To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Cheltenham Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Warwick on Wednesday

Warwick
Timeform bring you three to back at Warwick on Wednesday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Warwick on Wednesday...

"...can follow up for leading connections..."

Timeform on Goodbye Stranger

Goodbye Stranger - 12:55 Warwick

Goodbye Stranger and Sage Advice both created good impressions on their respective hurdling debuts, but the former has more scope for improvement, and looks the one to beat here. He is by a jumps sire but hails from a speedy family, and overcame inexperience to get on top late on at Newbury in December. Goodbye Stranger should have learnt plenty for that initial experience and can follow up for leading connections.

Ballycallan Fame - 14:00 Warwick

Ballycallan Fame didn't show much on her first two starts under Rules, but it was hard not to be impressed by her victory at Wetherby last time, in total command in the straight and sauntering to a 23-length success. There was no fluke about that performance, either, despite her starting price of 125/1, and she is well up to defying a penalty. This looks a slightly deeper race, and My Whirlwind is a fascinating runner on hurdling debut, but there should be more to come from Ballycallan Fame and she gets the vote.

Happy Diva - 15:05 Warwick

This looks a cracking contest, and preference is for Happy Diva, who pulled too hard at Carlisle last time, but looks the one to beat on the pick of her form. She is now a 10-year-old, but is very consistent, for all she hasn't had things fall in her favour so far this season. Happy Diva meets some up-and-coming mares in the shape of Annie Mc and Zambella, but she has conditions in her favour and she can bounce back to form.

Smart Stat

Goodbye Stranger - 12:55 Warwick

2 - Nicky Henderson's number of winners in past 7 runnings

NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets

Betfair Sportsbook are now officially non runner money back on all 2021 Cheltenham Festival races. “NRMB” applies to all bets placed after 10:00am on Tuesday 12th January. The promotion applies to both new and existing customers with registered Betfair accounts. Terms and conditions apply.

Recommended bets

Goodbye Stranger - 12:55 Warwick
Ballycallan Fame - 14:00 Warwick
Happy Diva - 15:05 Warwick

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Warw 3rd Feb (2m4f Listed Mares Chs)

Show Hide

Wednesday 3 February, 3.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Annie Mc
Zambella
Happy Diva
Momella
Destinee Royale
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles