Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Thirsk on Monday

Thirsk races
Action from Thirsk races

Timeform flag up the three best bets at Thirsk on Monday.

Hesperis - 15:05 Thirsk

Hesperis has progressed well in handicaps for Hughie Morrison since she was stepped up to around a mile and a half. She gained her first success at Yarmouth in June thanks to a stewards' decision but she has won her last two races at Ffos Las on her own merits and is clearly still ahead of the handicapper as she won her last race there under top weight by just over four lengths from Urban Forest, pulling clear once leading three furlongs out. There is more to come and she can complete the hat-trick.

Lady Rockstar - 15:40 Thirsk

Lady Rockstar has a much less exposed profile than her rivals in this fillies' handicap over a mile and, having been placed in all three starts this season, has certainly shown enough ability to suggest she can win a race for William Haggas whose team remains in fine form. She conceded first run to all-the-way winner Arenas del Tiempo when well backed for her handicap debut at Sandown last time over a mile and a quarter but can go one better here with first-time blinkers fitted over this shorter trip.

The Weed Machine - 16:50 Thirsk

A chance is taken here on The Weed Machine in the hope that a recent comeback run has taken some of the freshness out of him. He pulled hard on that outing at Musselburgh last month which was his first start since January of last year and also his handicap/turf debut. He'd progressed with each run on the all-weather at two, in line with his decent pedigree, and it seems significant that Mark Johnston and owner Peter Savill have persevered with him after he's clearly had problems.


Smart Stat

Lady Rockstar - 15:40 Thirsk
22% - William Haggas's strike rate with horses running in races between 7f and up to 10f

