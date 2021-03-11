- Trainer: John O. Clifford, Ireland
- Jockey: B. Hayes
- Age: 7
- Weight: 11st 12lbs
- OR: 93
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Thurles on Thursday
Timeform identify the three best bets at Thurles on Thursday.
"...is capable of completing the hat-trick..."
Timeform on Low Lie The Fields
Coole Arcade has been in good form of late and is progressing steadily. He finished third at Punchestown in December, runner-up at Tramore in January and gained a deserved success at Fairyhouse last month, staying on to lead close home under a power-packed ride. Coole Arcade has a 5 lb higher mark to contend with here, but, given the steady upward curve he is on, that rise in the weights shouldn't prevent him from launching another bold bid.
Sean Hogan showed some promise when finishing fifth on his seasonal reappearance at Down Royal in December and he was in the process of running creditably when departing at Punchestown last time before he fell at the third-last. Given how that race developed it's likely that he would have finished second if completing, albeit a long way behind the impressive winner, and he remains capable of better after only three starts over hurdles. This looks like a good opportunity for him to get off the mark.
Low Lie The Fields - 17:15 Thurles
Low Lie The Fields is progressing well at present and is capable of completing the hat-trick. He registered an authoritative three-and-three-quarter length success at Limerick in December and then defied an 8 lb higher mark in a better contest at Punchestown the following month, impressing with how much he found in the straight. Low Lie The Fields forged three and a half lengths clear, seeing out the two-and-a-half-mile trip extremely well, and he should be well suited by this three-furlong longer distance. There is more to come.
Click the banner below to read Timeform's Cheltenham Festival Preview Magazine.
Smart Stat
BANBRIDGE - 17:45 THURLES
£36.24 - Joseph O'Brien's profit to a £1 level stake with bumper debutants
Get up to £10 in free bets for Cheltenham with our superb offer
You can still get up to £10 in free bets for Cheltenham in our fantastic Festival offer. Just bet £10 on the Exchange on each Saturday of racing to qualify. T&Cs apply. For full details click here.
Recommended bets
Thurles 11th Mar (2m Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Thursday 11 March, 4.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Coole Arcade
|Krickett
|Balkos
|Vitudurum
|Toms Courage
|Still Alive
|Mullins Cross
|Danegeld
|Galon De Vauzelle
|Arizona Flyer
|Knockraha Boss
|Magnor Glory
|Champagne Auction
|De Bennette
Thurles 11th Mar (2m4f Mdn Hrd)Show Hide
Thursday 11 March, 4.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Sean Hogan
|Endless Cash
|Direct Fire
|Iknownothing
|Charlie Bee
|Captain Court
|Nymphhall
|Tipping Away
|Barrow Bounty
|Fairy Orchard
|Champagne Monarch
Thurles 11th Mar (2m7f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Thursday 11 March, 5.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Whirling Dervish
|Kellyiscool
|Snugsborough Benny
|Beyond The Law
|Sweet Sting
|Dromore Lad
|Master Artist
|Exit Eleven
|Sean Says
|Pateen