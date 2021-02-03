Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Warwick on Wednesday

Goodbye Stranger - 12:55 Warwick

Goodbye Stranger and Sage Advice both created good impressions on their respective hurdling debuts, but the former has more scope for improvement, and looks the one to beat here. He is by a jumps sire but hails from a speedy family, and overcame inexperience to get on top late on at Newbury in December. Goodbye Stranger should have learnt plenty for that initial experience and can follow up for leading connections.

No. 2 Goodbye Stranger (Fr) SBK 85/40 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Daryl Jacob

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

Ballycallan Fame - 14:00 Warwick

Ballycallan Fame didn't show much on her first two starts under Rules, but it was hard not to be impressed by her victory at Wetherby last time, in total command in the straight and sauntering to a 23-length success. There was no fluke about that performance, either, despite her starting price of 125/1, and she is well up to defying a penalty. This looks a slightly deeper race, and My Whirlwind is a fascinating runner on hurdling debut, but there should be more to come from Ballycallan Fame and she gets the vote.

No. 1 Ballycallan Fame (Ire) SBK 6/5 EXC 2.18 Trainer: Nick Kent

Jockey: Charlie Hammond

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: -

Happy Diva - 15:05 Warwick

This looks a cracking contest, and preference is for Happy Diva, who pulled too hard at Carlisle last time, but looks the one to beat on the pick of her form. She is now a 10-year-old, but is very consistent, for all she hasn't had things fall in her favour so far this season. Happy Diva meets some up-and-coming mares in the shape of Annie Mc and Zambella, but she has conditions in her favour and she can bounce back to form.