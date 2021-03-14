Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Warwick on Sunday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform identify the three best bets at Warwick on Sunday.

"It was difficult to not be impressed with him that day and he ought to take all the beating under a penalty."

Timeform on Fame And Concrete

Liberty Bella has improved with each run since being sent chasing this season, including when hitting the frame in a couple of listed mares' novice chases towards the end of last year, and she would have gone very close to getting off the mark over fences had she not come down at the second last at Ludlow last month. Liberty Bella was still upsides when coming to grief two out but it's plausible to believe she would have emerged a narrow winner given her proven stamina, and this looks a good opportunity for her to make amends.

Ballymillsy, who had shaped well in a hot Kempton bumper last season, relished the step up to this trip at this course to make a winning handicap debut last month, staying on to lead from the last. The front two pulled clear of the remainder, and given Ballymillsy also met with trouble soon after three out, his effort may be worth upgrading slightly. With that in mind then, a 6 lb rise may not be enough to stop Nigel Twiston-Davies's charge following up.

A well-bred five-year-old - a Fame And Glory gelding who is a half-brother to the useful chaser Clondaw Anchor - Fame And Concrete looked a staying prospect out of the ordinary in recording a wide-margin winning debut at Southwell in December, completely untroubled by such a demanding bumper. It was difficult to not be impressed with him that day and he ought to take all the beating under a penalty.

Smart Stat

Liberty Bella - 14:37 Warwick
Ballymillsy - 16:15 Warwick
Fame And Concrete - 17:22 Warwick

