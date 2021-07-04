To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Windsor on Monday

Windsor
There's Flat racing at Windsor on Monday

Timeform highlight three bets at Windsor on Monday.

"...an opening mark of 87 very much underestimates him on handicap debut..."

Timeform on Clarendon House

Clarendon House - 19:15 Windsor

Clarendon House is a speedily-bred colt who overcame greenness to making a winning debut at Yarmouth last month and looked potentially smart when following up at Bath last time. Admittedly, that was a weak race, but he could hardly have won any easier, and an opening mark of 87 very much underestimates him on handicap debut.

Vive La Danse - 19:45 Windsor

Vive La Danse remains a maiden but this isn't a deep race and he put up his best performance to date when finishing fifth at Lingfield last month, holding every chance in the final furlong but no match for some more progressive types. A similar performance should be too good for today's rivals and he is fancied to open his account.

Hollywood Lady - 20:15 Windsor

Hollywood Lady is a well-bred, lightly-raced three-year-old who shaped well on handicap debut over further at this course last time, travelling for a long way as though ahead of her mark. She didn't seem suited by the slog which that race turned into on heavy ground, beaten only by a subsequent winner so the form looks strong. There should be more to come from her and she makes plenty of appeal.

Smart Stat

Hamaki - 18:45 Windsor

23% - William Haggas's strike rate in mid-season

Recommended bets

Back Clarendon House @ 3.02/1 in the 19:15 at Windsor
Back Vive La Danse @ 7.513/2 in the 19:45 at Windsor
Back Hollywood Lady @ 3.02/1 in the 20:15 at Windsor

Windsor 5th Jul (5f Hcap)

Monday 5 July, 7.15pm

Clarendon House
Charlie Fellowes
A Sure Welcome
Second Collection
Rayong
Caroline Dale
Thegreatestshowman
Windsor 5th Jul (1m3f Hcap)

Monday 5 July, 7.45pm

Stigwood
Pump It Up
Mister Allegro
Vive La Danse
Knight Of Kings
La Forza
Tribuna Uffizi
Urban Forest
He Can Dance
Sly Madam
Windsor 5th Jul (1m2f Hcap)

Monday 5 July, 8.15pm

Hollywood Lady
Kinz
Glencora
Torbellino
Invincible Lass
Positano
Dramatica
Mayfair Pompette
Thunder Lily
Swallowdale
Al Gaiya
