Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Windsor on Monday 9 August

Thaki - 17:35 Windsor

Thaki remains a maiden but judged by his latest effort when a very close third at Yarmouth five days ago he shouldn't be long in opening his account. That was his first start for Chris Dwyer and he went like the best horse at the weights, paying for a big move to the front around two furlongs out. Turned out quickly from the same mark he makes plenty of appeal.

No. 4 (5) Thaki (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.84 Trainer: Chris Dwyer

Jockey: Adam Farragher

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 47

Daiquiri Francais - 18:05 Windsor

Daiquiri Francais showed next to nothing on debut at Newbury last month but proved a totally different proposition when opening her account over course and distance last time. That was a very encouraging run as she still showed signs of greenness, having to be pushed along at halfway but finding plenty and was well on top at the line. She will likely stay further than this but will be fine at this distance for now and she is fully expected to follow up under a penalty.

No. 1 (3) Daiquiri Francais SBK 6/5 EXC 2.3 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Hector Crouch

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

Tregony - 19:35 Windsor

Tregony continues to progress at a rate of knots, completing a four-timer with considerable ease, admittedly not having much to beat, but doing so in the style of a filly that's still got plenty in hand of her mark. It is no surprise she is turned out under a penalty and her winning run can continue.