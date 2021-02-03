- Trainer: Nicky Henderson
- Jockey: Daryl Jacob
- Age: 4
- Weight: 11st 4lbs
- OR: -
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Warwick on Wednesday
Timeform provide the three best bets at Warwick on Wednesday...
"...can follow up for leading connections..."
Timeform on Goodbye Stranger
Goodbye Stranger - 12:55 Warwick
Goodbye Stranger and Sage Advice both created good impressions on their respective hurdling debuts, but the former has more scope for improvement, and looks the one to beat here. He is by a jumps sire but hails from a speedy family, and overcame inexperience to get on top late on at Newbury in December. Goodbye Stranger should have learnt plenty for that initial experience and can follow up for leading connections.
Ballycallan Fame - 14:00 Warwick
Ballycallan Fame didn't show much on her first two starts under Rules, but it was hard not to be impressed by her victory at Wetherby last time, in total command in the straight and sauntering to a 23-length success. There was no fluke about that performance, either, despite her starting price of 125/1, and she is well up to defying a penalty. This looks a slightly deeper race, and My Whirlwind is a fascinating runner on hurdling debut, but there should be more to come from Ballycallan Fame and she gets the vote.
This looks a cracking contest, and preference is for Happy Diva, who pulled too hard at Carlisle last time, but looks the one to beat on the pick of her form. She is now a 10-year-old, but is very consistent, for all she hasn't had things fall in her favour so far this season. Happy Diva meets some up-and-coming mares in the shape of Annie Mc and Zambella, but she has conditions in her favour and she can bounce back to form.
Smart Stat
Goodbye Stranger - 12:55 Warwick
2 - Nicky Henderson's number of winners in past 7 runnings
NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets
Betfair Sportsbook are now officially non runner money back on all 2021 Cheltenham Festival races. “NRMB” applies to all bets placed after 10:00am on Tuesday 12th January. The promotion applies to both new and existing customers with registered Betfair accounts. Terms and conditions apply.
Recommended bets
Goodbye Stranger - 12:55 Warwick
Ballycallan Fame - 14:00 Warwick
Happy Diva - 15:05 Warwick
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Warw 3rd Feb (2m4f Listed Mares Chs)Show Hide
Wednesday 3 February, 3.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|Annie Mc
|Zambella
|Happy Diva
|Momella
|Destinee Royale
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today