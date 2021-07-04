- Trainer: Robert Cowell
- Jockey: Ray Dawson
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 2lbs
- OR: 87
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Windsor on Monday
Timeform highlight three bets at Windsor on Monday.
"...an opening mark of 87 very much underestimates him on handicap debut..."
Timeform on Clarendon House
Clarendon House - 19:15 Windsor
Clarendon House is a speedily-bred colt who overcame greenness to making a winning debut at Yarmouth last month and looked potentially smart when following up at Bath last time. Admittedly, that was a weak race, but he could hardly have won any easier, and an opening mark of 87 very much underestimates him on handicap debut.
Vive La Danse remains a maiden but this isn't a deep race and he put up his best performance to date when finishing fifth at Lingfield last month, holding every chance in the final furlong but no match for some more progressive types. A similar performance should be too good for today's rivals and he is fancied to open his account.
Hollywood Lady - 20:15 Windsor
Hollywood Lady is a well-bred, lightly-raced three-year-old who shaped well on handicap debut over further at this course last time, travelling for a long way as though ahead of her mark. She didn't seem suited by the slog which that race turned into on heavy ground, beaten only by a subsequent winner so the form looks strong. There should be more to come from her and she makes plenty of appeal.
Smart Stat
Hamaki - 18:45 Windsor
23% - William Haggas's strike rate in mid-season
Recommended bets
Windsor 5th Jul (5f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 5 July, 7.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Clarendon House
|Charlie Fellowes
|A Sure Welcome
|Second Collection
|Rayong
|Caroline Dale
|Thegreatestshowman
Windsor 5th Jul (1m3f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 5 July, 7.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Stigwood
|Pump It Up
|Mister Allegro
|Vive La Danse
|Knight Of Kings
|La Forza
|Tribuna Uffizi
|Urban Forest
|He Can Dance
|Sly Madam
Windsor 5th Jul (1m2f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 5 July, 8.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Hollywood Lady
|Kinz
|Glencora
|Torbellino
|Invincible Lass
|Positano
|Dramatica
|Mayfair Pompette
|Thunder Lily
|Swallowdale
|Al Gaiya