Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Warwick on Monday

Stellar Magic - 13:50 Warwick

Stellar Magic showed improved form to maintain his unbeaten record, which now stands at three including his point, at Taunton last month, again impressing with a lot of what he did, travelling well and leading on the bridle two out before asserting in the final 50 yards. That form has a strong look to it, the third having previously finished third in the Tolworth, and Stellar Magic is clearly a nice prospect, so he is greatly respected despite carrying a double penalty.

No. 1 Stellar Magic (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.36 Trainer: Philip Hobbs

Jockey: Richard Johnson

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 2lbs

OR: -

Smarty Wild - 15:55 Warwick

Smart Wild had a good strike rate over hurdles, winning four of his nine races in that discipline, and he got off the mark over fences at the third attempt at Kempton last month, jumping better than he previously had - though still not foot perfect - as he outbattled the runner-up. He is an enthusiastic sort who hasn't had much racing generally, and he will remain of plenty of interest in handicaps such as this.

No. 10 Smarty Wild SBK 4/1 EXC 6 Trainer: Philip Hobbs

Jockey: Richard Johnson

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 8lbs

OR: 137

Ballymillsy - 16:30 Warwick

Strong in the market, Ballymillsy got back on the up faced with a more realistic task - having previously contested a Grade 2 at Cheltenham - at Huntingdon in December, shaping well considering the move he made from out of the pack, sticking to his task but just unable to land a blow on the winner. He shaped like a stayer on that occasion, so this step up in trip should show him to better advantage, and there could be more to come from him now sent handicapping.