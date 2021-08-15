Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Windsor on Monday

Rose Barton - 17:25 Windsor

Kevin Philippart de Foy is enjoying an excellent season with his juveniles and Rose Barton ran a race full of promise when runner-up on debut over course and distance three weeks ago. She was well backed and it was only her inexperience that cost her victory, hanging left but running on well close home. She will have learnt plenty from that run and should prove hard to beat.

No. 14 (1) Rose Barton (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Kevin Philippart de Foy

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Tall Order - 18:25 Windsor

Tall Order and Crystal Starlet are promising types and are the pair to concentrate on, for all that Candleford and Chinook should both do better in time. Crystal Starlet left her debut form well behind when third over course and distance recently and she almost certainly has more to offer, but preference is for Michael Bell's charge, who shaped very well at Leicester in a race which is working out well on his belated reappearance last month. He seemingly has the most potential of these and can open his account.

No. 4 (3) Tall Order (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Michael Bell

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Glen Esk - 18:55 Windsor

Glen Esk left the impression he was well handicapped when runner-up on return at Yarmouth and he has since recorded a hat-trick, deserving extra credit for his latest win over course and distance two weeks ago. He made up good ground from the rear in a steadily-run race and has only gone up 2 lb in the weights for that effort, so looks the one to side with again at a track he clearly relishes.