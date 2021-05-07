To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Thirsk on Saturday

Flat racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Thirsk on Saturday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Thirsk on Saturday evening.

"...returned to form when filling the runner-up spot at Lingfield last time..."

Timeform on Hotalena

Forbidden Beauty - 18:35 Thirsk

Forbidden Beauty showed improved form and shaped well when third on her reappearance at Leicester two weeks ago, faring best of those who raced close to the strong gallop. Still beaten only beaten three lengths, she certainly showed enough to suggest she is on a good mark, while the drop back in trip here is also likely to be in her favour given how much early speed she displayed last time. That was her first start for Karl Burke (formerly trained by Richard Fahey), too, so it would be folly to rule out further progress.

Raadobarg - 19:35 Thirsk

Raadobarg was strong in the betting after nine months off and duly took a big step forward to get off the mark at the second attempt at Leicester last month, edging ahead close home to get the verdict by a neck. The first two pulled four lengths clear of the rest and Raadobarg looked full value for a fairly useful performance, with the promise of more to come as he gains in experience. This is an interesting minor event in which several can be given a chance, but Raadobarg is still a strong fancy to defy a penalty and follow up for Roger Varian, who continues in top form with 10 winners in the last 14 days.

Hotalena - 20:05 Thirsk

Hotalena returned to form when filling the runner-up spot at Lingfield last time, sticking to her task well after making the running to be beaten just a length and a quarter. She is only 1 lb higher in the weights here and looks sure to give another good account now refitted with the visor which she wore for her two most recent wins. She has done most of her racing on the all-weather but should prove equally effective on turf having shaped well on a couple of occasions last summer.


Smart Stat

MO CELITA - 17:30 Thirsk
£32.70 Adrian Nicholls's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Recommended bets

Forbidden Beauty - 18:35 Thirsk
Raadobarg - 19:35 Thirsk
Hotalena - 20:05 Thirsk

Thirsk 8th May (6f Hcap)

Saturday 8 May, 6.35pm

Thirsk 8th May (1m Nov Stks)

Saturday 8 May, 7.35pm

Thirsk 8th May (5f Hcap)

Saturday 8 May, 8.05pm

