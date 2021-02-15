To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Race to Cheltenham: Details on our Free Bet offer

Cheltenham Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Racing...Only Bettor

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Warwick on Monday

Jumps racing
Timeform provide three bets from Warwick on Monday

Timeform identify the three best bets at Warwick on Monday...

"...is clearly a nice prospect, so he is greatly respected despite carrying a double penalty."

Timeform on Stellar Magic

Stellar Magic - 13:50 Warwick

Stellar Magic showed improved form to maintain his unbeaten record, which now stands at three including his point, at Taunton last month, again impressing with a lot of what he did, travelling well and leading on the bridle two out before asserting in the final 50 yards. That form has a strong look to it, the third having previously finished third in the Tolworth, and Stellar Magic is clearly a nice prospect, so he is greatly respected despite carrying a double penalty.

Smarty Wild - 15:55 Warwick

Smart Wild had a good strike rate over hurdles, winning four of his nine races in that discipline, and he got off the mark over fences at the third attempt at Kempton last month, jumping better than he previously had - though still not foot perfect - as he outbattled the runner-up. He is an enthusiastic sort who hasn't had much racing generally, and he will remain of plenty of interest in handicaps such as this.

Ballymillsy - 16:30 Warwick

Strong in the market, Ballymillsy got back on the up faced with a more realistic task - having previously contested a Grade 2 at Cheltenham - at Huntingdon in December, shaping well considering the move he made from out of the pack, sticking to his task but just unable to land a blow on the winner. He shaped like a stayer on that occasion, so this step up in trip should show him to better advantage, and there could be more to come from him now sent handicapping.

Smart Stat

ALLMANKIND - 14:50 Warwick
24% - Harry Skelton's strike rate at WARWICK
37% - Harry Skelton's strike rate on chase favourites

Get up to £50 in free bets for Cheltenham with our superb offer

You can get up to £50 in free bets for Cheltenham in our fantastic Festival offer. Just bet £20 on the Exchange on each Saturday of racing from February 13 onwards to qualify. T&Cs apply. For full details click here.

Recommended bets

Stellar Magic - 13:50 Warwick
Smarty Wild - 15:55 Warwick
Ballymillsy - 16:30 Warwick

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Warw 15th Feb (2m5f Nov Hrd)

Show Hide

Monday 15 February, 1.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Lecales Article
Stellar Magic
Bennys Oscar
Artemision
Bali Body
Honorary Colonel
Cafe Pushkin
Cape Milano
Party Fuzz
Sendhervictorias
Diakosaint
Intheboriscamp
Annahalla Rebel
Grooveur
Williamdeconqueror
Trio Decajeul
Tower View
Speedy Choice
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Warw 15th Feb (2m4f Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Monday 15 February, 3.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Two For Gold
Smarty Wild
Oldgrangewood
Another Crick
Le Patriote
Aso
Spiritofthegames
Mister Whitaker
Flowery
Admirals Secret
Louis Vac Pouch
Gala Ball
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Warw 15th Feb (3m2f Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Monday 15 February, 4.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Ballymillsy
Mr Washington
De Young Warrior
Crown Hill
Some Detail
Honest Exchange
Trixster
Ballymagroarty Boy
Woulduadamandeveit
Ratfacemcdougall
Transpennine Star
Rosmuc Relay
Hard To Forget
Holly James
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles