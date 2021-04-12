Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Monday

Makambe - 16:50 Wolverhampton

Makambe had fallen 8 lb below his last winning mark and took advantage when landing some nice bets over this course and distance last time. He went without the tongue strap on that occasion, fending off and coming clear with a similarly well-treated sort, so there is reason to be positive about the form. A subsequent 4 lb rise still leaves him well treated on the pick of his form and he seems sure to launch another bold bid.

Two Two Time - 19:20 Wolverhampton

This doesn't look a strong race of its type and Two Two Time is a solid fancy to come out on top. A well-related filly, she shaped with plenty of encouragement when finishing fourth over a mile on debut at Lingfield in October. She was in need of the experience but showed definite signs of ability under a considerate ride, staying on well in the closing stages under a hands-and-heels ride. There is plenty of stamina in her pedigree, so this step up in trip will unlock more improvement, and she should prove hard to beat.

Artisan Bleu - 19:50 Wolverhampton

Artisan Bleu has made steady progress since switching to handicaps, building on previous promise when deservedly opening her account over this course and distance last month. She was surprisingly easy to back given how she had been shaping, but showed improved form to come out on top, proving well suited by having a strong pace to aim at. Artisan Bleu will stay further in time, but is more than capable of following up kept to this trip following a 5 lb rise in the weights.

