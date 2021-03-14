- Trainer: Brian Eckley
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Warwick on Sunday
Timeform identify the three best bets at Warwick on Sunday.
"It was difficult to not be impressed with him that day and he ought to take all the beating under a penalty."
Timeform on Fame And Concrete
Liberty Bella has improved with each run since being sent chasing this season, including when hitting the frame in a couple of listed mares' novice chases towards the end of last year, and she would have gone very close to getting off the mark over fences had she not come down at the second last at Ludlow last month. Liberty Bella was still upsides when coming to grief two out but it's plausible to believe she would have emerged a narrow winner given her proven stamina, and this looks a good opportunity for her to make amends.
Ballymillsy, who had shaped well in a hot Kempton bumper last season, relished the step up to this trip at this course to make a winning handicap debut last month, staying on to lead from the last. The front two pulled clear of the remainder, and given Ballymillsy also met with trouble soon after three out, his effort may be worth upgrading slightly. With that in mind then, a 6 lb rise may not be enough to stop Nigel Twiston-Davies's charge following up.
Fame And Concrete - 17:22 Warwick
A well-bred five-year-old - a Fame And Glory gelding who is a half-brother to the useful chaser Clondaw Anchor - Fame And Concrete looked a staying prospect out of the ordinary in recording a wide-margin winning debut at Southwell in December, completely untroubled by such a demanding bumper. It was difficult to not be impressed with him that day and he ought to take all the beating under a penalty.
Smart Stat
EMBOLE - 15:12 Warwick
25% - Harry Skelton's strike rate at WARWICK
39% - Harry Skelton's strike rate on hurdling favourites
Recommended bets
Liberty Bella - 14:37 Warwick
Ballymillsy - 16:15 Warwick
Fame And Concrete - 17:22 Warwick
Warwick 14th Mar (2m4f Nov Chs)Show Hide
Sunday 14 March, 2.37pm
|Back
|Lay
|Liberty Bella
|Pink Legend
|Deja Vue
|Roseisaroseisarose
|Wildkatze
Warwick 14th Mar (3m2f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Sunday 14 March, 4.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Ballymillsy
|Jai Froid
|Morning Spirit
|Minella Warrior
|Poker Play
|Looks Like Power
|Diomede Des Mottes
|Flashjack
|Sykes
|Burrows Park
|Geordie Des Champs
Warwick 14th Mar (2m NHF)Show Hide
Sunday 14 March, 5.22pm
|Back
|Lay
|Fame And Concrete
|High Worth
|Mucho Mas
|Piaff Bubbles
|Jet Plane
|Blue Cato
|Getastar
|The Odissey
|The Wrekin
|Family Pot
|The Grey Bandit
|Duneomeno
|Sidewaysinmilan
|Mansoline