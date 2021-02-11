Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Thurles on Thursday

Shopping Around - 14:15 Thurles

Shopping Around remains unexposed as a chaser, having run just three times in this sphere, and her latest effort was her best yet as she came from the back to grab second in a messy race at Naas in December. That was much improved from on what she had shown previously, and in fact bettered anything she did over hurdles, probably deserving extra credit considering the circumstances too. She was second to Espion Du Chenet that day, but that rival has failed to kick on since, and with the potential for better to come over fences, Shopping Around gets the vote to reverse the form.

No. 6 Shopping Around (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.2 Trainer: J. T. R. Dreaper, Ireland

Jockey: Keith Donoghue

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 106

Capilano Bridge - 15:20 Thurles

Capilano Bridge didn't look to have been done any favours by the handicapper when handed an opening mark of 118, having previously made the most of a good opportunity to open his account, but, after not being seen to best effect at Leopardstown on handicap debut, he posted significant improvement to regain the winning thread at Naas last time, staying on well to win by four and a quarter lengths. He is bred to stay at least two and a half miles, so this step up in trip shouldn't be an issue, and it isn't out of the question that there's still more to come.

No. 5 Capilano Bridge (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.8 Trainer: Conor O'Dwyer, Ireland

Jockey: R. A. Doyle

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

Ballymadun - 16:25 Thurles

Ballymadun ran his best race for a while when finishing second on his reappearance at Fairyhouse in November, but he has failed to kick on from there, running below form in his three subsequent outings. He was disappointing when tenth at Fairyhouse last time but wasn't seen to best effect on that occasion, unsuited by the emphasis on speed, and he has seen his mark slip 5 lb since his encouraging start to the season. This is an open-looking race, and Ballymadun has a good chance off this reduced mark if able to bounce back to his best, actually coming out top on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings in this contest.