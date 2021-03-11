To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Thurles on Thursday

Horses jumping a fence
There's jumps racing at Thurles on Thursday

Timeform identify the three best bets at Thurles on Thursday.

"...is capable of completing the hat-trick..."

Timeform on Low Lie The Fields

Coole Arcade - 16:15 Thurles

Coole Arcade has been in good form of late and is progressing steadily. He finished third at Punchestown in December, runner-up at Tramore in January and gained a deserved success at Fairyhouse last month, staying on to lead close home under a power-packed ride. Coole Arcade has a 5 lb higher mark to contend with here, but, given the steady upward curve he is on, that rise in the weights shouldn't prevent him from launching another bold bid.

Sean Hogan - 16:45 Thurles

Sean Hogan showed some promise when finishing fifth on his seasonal reappearance at Down Royal in December and he was in the process of running creditably when departing at Punchestown last time before he fell at the third-last. Given how that race developed it's likely that he would have finished second if completing, albeit a long way behind the impressive winner, and he remains capable of better after only three starts over hurdles. This looks like a good opportunity for him to get off the mark.

Low Lie The Fields - 17:15 Thurles

Low Lie The Fields is progressing well at present and is capable of completing the hat-trick. He registered an authoritative three-and-three-quarter length success at Limerick in December and then defied an 8 lb higher mark in a better contest at Punchestown the following month, impressing with how much he found in the straight. Low Lie The Fields forged three and a half lengths clear, seeing out the two-and-a-half-mile trip extremely well, and he should be well suited by this three-furlong longer distance. There is more to come.

Click the banner below to read Timeform's Cheltenham Festival Preview Magazine.

Cheltenham thumbnail.png

Smart Stat

BANBRIDGE - 17:45 THURLES
£36.24 - Joseph O'Brien's profit to a £1 level stake with bumper debutants

Get up to £10 in free bets for Cheltenham with our superb offer

You can still get up to £10 in free bets for Cheltenham in our fantastic Festival offer. Just bet £10 on the Exchange on each Saturday of racing to qualify. T&Cs apply. For full details click here.

Recommended bets

Coole Arcade - 16:15 Thurles
Sean Hogan - 16:45 Thurles
Low Lie The Fields - 17:15 Thurles

Thurles 11th Mar (2m Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Thursday 11 March, 4.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Coole Arcade
Krickett
Balkos
Vitudurum
Toms Courage
Still Alive
Mullins Cross
Danegeld
Galon De Vauzelle
Arizona Flyer
Knockraha Boss
Magnor Glory
Champagne Auction
De Bennette
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Thurles 11th Mar (2m4f Mdn Hrd)

Show Hide

Thursday 11 March, 4.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Sean Hogan
Endless Cash
Direct Fire
Iknownothing
Charlie Bee
Captain Court
Nymphhall
Tipping Away
Barrow Bounty
Fairy Orchard
Champagne Monarch
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Thurles 11th Mar (2m7f Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Thursday 11 March, 5.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Whirling Dervish
Kellyiscool
Snugsborough Benny
Beyond The Law
Sweet Sting
Dromore Lad
Master Artist
Exit Eleven
Sean Says
Pateen
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles