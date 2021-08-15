- Trainer: Kevin Philippart de Foy
- Jockey: David Probert
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 0lbs
- OR: -
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Windsor on Monday
Timeform flag up the three best bets at Windsor on Monday.
"He seemingly has the most potential of these and can open his account..."
Timeform on Tall Order
Kevin Philippart de Foy is enjoying an excellent season with his juveniles and Rose Barton ran a race full of promise when runner-up on debut over course and distance three weeks ago. She was well backed and it was only her inexperience that cost her victory, hanging left but running on well close home. She will have learnt plenty from that run and should prove hard to beat.
Tall Order and Crystal Starlet are promising types and are the pair to concentrate on, for all that Candleford and Chinook should both do better in time. Crystal Starlet left her debut form well behind when third over course and distance recently and she almost certainly has more to offer, but preference is for Michael Bell's charge, who shaped very well at Leicester in a race which is working out well on his belated reappearance last month. He seemingly has the most potential of these and can open his account.
Glen Esk left the impression he was well handicapped when runner-up on return at Yarmouth and he has since recorded a hat-trick, deserving extra credit for his latest win over course and distance two weeks ago. He made up good ground from the rear in a steadily-run race and has only gone up 2 lb in the weights for that effort, so looks the one to side with again at a track he clearly relishes.
Smart Stat
Mister Bluebird - 16:50 Windsor
£128.73 - Heather Main's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting
Recommended bets
Windsor 16th Aug (6f Mdn Stks)Show Hide
Monday 16 August, 5.25pm
|Rose Barton
|Jazz Club
|City Runner
|Watchya
|Hodler
|Regal Envoy
|My Ambition
|Notions
|Haarar
|Buxted Reel
|Lucky Man
|Odisseo
|Thunder Buzz
|Good To Go
Windsor 16th Aug (1m2f Nov Stks)Show Hide
Monday 16 August, 6.25pm
|Crystal Starlet
|Tall Order
|Candleford
|Colonial Love
|Chinook
|Chronos
|Prydwen
Windsor 16th Aug (1m2f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 16 August, 6.55pm
|Glen Esk
|Lady Reset
|Prince Of Harts
|Maori Knight
|Ritchie Valens
|Galactic Glow
|Stopnsearch
|Apricot Moon
|Starry Eyes
|Gertcha
|Numberoneson