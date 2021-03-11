Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Thurles on Thursday

Coole Arcade - 16:15 Thurles

Coole Arcade has been in good form of late and is progressing steadily. He finished third at Punchestown in December, runner-up at Tramore in January and gained a deserved success at Fairyhouse last month, staying on to lead close home under a power-packed ride. Coole Arcade has a 5 lb higher mark to contend with here, but, given the steady upward curve he is on, that rise in the weights shouldn't prevent him from launching another bold bid.

No. 2 Coole Arcade (Ire) SBK 85/40 EXC 3.4 Trainer: John O. Clifford, Ireland

Jockey: B. Hayes

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 93

Sean Hogan - 16:45 Thurles

Sean Hogan showed some promise when finishing fifth on his seasonal reappearance at Down Royal in December and he was in the process of running creditably when departing at Punchestown last time before he fell at the third-last. Given how that race developed it's likely that he would have finished second if completing, albeit a long way behind the impressive winner, and he remains capable of better after only three starts over hurdles. This looks like a good opportunity for him to get off the mark.

No. 7 Sean Hogan (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.46 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Robbie Power

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: -

Low Lie The Fields - 17:15 Thurles

Low Lie The Fields is progressing well at present and is capable of completing the hat-trick. He registered an authoritative three-and-three-quarter length success at Limerick in December and then defied an 8 lb higher mark in a better contest at Punchestown the following month, impressing with how much he found in the straight. Low Lie The Fields forged three and a half lengths clear, seeing out the two-and-a-half-mile trip extremely well, and he should be well suited by this three-furlong longer distance. There is more to come.

No. 6 Low Lie The Fields (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.82 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 115

