mickydee
Sharpcliff
Cover Drive
Peppercorn
Root Sixty Six
Lawmans Blis
Move Over Darlin
Under Your Breath
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Wolverhampton 12th Apr (1m1f Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 12 April, 7.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Artisan Bleu
Pips Tune
Beija Flor
Tokyo Chic
The Bay Warrior
Mawgan Porth
Laetoli
Ghostly
The Yellow Mini
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles