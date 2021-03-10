- Trainer: Gavin Patrick Cromwell, Ireland
- Jockey: M. P. Walsh
- Age: 6
- Weight: 12st 0lbs
- OR: -
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wexford on Wednesday
Timeform identify the three best bets at Wexford on Wednesday...
"...he rates the form pick now back over hurdles."
Timeform on Calthor
A winning pointer, Calthor showed plenty to work on when fourth on his hurdles debut at Galway in October, leading briefly approaching two out but not fluent there and once paced from the home turn. He hasn't gone on over fences since, showing little in his three outings over the larger obstacles, though he did shape better than the distance beaten suggests at Gowran last time, and he rates the form pick now back over hurdles.
Feelgood Island - 15:25 Wexford
Feelgood Island showed improved form to get off the mark over hurdles at the fourth attempt at Down Royal in December, he and the runner-up posting fairly useful efforts as they pulled well clear from two out, and he continued his progress when third at Naas last time, beaten only by a pair of stronger stayers having been stepped up in trip. He is clearly going the right way at present, and with this step back in distance likely to prove a positive move, he gets the vote to make a winning handicap hurdle debut.
Opposites Attract - 16:35 Wexford
A dual winner over hurdles last season, Opposites Attract has shaped well over fences this season, hitting the frame in all four outings over the larger obstacles, and he would have gone much closer to opening his account had his jumping been a little better. That is an obvious concern, but he has the best form in the book in this field, and he will take plenty of stopping if putting in an error-free round.
Smart Stat
GELEE BLANCHE - 13:50 Wexford
3 - W. P. Mullins's number of winners in past 10 runnings
45% - P. Townend's strike rate on hurdling favourites
Recommended bets
Calthor - 14:25 Wexford
Feelgood Island - 15:25 Wexford
Opposites Attract - 16:35 Wexford
