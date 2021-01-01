Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Tramore on Friday

Minella Escape - 13:27 Tramore

Minella Escape shaped like the best horse when falling at the last on his hurdling debut at Punchestown in September, so it was good to see him confirm the promise of that effort with an excellent second at Navan last time, keeping on well to be beaten only four and a half lengths. That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, and, with further improvement on the cards, Minella Escape is a confident selection to get off the mark over hurdles at the third attempt.

No. 2 Minella Escape (Ire) SBK 85/40 EXC 3.45 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: -

Hell On Earth - 15:10 Tramore

Hell On Earth shaped much better than the bare result when down the field on his chasing debut here in October, chasing the leaders in third when all but coming down three out, a mistake so bad that he was never able to recover. Hell On Earth wasn't far behind the best of these over hurdles, and he appeals as the type to leave that form behind as he gains in experience over fences, so it will be interesting to see whether the market speaks in his favour in what looks a wide-open heat on paper.

No. 8 Hell On Earth (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 10 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: P. J. Cawley

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

Presenting Point - 15:40 Tramore

Presenting Point seems to save his best efforts for Tramore, and that was certainly the case as he opened his account as a chaser over this course and distance three weeks ago, making all to win by three and three quarter lengths in comfortable fashion. He is only 7 lb higher here and will relish the conditions, so there are plenty of reasons to be positive about him in his follow-up bid.