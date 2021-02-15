- Trainer: Philip Hobbs
- Jockey: Richard Johnson
- Age: 6
- Weight: 12st 2lbs
- OR: -
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Warwick on Monday
Timeform identify the three best bets at Warwick on Monday...
"...is clearly a nice prospect, so he is greatly respected despite carrying a double penalty."
Timeform on Stellar Magic
Stellar Magic showed improved form to maintain his unbeaten record, which now stands at three including his point, at Taunton last month, again impressing with a lot of what he did, travelling well and leading on the bridle two out before asserting in the final 50 yards. That form has a strong look to it, the third having previously finished third in the Tolworth, and Stellar Magic is clearly a nice prospect, so he is greatly respected despite carrying a double penalty.
Smart Wild had a good strike rate over hurdles, winning four of his nine races in that discipline, and he got off the mark over fences at the third attempt at Kempton last month, jumping better than he previously had - though still not foot perfect - as he outbattled the runner-up. He is an enthusiastic sort who hasn't had much racing generally, and he will remain of plenty of interest in handicaps such as this.
Strong in the market, Ballymillsy got back on the up faced with a more realistic task - having previously contested a Grade 2 at Cheltenham - at Huntingdon in December, shaping well considering the move he made from out of the pack, sticking to his task but just unable to land a blow on the winner. He shaped like a stayer on that occasion, so this step up in trip should show him to better advantage, and there could be more to come from him now sent handicapping.
Smart Stat
ALLMANKIND - 14:50 Warwick
24% - Harry Skelton's strike rate at WARWICK
37% - Harry Skelton's strike rate on chase favourites
Recommended bets
Stellar Magic - 13:50 Warwick
Smarty Wild - 15:55 Warwick
Ballymillsy - 16:30 Warwick
