Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton and Lingfield on Tuesday

Racing at Wolverhampton
Timeform provide three bets in the UK on Tuesday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and stats-based bets on Tuesday...

"His pedigree and price tag suggest there’s more to come from him..."

Timeform on Tawtheef

Back
Joe's Way - 17:50 Wolverhampton

Joe's Way showed further improvement back up in trip when making a successful handicap debut at Ayr last time, relishing the testing conditions to see off a trio all with recent solid efforts to their name. That form has the potential to prove good for the level, and with improvement anticipated from Joe's Way, he will take plenty of beating under a penalty on his tapeta debut.

Lay
Escape Clause - 16:40 Wolverhampton

A modest gelding at best, Escape Clause has been below form on both his outings since the resumption, finishing sixth in handicaps at Chelmsford and Catterick. He is significantly down in trip here and has the hood refitted, but is hard to warm to and looks a good one to oppose at the forecast prices.

Smart Stat
Tawtheef - 18:25 Lingfield

£12.52 - Marcus Tregoning's profit to a £1 level stake with horses being stepped up in trip

Tawtheef stepped up on his debut when fourth in a maiden at Bath last month, coming on plenty for all that he still looked rough around the edges. His pedigree and price tag suggest there's more to come from him, and with this step up in trip an interesting move, he makes plenty of appeal having made the quick switch to handicaps.

Recommended bets

Back - Joe’s Way – 17:50 Wolverhampton
Lay - Escape Clause – 16:40 Wolverhampton
Smart Stat - Tawtheef – 18:25 Lingfield

Wolv 11th Aug (7f Stks)

Tuesday 11 August, 4.40pm

Back Lay
Come On Bear
Escape Clause
Aghast
Pure Purfection
Poppy May
Littlemissattitude
Laurentia
Isabella Ruby
Heer I Am
Mabaady
Dream Isle
Wolv 11th Aug (7f App Hcap)

Tuesday 11 August, 5.50pm

Back Lay
Joes Way
Grace Plunkett
Vincenzo Coccotti
Giant Steps
Mr Gus
Light Lily
Mudawwan
Purbeck Hills
Creek Harbour
Chiarodiluna
Isabella Mayson
Ling 11th Aug (1m4f Hcap)

Tuesday 11 August, 6.25pm

Back Lay
Tawtheef
Isayalittleprayer
Selecto
Speech Room
Machios
Magnificat
