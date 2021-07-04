Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Windsor on Monday

Clarendon House - 19:15 Windsor

Clarendon House is a speedily-bred colt who overcame greenness to making a winning debut at Yarmouth last month and looked potentially smart when following up at Bath last time. Admittedly, that was a weak race, but he could hardly have won any easier, and an opening mark of 87 very much underestimates him on handicap debut.

No. 5 (6) Clarendon House EXC 1.26 Trainer: Robert Cowell

Jockey: Ray Dawson

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 87

Vive La Danse - 19:45 Windsor

Vive La Danse remains a maiden but this isn't a deep race and he put up his best performance to date when finishing fifth at Lingfield last month, holding every chance in the final furlong but no match for some more progressive types. A similar performance should be too good for today's rivals and he is fancied to open his account.

No. 9 (6) Vive La Danse EXC 2.16 Trainer: Jonathan Portman

Jockey: Rob Hornby

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 47

Hollywood Lady - 20:15 Windsor

Hollywood Lady is a well-bred, lightly-raced three-year-old who shaped well on handicap debut over further at this course last time, travelling for a long way as though ahead of her mark. She didn't seem suited by the slog which that race turned into on heavy ground, beaten only by a subsequent winner so the form looks strong. There should be more to come from her and she makes plenty of appeal.