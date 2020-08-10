Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton and Lingfield on Tuesday

Back

Joe's Way - 17:50 Wolverhampton

Joe's Way showed further improvement back up in trip when making a successful handicap debut at Ayr last time, relishing the testing conditions to see off a trio all with recent solid efforts to their name. That form has the potential to prove good for the level, and with improvement anticipated from Joe's Way, he will take plenty of beating under a penalty on his tapeta debut.

Lay

Escape Clause - 16:40 Wolverhampton

A modest gelding at best, Escape Clause has been below form on both his outings since the resumption, finishing sixth in handicaps at Chelmsford and Catterick. He is significantly down in trip here and has the hood refitted, but is hard to warm to and looks a good one to oppose at the forecast prices.

Smart Stat

Tawtheef - 18:25 Lingfield

£12.52 - Marcus Tregoning's profit to a £1 level stake with horses being stepped up in trip

Tawtheef stepped up on his debut when fourth in a maiden at Bath last month, coming on plenty for all that he still looked rough around the edges. His pedigree and price tag suggest there's more to come from him, and with this step up in trip an interesting move, he makes plenty of appeal having made the quick switch to handicaps.