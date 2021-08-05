- Trainer: M. D. O'Callaghan, Ireland
- Jockey: L. F. Roche
- Age: 2
- Weight: 8st 10lbs
- OR: -
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Tipperary on Friday
Timeform provide the three best bets at Tipperary on Friday...
"...stepped up on his previous efforts when third on his handicap debut at Listowel in June..."
Timeform on Phantom Power
Money Tree was no match for the winner but still shaped with plenty of promise when second on her debut at Cork two weeks ago. Held up in the early stages, she ran on late under hands-and-heels riding after being forced to pick her way through the field, ultimately passing the post four and a quarter lengths behind the winner. That form puts her right in the mix here and she is sure to improve with the experience under her belt, so this looks a good opportunity for her to get off the mark at the second attempt.
Seisai has improved with every start and showed fairly useful form when third in the Silver Flash Stakes at Leopardstown last time. She was better placed than most but stuck to her task well to be beaten only three and a quarter lengths. That effort reads well in the context of this race, dropping back to listed level, and she shapes as if the slightly longer trip here will play more to her strengths. Therefore, she rates the most solid option in a race full of potential improvers.
Phantom Power - 19:00 Tipperary
Phantom Power stepped up on his previous efforts when third on his handicap debut at Listowel in June, keeping on well to pass the post only two and a half lengths behind the winner. That race has thrown up a couple of winners and Phantom Power probably hasn't reached his ceiling yet, especially as this will be just his third start over seven furlongs. He has already shown enough to suggest he is on a fair mark, so there are plenty of reasons to be prospects for all that this is a competitive heat.
Smart Stat
INDIGO BALANCE - 17:30 Tipperary
£29.57 - Jessica Harrington's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting
Recommended bets
Tipperary 6th Aug (5f Mdn)Show Hide
Friday 6 August, 4.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Special Power
|Money Tree
|Messa Concertata
|Thismydream
|Saffies Glory
|Maxeoin
|Ms Jeffers
Tipperary 6th Aug (7f Listed)Show Hide
Friday 6 August, 6.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Seisai
|Cairde Go Deo
|Shark Bay
|John The Baptist
|Glengarra
|Tuwaiq
Tipperary 6th Aug (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Friday 6 August, 7.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Geological
|Dixie Bluebell
|Royal Pippen
|Prisoners Dilemma
|Khafaaq
|Juyush
|Phantom Power
|Big Island
|Lord Mczie
|Galactic Grey
|El Padre
|Magic Carousel
|Zig Zag Zyggy
|Sagittarius Rising