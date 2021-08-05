To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Rhys Williams Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Racecards & Archives

Racing...Only Bettor

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Tipperary on Friday

Flat racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Tipperary on Friday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Tipperary on Friday...

"...stepped up on his previous efforts when third on his handicap debut at Listowel in June..."

Timeform on Phantom Power

Money Tree - 16:25 Tipperary

Money Tree was no match for the winner but still shaped with plenty of promise when second on her debut at Cork two weeks ago. Held up in the early stages, she ran on late under hands-and-heels riding after being forced to pick her way through the field, ultimately passing the post four and a quarter lengths behind the winner. That form puts her right in the mix here and she is sure to improve with the experience under her belt, so this looks a good opportunity for her to get off the mark at the second attempt.

Seisai - 18:00 Tipperary

Seisai has improved with every start and showed fairly useful form when third in the Silver Flash Stakes at Leopardstown last time. She was better placed than most but stuck to her task well to be beaten only three and a quarter lengths. That effort reads well in the context of this race, dropping back to listed level, and she shapes as if the slightly longer trip here will play more to her strengths. Therefore, she rates the most solid option in a race full of potential improvers.

Phantom Power - 19:00 Tipperary

Phantom Power stepped up on his previous efforts when third on his handicap debut at Listowel in June, keeping on well to pass the post only two and a half lengths behind the winner. That race has thrown up a couple of winners and Phantom Power probably hasn't reached his ceiling yet, especially as this will be just his third start over seven furlongs. He has already shown enough to suggest he is on a fair mark, so there are plenty of reasons to be prospects for all that this is a competitive heat.


Smart Stat

INDIGO BALANCE - 17:30 Tipperary
£29.57 - Jessica Harrington's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Recommended bets

Back Money Tree @ 2.3811/8 in the 16:25 at Tipperary
Back Seisai @ 3.02/1 in the 18:00 at Tipperary
Back Phantom Power @ 5.59/2 in the 19:00 at Tipperary

Tipperary 6th Aug (5f Mdn)

Show Hide

Friday 6 August, 4.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Special Power
Money Tree
Messa Concertata
Thismydream
Saffies Glory
Maxeoin
Ms Jeffers
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Tipperary 6th Aug (7f Listed)

Show Hide

Friday 6 August, 6.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Seisai
Cairde Go Deo
Shark Bay
John The Baptist
Glengarra
Tuwaiq
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Tipperary 6th Aug (7f Hcap)

Show Hide

Friday 6 August, 7.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Geological
Dixie Bluebell
Royal Pippen
Prisoners Dilemma
Khafaaq
Juyush
Phantom Power
Big Island
Lord Mczie
Galactic Grey
El Padre
Magic Carousel
Zig Zag Zyggy
Sagittarius Rising
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips