Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Windsor on Monday 9 August

Windsor
Timeform bring you three best bets from Windsor on Monday evening

Timeform select the three best bets at Windsor on Monday...

"It is no surprise she is turned out under a penalty and her winning run can continue..."

Timeform on Tregony

Thaki - 17:35 Windsor

Thaki remains a maiden but judged by his latest effort when a very close third at Yarmouth five days ago he shouldn't be long in opening his account. That was his first start for Chris Dwyer and he went like the best horse at the weights, paying for a big move to the front around two furlongs out. Turned out quickly from the same mark he makes plenty of appeal.

Daiquiri Francais - 18:05 Windsor

Daiquiri Francais showed next to nothing on debut at Newbury last month but proved a totally different proposition when opening her account over course and distance last time. That was a very encouraging run as she still showed signs of greenness, having to be pushed along at halfway but finding plenty and was well on top at the line. She will likely stay further than this but will be fine at this distance for now and she is fully expected to follow up under a penalty.

Tregony - 19:35 Windsor

Tregony continues to progress at a rate of knots, completing a four-timer with considerable ease, admittedly not having much to beat, but doing so in the style of a filly that's still got plenty in hand of her mark. It is no surprise she is turned out under a penalty and her winning run can continue.

Smart Stat

Yankee Stadium - 19:05 Windsor

20% - Andrea Atzeni's strike rate at WINDSOR

Recommended bets

Back Thaki @ 3.7511/4 in the 17:35 at Windsor
Back Daiquiri Francais @ 2.77/4 in the 18:05 at Windsor
Back Tregony @ 2.01/1 in the 19:35 at Windsor

Windsor 9th Aug (6f App Hcap)

Monday 9 August, 5.35pm

Windsor 9th Aug (6f Nov Stks)

Monday 9 August, 6.05pm

Windsor 9th Aug (1m2f Hcap)

Monday 9 August, 7.35pm

