Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Tipperary on Friday

Money Tree - 16:25 Tipperary

Money Tree was no match for the winner but still shaped with plenty of promise when second on her debut at Cork two weeks ago. Held up in the early stages, she ran on late under hands-and-heels riding after being forced to pick her way through the field, ultimately passing the post four and a quarter lengths behind the winner. That form puts her right in the mix here and she is sure to improve with the experience under her belt, so this looks a good opportunity for her to get off the mark at the second attempt.

No. 5 (3) Money Tree (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.46 Trainer: M. D. O'Callaghan, Ireland

Jockey: L. F. Roche

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: -

Seisai - 18:00 Tipperary

Seisai has improved with every start and showed fairly useful form when third in the Silver Flash Stakes at Leopardstown last time. She was better placed than most but stuck to her task well to be beaten only three and a quarter lengths. That effort reads well in the context of this race, dropping back to listed level, and she shapes as if the slightly longer trip here will play more to her strengths. Therefore, she rates the most solid option in a race full of potential improvers.

No. 6 (1) Seisai (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.35 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: S. M. Crosse

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Phantom Power - 19:00 Tipperary

Phantom Power stepped up on his previous efforts when third on his handicap debut at Listowel in June, keeping on well to pass the post only two and a half lengths behind the winner. That race has thrown up a couple of winners and Phantom Power probably hasn't reached his ceiling yet, especially as this will be just his third start over seven furlongs. He has already shown enough to suggest he is on a fair mark, so there are plenty of reasons to be prospects for all that this is a competitive heat.